Smith: Cookies for the holidays

Nutrition

The dietary guidelines represent the most current science-based advice on what and how to eat and drink for our best health. 

 Terrence Antonio James, Chicago Tribune

The holiday season carries many traditions, and for some, the tradition of baking cookies is on the to-do list. Maybe your tradition is to gather the kids to bake a plate of sugar cookies for Santa on Christmas Eve. Perhaps its baking up rugelach or hamantaschen for Hanukkah. Maybe you even hold a monstrous baking day with your friends and families, baking hundreds of cookies of all shapes and sizes. Whatever your tradition, those cookies are more than just a cookie; they likely symbolize love, family, culture or peace.

Two of America’s favorite holiday cookies include the classic sugar cookie and peanut butter blossoms. Sugar cookies allow your creativity to flourish; what cookie cutter will you choose and how many colors of icing will you make? Peanut butter blossoms are made with a peanut butter dough rolled in granulated sugar and topped with a chocolate candy. Both cookies involve fun steps for the kids to help with, aside from eating all the icing or chocolates! The cookie baking tradition is a fun way to honor the family’s heritage. My husband’s family is Norwegian, and while not a cookie per se, they always make lefse for the holidays, a soft flatbread made with potatoes, flour, butter, salt and heavy cream, then rolled flat and cooked in a skillet. While we all know that cookies aren’t particularly healthy, it doesn’t mean the tradition has to go away. Enjoy a cookie; then make sure to get those fruits and vegetables in that day!

Meringue Cookies

2 large egg whites; at room temperature

¼ teaspoon cream of tarter

⅔ cup sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

optional additions: 2 Tablespoons cocoa powder, 2 Tablespoons crushed candy canes, ¼ cup coarsely chopped almonds

Preheat oven to 225°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to mix egg whites and cream of tarter. Mix until it forms soft peaks. Add sugar one Tablespoon at a time, continuing to mix until hard peaks form. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the vanilla extract and any additions. Drop 2 Tablespoons of mixture onto prepared baking sheet, spacing 1-inch apart. Bake for 1 hour and 30 minutes. Allow to completely cool before enjoying.

Yield: 24 servings, 1 cookie each

Nutrition Facts (per serving): 25 calories, 0 grams fat, 0 milligrams sodium, 6 grams carbohydrate, 0 grams fiber, 0 grams protein

Jenna Smith

Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306. 

