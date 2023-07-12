Cod is one of the most popular fish and is commonly used for the traditional “fish and chips” recipe. Cod is a white fish from the same family as haddock and pollock. It has a very mild flavor, making it an excellent choice for those who don’t care for a “fishy” flavor.

Cod is firm with a flaky flesh, so it holds up well during cooking. Cod doesn’t have to be fried; it’s delicious grilled, broiled, steamed or baked. Just be sure to cook it thoroughly, reaching a minimum internal temperature of 145°F as measured with a food thermometer. Use cod in chowders and fish tacos or coat it with a breading and air-fry it.

Cod is very lean. One 3-ounce (85 gram) portion is only 70 calories and 0.5 grams fat yet packed with 15 grams of protein. It’s generally sold fresh or frozen in fillets, without skin or bones, making it super simple to prepare.

Fresh fish was likely previously frozen and may not be of fresh quality if sitting in the supermarket’s refrigerated section for over a day, so buying frozen fish may actually be better quality. Thaw frozen fish in the refrigerator overnight or to thaw quickly, place fish in a package and submerge it under cold water, changing the water every 30 minutes.