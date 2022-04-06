 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Smith: Have an abundance of eggs? Try them pickled

Nutrition

The dietary guidelines represent the most current science-based advice on what and how to eat and drink for our best health. 

 Terrence Antonio James, Chicago Tribune

Do you like hard boiled eggs? Do you like pickles? Then why not try pickled eggs?

When there is an abundance of eggs and you’re not sure what to do with them, pickling will help them last for several weeks. However, it’s important to note that the only safe method for storing your pickled eggs is in the refrigerator.

While you may come across recipes for canning eggs, or you spot a jar of pickled eggs for sale, there is no safe, research-tested method to canning eggs at home. In fact, Illinois has seen a case of botulism, a potentially deadly bacterium, due to homemade pickled eggs being stored at room temperature.

If you have a hankering for pickled eggs, follow the National Center for Home Food Preservation’s research-based recipes and directions designed for refrigerator storage. Before you start, be sure to wash all countertops, utensils and hands with warm soapy water and sanitize your glass jars by boiling them in water for 10 minutes. Pickled eggs usually consist of peeled, hard-cooked eggs placed in a jar.

Bring a brine of vinegar, salt and spices to a boil and simmer for five minutes before pouring over the eggs and covering with a lid. Immediately place in the refrigerator and allow 1-2 weeks for the brine to season the eggs. Use the eggs within 3 or 4 months. Have fun trying out different brining solutions. Beet juice from canned beets, turns the eggs a beautiful pink color and a sweet and sour egg can be achieved by using pasteurized apple cider and melted red cinnamon candies.

Dilled Eggs

1½ cups white vinegar

1 cup water

¾ teaspoon dill weed

¼ teaspoon white pepper

3 teaspoons salt

¼ teaspoon mustard seed

½ teaspoon onion juice or minced onion

½ teaspoon minced garlic or 1 peeled garlic clove

12 peeled, hard-cooked eggs

Bring all the ingredients except the eggs to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Pack no more than one dozen peeled, hard-cooked eggs loosely into a warm, pre-sterilized quart jar (or other similar size container which can be closed tightly). Pour enough hot pickling solution to cover the eggs in the jar, cover, and refrigerate immediately. Use the eggs within 3 to 4 months for best quality.

Yield: 12 servings, 1 egg each

Source: National Center for Home Food Preservation, https://bit.ly/3Lw3IN9

+1 
120816-wcj-news-jennasmith

Jenna Smith

Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Many dog owners think taking care of their pets is as important as taking care of their kids

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Award-winning baker opens new Chicago location

Award-winning baker opens new Chicago location

James Beard honoree Greg Wade has launched a new production facility for his award-winning bread on the west side of Chicago. Publican Quality Bread is a town favorite, supplying whole-grain long-fermented loaves to over 100 of the city’s top chefs and restaurants and to many independent retailers. But now, as it expand to a 4,200-square-foot bakery, Publican Quality Bread will have the ability to offer bread and bakery treats directly to customers from a retail counter.

California adds the “SLO Coast” as a new wine region

California adds the “SLO Coast” as a new wine region

The U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau designated the “SLO coast” as California’s newest American Viticultural Area (AVA) earlier this month. The area is in San Luis Obispo (SLO) county and lies on the coast in a nearly 100-mile long strip about halfway between California’s two largest cities, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Watch Now: Related Video

Many dog owners think taking care of their pets is as important as taking care of their kids

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News