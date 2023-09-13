A yeast bread may feel intimidating to make, but even a novice baker can pull off making a basic loaf.

Yeast breads, of course, use yeast to make the dough rise. Yeast is sold in individual packages or jars. Be sure to refrigerate after opening and check the expiration date, as it will weaken and die over time.

Kneading the dough is the fun part. You can use a stand mixer with a dough hook, but I prefer to knead by hand where I can feel the dough. Through experience, I’ve learned when I’ve added too much flour, which will yield crumbly, dry bread or not enough flour, making a sticky mess.

Kneading is done by the heels of the hand, pushing the dough away from you with a rocking motion. It can take as long as 10 minutes until the dough looks smooth and no longer sticks to your hand.

Yeast Bread

1 packet (2 ¼ teaspoons) active dry yeast

1 Tablespoon sugar

1 Tablespoon salt

2 cups lukewarm water (not over 110°F)

5 ½ to 6 cups all-purpose flour

1. In a large bowl, stir yeast, sugar, salt and water.

2. Add 2 cups flour, stir; add 3 more cups flour. Mix thoroughly until dough pulls away from the sides of the bowl.

3. Turn dough out onto a flour surface. Flour hands and knead the dough, adding ½-1 cup flour as needed so the dough no longer sticks to anything. Knead dough for 7-8 minutes. To knead, press the dough with the heels of your hands and push away. Turn the dough 90 degrees, fold the far edge of the dough back over itself toward you, and press into the dough again. Keep repeating.

4. Grease mixing bowl with non-stick cooking spray. Place the dough in bowl and turn it over to grease the top. Cover with plastic wrap and place somewhere warm to rise until the dough doubles, 1-2 hours.

5. Punch down dough with fist. Cut dough in half and shape into two round or oblong loaves.

6. Place loaves on a cookie sheet sprinkled with cornmeal. Cover with greased plastic wrap. Let loaves rise for 45 minutes.

7. Preheat oven to 425°F. Slash tops of loaves three times diagonally. Lightly brush with warm water. Bake for 35-40 minutes until crust is golden brown. Remove from oven and cool.

Yield: 2 loaves

Recipe Source: Adapted from King Arthur Flour