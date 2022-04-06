Smith: Have an abundance of eggs? Try them pickled

Do you like hard boiled eggs? Do you like pickles? Then why not try pickled eggs?

When there is an abundance of eggs and you’re not sure what to do with them, pickling will help them last for several weeks. However, it’s important to note that the only safe method for storing your pickled eggs is in the refrigerator.

While you may come across recipes for canning eggs, or you spot a jar of pickled eggs for sale, there is no safe, research-tested method to canning eggs at home. In fact, Illinois has seen a case of botulism, a potentially deadly bacterium, due to homemade pickled eggs being stored at room temperature.

If you have a hankering for pickled eggs, follow the National Center for Home Food Preservation’s research-based recipes and directions designed for refrigerator storage. Before you start, be sure to wash all countertops, utensils and hands with warm soapy water and sanitize your glass jars by boiling them in water for 10 minutes. Pickled eggs usually consist of peeled, hard-cooked eggs placed in a jar.

Bring a brine of vinegar, salt and spices to a boil and simmer for five minutes before pouring over the eggs and covering with a lid. Immediately place in the refrigerator and allow 1-2 weeks for the brine to season the eggs. Use the eggs within 3 or 4 months. Have fun trying out different brining solutions. Beet juice from canned beets, turns the eggs a beautiful pink color and a sweet and sour egg can be achieved by using pasteurized apple cider and melted red cinnamon candies.

Dilled Eggs

1½ cups white vinegar

1 cup water

¾ teaspoon dill weed

¼ teaspoon white pepper

3 teaspoons salt

¼ teaspoon mustard seed

½ teaspoon onion juice or minced onion

½ teaspoon minced garlic or 1 peeled garlic clove

12 peeled, hard-cooked eggs

Bring all the ingredients except the eggs to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Pack no more than one dozen peeled, hard-cooked eggs loosely into a warm, pre-sterilized quart jar (or other similar size container which can be closed tightly). Pour enough hot pickling solution to cover the eggs in the jar, cover, and refrigerate immediately. Use the eggs within 3 to 4 months for best quality.

Yield: 12 servings, 1 egg each

Source: National Center for Home Food Preservation, https://bit.ly/3Lw3IN9

Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.