In Asian cuisine, you’re sure to find food stuffed in wrappers, from crispy egg rolls as a side dish to soft wontons in soup. Most major supermarkets sell both wrappers, but what is the difference and how can you use them?

Both egg roll wrappers and wonton wrappers are made with similar ingredients. As a matter of fact, when comparing the same American brand name of egg roll wrappers to wonton wrappers, the ingredients are identical. These ingredients include flour, water, salt and cornstarch. Traditionally, however, the dough is also made with egg. Both are typically square shaped, though could be formed into circles. Egg roll wrappers are larger in diameter and slightly thicker, which creates a sturdier wrapper, allowing them to be stuffed with more filling devoid of tearing apart. They have a chewy, crispy texture when fried or baked. Wonton wrappers, on the other hand, are smaller and thinner, making them more delicate. They are often steamed or boiled, becoming translucent when cooked, and used in soups. However, in the U.S., we often bake or fry wonton wrappers and use them in multi-cultural appetizers, such as in the Mini Taco Cup recipe below.

Both wrappers are low in calories and contain zero grams of fat. One egg roll wrapper is 60 calories and 12 grams of carbohydrate, and three wonton wrappers are 50 calories and 11 grams of carbohydrate. While there is no fiber and very little nutrients, these can be good options for those looking to cut calories and carbs. If you’re willing to stuff them, these Asian wrappers will be a satisfying vessel for delicious food.

Mini Taco Cups

24 wonton wrappers

½ lb. lean ground beef

1 (15 oz.) can pinto or black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (1.12 oz.) package dry low sodium taco seasoning mix

¾ cup chunky salsa

1 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese

Preheat oven to 425°F. Using two 12-cup muffin tins, press one wonton wrapper into each muffin cup. In a medium skillet, brown the beef and drain grease. Add beans, taco seasoning mix, and water called for on the package and simmer for 4-5 minutes. Spoon in about 1 Tablespoon of the taco meat/bean mixture into each wrapper. Top with a spoonful of salsa and shredded cheese. Bake for 5-8 minutes or until golden brown.

Yield: 24 servings, 1 taco cup each