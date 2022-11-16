Smith: How to handle those holiday leftovers

Holiday gatherings and celebrations are generally filled with food, so much food that there are bound to be leftovers. That’s a good thing for those who didn’t get enough of the holiday meal. However, it’s important to handle leftovers properly to keep those loved ones safe and healthy.

Before the party ends, you must consider the safety of the leftovers. If perishable foods have been left out at room temperature for more than two hours, they need to be thrown away.

For those foods left uneaten within the two-hour limit, divide into small containers no more than 2-3 inches in depth and refrigerate immediately. Deli trays with meats and cheeses, salads with cut fruits and veggies, and other cold foods that aren’t kept on ice should be put in the refrigerator. The same goes for cooked foods that haven’t been kept warm by a slow cooker, stovetop or with warming trays; divide into smaller containers and refrigerate immediately.

Hot foods don’t need to cool down before placing in the refrigerator. In fact, the quicker they cool down, the less time they spend in the Danger Zone (40-140°F) where bacteria may grow.

Most leftovers should be consumed within four days. Think about this when you’re putting leftovers away. If you don’t think you’ll eat it all within four days, package some of it for the freezer. When reheating leftovers, cook until it reaches at least 165°F as measured by a food thermometer.

Enjoy the remnants of the holiday meal, but as bacteria cannot be seen, handle with care!

Holiday Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

2 medium sweet potatoes

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 green onions, chopped

1 cup chopped cooked leftover turkey

¼ teaspoon ground sage

Pinch of salt

¼ cup homemade cranberry sauce

2 Tablespoons chopped toasted pecans

Using a fork, poke holes all over sweet potatoes. Either bake in a preheated oven at 400°F for 45-60 minutes or in a microwave on high for 8-10 minutes. Let the potatoes cool enough to handle. Then cut in half lengthwise. Use the back of a fork to slightly mash the flesh. Heat oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add the chopped onions, turkey, sage and salt. Cook until turkey is reheated to 165°F. Divide turkey mixture over top of each sweet potato halves. Spoon cranberry sauce over the turkey and top with toasted pecans.

Yield: 4 servings, ½ sweet potato each