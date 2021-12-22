Smith: Healthy diet leads to healthy eyesight

If you want good eyesight, you’d better eat your carrots. That’s what we’ve all been told anyway. However, while carrots are good for our eyes, they aren’t the only foods to promote eye health. Vision impairment affects more than 4.2 million Americans ages 40 and older. Age-related eye diseases are the leading cause of blindness and impaired vision in the U.S. Some of the most common eye diseases are age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy. While age is a leading risk factor and one we cannot control, we can control lifestyle risk factors, such as smoking, excess alcohol intake, obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

Certain nutrients play a key role in eye health. Antioxidants are molecules that fight free radicals; these do damage to our body’s cells, leading to such health problems as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and eye disease. The body counteracts this damage with antioxidants, such as carotenoids like beta carotene, lutein and zeaxanthin, as well as vitamins C and E. Carrots are known for eye health due to their beta carotene content, which converts to vitamin A in the body. In fact, all red, yellow and orange produce, like sweet potatoes and butternut squash, will have beta carotene. Lutein and zeaxanthin are found in dark leafy greens, such as kale or spinach, as well as other colorful produce. Vitamins C and E are found in citrus fruits, berries, vegetable oils and nuts. Omega 3 fatty acids, found in salmon, tuna and walnuts, help reduce inflammation in the eye. Protect your eyes today by eating a variety of foods from the food groups!

Tuna Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

2 large sweet potatoes

1 (5 oz.) can solid white albacore tuna in water, drained

2-3 Tablespoons plain nonfat Greek yogurt

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

1 Tablespoon chopped chives

Wash hands with soap and water. Either roast potatoes in a 400°F oven or microwave on high until soft. Slice each potato in half with a knife. In a small bowl, stir together tuna, yogurt, garlic powder and black pepper. Evenly divide tuna mixture on top of sweet potato halves. Sprinkle with chives.

Yield: 4 servings, ½ potato each

Nutrition Facts (per serving): 110 calories, 0.5 grams fat, 150 milligrams sodium, 14 grams carbohydrate, 2 grams dietary fiber, 12 grams protein

Sources:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Basics of Vision and Eye Health, www.cdc.gov/visionhealth/basics

Sarah Klemm, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Foods for Eye Health, www.eatright.org

Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.