Smith: Healthy snacking

Snacking can be very beneficial, as it offers an opportunity to consume nutrients we may have otherwise missed. Snacks gives us energy and help curb our appetite until the next meal. However, too often we snack on foods unconsciously, leading to overconsumption. Emotions, such as boredom, anxiety, stress, loneliness, and fear can lead to overeating. Our stress hormone, cortisol, generates cravings for salty, sweet, starchy and fried foods, such as chips, cookies and fries, but generally not fruits, veggies or nuts. It’s important to listen to our body and eat when we’re hungry and stop when we feel neither hungry nor full but rather satisfied. Aim to include 1-2 food groups in a snack. Does this mean I have to throw out the holiday cookies and candies? Not at all! Enjoy them in small portions and pair it with something healthy. For instance, have a small piece of fudge, with ½ cup raspberries and a cup of skim milk. Don’t forget to slow down and savor the snack without distractions.