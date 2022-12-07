Smith: Healthy snacking

It’s not always easy to snack on healthy foods during the holiday season. There’s generally an abundance of homemade cookies and candies to tempt our taste buds. But being more in tune with our body can help us make smart snacking decisions.
Snacking can be very beneficial, as it offers an opportunity to consume nutrients we may have otherwise missed. Snacks gives us energy and help curb our appetite until the next meal. However, too often we snack on foods unconsciously, leading to overconsumption. Emotions, such as boredom, anxiety, stress, loneliness, and fear can lead to overeating. Our stress hormone, cortisol, generates cravings for salty, sweet, starchy and fried foods, such as chips, cookies and fries, but generally not fruits, veggies or nuts. It’s important to listen to our body and eat when we’re hungry and stop when we feel neither hungry nor full but rather satisfied. Aim to include 1-2 food groups in a snack. Does this mean I have to throw out the holiday cookies and candies? Not at all! Enjoy them in small portions and pair it with something healthy. For instance, have a small piece of fudge, with ½ cup raspberries and a cup of skim milk. Don’t forget to slow down and savor the snack without distractions.
Protein, healthy fats, and whole grains can enhance the feeling of fullness, leaving you satisfied until the next meal. Try bell pepper slices with hummus, avocado on whole grain toast, or peanut butter on an apple. Savory and salty cravings don’t have to be chips or fries. Try popcorn, roasted chickpeas, salted edamame or cheese and crackers. Hunger for sweets can be fruit, dried fruit, yogurt, or smoothies. Pre-slice veggies and portion snacks ahead of time or buy snacks pre-portioned so that they’re on the ready. With a little bit of mindfulness, healthy snacking can be achievable and beneficial.
Donut Apples
2 apples
1/3 cup peanut butter or low-fat flavored yogurt
Toppings of choice: granola, raisins, sliced bananas, chopped strawberries, blueberries, nuts, mini chocolate chips, sprinkles, coconut flakes, etc.
Wash hands with soap and water. Slice the top and bottom from each apple and discard. Thinly slice the apples into 1/2-inch circles. Use a melon baller to cut out the center core, making a donut shape. Spread peanut butter or yogurt onto each apple slice and garnish with your favorite toppings.
Yield: 4 servings (1/2 apple each)
Nutrition Facts (per serving): 230 calories, 12 grams fat, 125 milligrams sodium, 28 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 6 grams protein
Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.