With the price of eggs so high, you may be thinking that it’s time to cut back. Maybe you skip the scrambled egg breakfast and choose oatmeal instead, or you look for a vegan egg alternative that’s not equally as costly.

But how do you substitute eggs in recipes, such as muffins, pancakes or meatloaf? That will depend on whether the egg is used as a binder, for moisture or as a leavening agent.

For recipes that use egg as a binder, like meatloaf or a burger, replace 1 egg with either:

1 Tablespoon flax or chia seed + 3 Tablespoons warm water (combine and let sit for 5 minutes)

1 package plain gelatin + 2 Tablespoons warm water (do not mix until ready to use)

For recipes that use egg for moisture, such as pancakes and quick breads, use ¼ cup of one of these to replace 1 egg:

Mashed banana, avocado, sweet potato, beans, unsweetened applesauce, pumpkin puree or silken tofu

For recipes that use egg as a leavening agent, like cookies, cakes or muffins, try one of these to replace 1 egg:

1 Tablespoon vinegar + 1 teaspoon baking soda

1½ Tablespoons water + 1½ Tablespoons oil + 1 teaspoon baking powder