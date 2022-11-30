 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Smith: Holiday foods from the garden or local farmer

entree-simple-20200921

Winter squash, such as butternut shown above, can be prepared in many ways for a nutritious dish throughout the holidays.

 Dreamstime, TNS

No matter what holidays you celebrate, there is bound to be food around the table. Some of that food may have even come from your garden or local farmer. What cool-season crops can you locally source for your holiday gathering? Think potatoes, carrots, onions, Brussels sprouts, beets, kale, turnips, apples, winter squash and pumpkins.

Forget the canned yams and bring out the fresh sweet potatoes, which are full of beta-carotene, fiber, and potassium. Sweet potato casserole can be as easy as mashed sweet potatoes, a bit of brown sugar, cinnamon, and toasted pecans on top!

Pumpkins and winter squash, such as acorn or butternut, are nutritionally similar to sweet potatoes and can make a delicious pie. Of course, they can also be pureed into a soup, pasta sauce, risotto, pancakes, or oatmeal.

Brussels sprouts are great on their own as a cooked side dish, but they can also be used raw and shredded into a cold salad made with apples, dried cranberries, and walnuts.

Holiday foods don’t have to be full of casseroles and salads; they can be kept simple. Roasted whole carrots with olive oil, fresh thyme and balsamic vinegar is an easy but elegant side dish, or combine sliced carrots with potatoes, onions, butternut squash, bell peppers and fresh herbs for a roasted vegetable medley.

Locally grown foods aren’t shipped thousands of miles, which reduces the carbon footprint, supports our local growers, and offers tastier, more nutritious food. When food doesn’t have to travel far, it can be picked ripe, and eaten soon after harvest, retaining more nutrients and flavor than food picked unripe and stored for a longer period.

It’s a win-win!

Winter Squash with Rosemary and Garlic

2 Tablespoons olive oil

6 cups peeled and cubed winter squash (butternut or acorn)

2 teaspoons dried rosemary, or 2 Tablespoons fresh rosemary, chopped

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

⅛ teaspoon ground pepper

Preheat oven to 475°F. Wash hands with soap and water. On a large baking sheet, drizzle oil over squash cubes and stir to coat. Sprinkle squash with rosemary, garlic powder, onion powder, and pepper, stirring to coat. Place in the oven and cook for 10 minutes. Stir and cook for another 5 - 10 minutes or until squash is fork-tender.

Yield: 6 servings

Nutrition Facts (per serving): 110 calories, 4.5 grams fat, 5 milligrams sodium, 17 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 2 grams protein

Recipe adapted from Oklahoma State Extension

+1 
120816-wcj-news-jennasmith

Jenna Smith

Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why cats love to sit on laptops

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How indigenous chefs observe Thanksgiving, or don't

How indigenous chefs observe Thanksgiving, or don't

Native American chefs engage the holiday on their own terms -- making it about ingredients and foodways indigenous to North America, not the typical fare on our tables today. Learn more about the complicated food history of Thanksgiving.

Recipe: Cranberry & Brie Grilled Cheese

Recipe: Cranberry & Brie Grilled Cheese

This sandwich is amazingly easy to whip up and definitely a crowd pleaser — perfect for post-Thanksgiving guests. I think these taste best with a little leftover bubbly and plenty of napkins.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why cats love to sit on laptops

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News