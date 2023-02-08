Nothing says “I love you” like a decadent bar of rich chocolate for your Valentine. There are many types of chocolate, but dark chocolate is the one that has received all the hype for its health benefits. However, can such a treat be good for you?

Like milk chocolate, dark chocolate is made with cocoa butter, sugar, and cocoa solids, but dark chocolate contains a higher percentage of cocoa solids, giving it the bitter taste you either love or hate. It also contains less added sugars and 2 to 3 times more flavanols than milk chocolate. Flavanols are a polyphenol found in the cocoa bean and have been shown to possess antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Specifically, they help produce nitric oxide, which helps relax blood vessels and lower blood pressure.

Sadly, while most cocoa products start off rich in flavanols, much of these beneficial compounds get destroyed during processing. This means that the amount of chocolate needed to prove beneficial is not realistic to achieve each day, and in fact, can be more harmful due to chocolate’s high calorie, sugar, and fat content.