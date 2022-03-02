Smith: Find infant formula in a shortage

As a parent, providing safe, nutritious food for your little one is a necessity, but what do you do when the options run low? Many parents of infants are stressed and frustrated as the nation is currently facing infant formula recalls and shortages. On February 17, 2022, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Abbott Nutrition’s voluntary recall on three of Abbott’s infant formula brands, including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare, for possible bacteria contamination. Do not use if your powdered formula meets all these conditions:

• First two digits are 22 through 37 and

• Code on the container contains "K8," "SH," or "Z2" and

• Use-by date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later

As many products, including infant formula, may be hard to find on store shelves, some parents may wonder what to do. While breastmilk is the best food for babies, it may not be an option to breastfeed your infant. The FDA warns parents that homemade formula is not the answer. Making your own baby formula can lead to risks of contamination. Contaminated formulas may result in symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration. Homemade formula may also contain too much or too little of critical nutrients, leading to very serious health problems. Try calling local grocery and pharmacy stores to see if your baby’s usual formula is available and not on the recalled list. You could also try buying it online, but only from reputable suppliers, such as mainstream retail outlets rather than websites where anyone can sell from. All infant formulas legally sold in the United States must be reviewed by the FDA, as certain standards must be met. Never use opened secondhand formula, which could be contaminated, and always use formula before its “use-by” date.

While it may be tempting to make a bottle with a little less powdered formula when your supply is running low, you should always follow the preparation directions on the package, as changing the ratio of formula to water can lead to nutritional deficiencies or other health issues. If you must switch to a new formula due to shortages or recalls, look for a generic version of your baby’s usual formula first. If there are no generic versions available, check with your pediatrician before making a switch, particularly if your baby is on a specialized formula. The bottom-line is don’t panic if you can’t find your usual formula. If these options don’t work, call your pediatrician to help walk you through it.

Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.