 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Smith: How to handle those holiday leftovers

Holiday gatherings and celebrations are generally filled with food, so much food that there are bound to be leftovers. That’s a good thing for those who didn’t get enough of the holiday meal. However, it’s important to handle leftovers properly to keep those loved ones safe and healthy.

Before the party ends, you must consider the safety of the leftovers. If perishable foods have been left out at room temperature for more than two hours, they need to be thrown away.

For those foods left uneaten within the two-hour limit, divide into small containers no more than 2-3 inches in depth and refrigerate immediately. Deli trays with meats and cheeses, salads with cut fruits and veggies, and other cold foods that aren’t kept on ice should be put in the refrigerator. The same goes for cooked foods that haven’t been kept warm by a slow cooker, stovetop or with warming trays; divide into smaller containers and refrigerate immediately.

Hot foods don’t need to cool down before placing in the refrigerator. In fact, the quicker they cool down, the less time they spend in the Danger Zone (40-140°F) where bacteria may grow.

Most leftovers should be consumed within four days. Think about this when you’re putting leftovers away. If you don’t think you’ll eat it all within four days, package some of it for the freezer. When reheating leftovers, cook until it reaches at least 165°F as measured by a food thermometer.

Enjoy the remnants of the holiday meal, but as bacteria cannot be seen, handle with care!

Holiday Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

2 medium sweet potatoes

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 green onions, chopped

1 cup chopped cooked leftover turkey

¼ teaspoon ground sage

Pinch of salt

¼ cup homemade cranberry sauce

2 Tablespoons chopped toasted pecans

Using a fork, poke holes all over sweet potatoes. Either bake in a preheated oven at 400°F for 45-60 minutes or in a microwave on high for 8-10 minutes. Let the potatoes cool enough to handle. Then cut in half lengthwise. Use the back of a fork to slightly mash the flesh. Heat oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add the chopped onions, turkey, sage and salt. Cook until turkey is reheated to 165°F. Divide turkey mixture over top of each sweet potato halves. Spoon cranberry sauce over the turkey and top with toasted pecans.

Yield: 4 servings, ½ sweet potato each

Nutrition Facts (per serving): 180 calories, 5 grams fat, 230 milligrams sodium, 21 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 11 grams protein

120816-wcj-news-jennasmith

Jenna Smith

Source: USDA. Holiday Leftovers? We’ve got you covered! Aug. 2021.

Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Be careful! How electric heaters pose a fire risk

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Macau’s savory meat-potato hash feels foreign and familiar

Macau’s savory meat-potato hash feels foreign and familiar

Minchi is a minced-meat hash for which every Macanese family has its own throw-it-together recipe. It usually includes potatoes and tomato paste brought by the Portuguese, common Chinese ingredients like rice vinegar and soy sauce, and even Worcestershire sauce from the British, who also used Macau as a base before founding Hong Kong across the Pearl River Estuary in 1841.

The Kitchn: Chicken potato soup is seriously cozy

The Kitchn: Chicken potato soup is seriously cozy

One sip of this soup is like getting wrapped in your warmest, coziest sweater. Between the thick chunks of vegetables, tender cubes of potato, juicy shreds of chicken (take your pick of boneless breasts or thighs), and thick, creamy broth, it truly doesn’t get more comforting than chicken potato soup.

EatingWell: Enjoy this ‘winter’ pizza, packed with flavor and fiber

EatingWell: Enjoy this ‘winter’ pizza, packed with flavor and fiber

Topping your pie with squash brings a big vitamin A boost to this pizza. The delicata contributes extra fiber, too, thanks in part to its edible skin. The crust bakes on the bottom rack of the oven while the vegetables roast on the top rack. Once the pizza is assembled, a blast from the broiler crisps the edges and melts the cheese.

The Kitchn: Lemon-garlic pasta with steelhead trout is a one-pan MVP

The Kitchn: Lemon-garlic pasta with steelhead trout is a one-pan MVP

Simmering pasta directly in the sauce is really quite simple — it’s just a matter of getting the ratio of dry pasta to liquid right. Once you figure this out, you can tinker around with adding protein (seared, mild and moist Steelhead trout in this case) and finish the dish with whatever cheese, fresh herbs, and flavorings you see fit (Parmesan, parsley, and lemon here).

The results are a one-pan meal that could easily fetch $16 or more in a restaurant, but costs about a third of that when done at home.

Watch Now: Related Video

Be careful! How electric heaters pose a fire risk

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News