One of the questions I often receive is “what about coconut oil?” Coconut oil has increased in popularity because of its perceived health benefits, and people want to know if it truly lives up to all the hype. I often feel bad for disappointing people when I must tell them that coconut oil is not the “superfood” they were led to believe.

Coconut oil is made up of 90% saturated fats. Saturated fats have been shown to raise low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. That’s the “bad” cholesterol that blocks arteries and can lead to heart attack or stroke. Coconut oil is made up of more saturated fat than butter (64%) or lard (40%). One tablespoon of coconut oil has 13.5 grams of total fat with 11 grams being saturated fat. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends limiting saturated fat intake to less than 10% of calories per day. For someone on a 2,000-calorie diet, that equates to less than 22 grams of saturated fats each day. So, one tablespoon of coconut oil adds up to half of the day's limit of saturated fat intake.

Why then has coconut oil been touted as being a heart healthy oil? Many randomized controlled studies have shown that coconut oil raises high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, which is our “good” cholesterol. The problem is that these studies also show that it raises total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol. Much of the saturated fat in coconut oil is lauric acid, which is a medium chain triglyceride (MCT). MCT oils are rapidly digested and absorbed and immediately used for energy. Therefore, it was thought that it could aid in weight loss. However, lauric acid behaves more like a long chain triglyceride, which is absorbed and metabolized more slowly.

There is not enough research to recommend using coconut oil as a weight loss strategy, and more long-term studies are needed to determine the long-term health effects of consuming coconut oil. Like butter, coconut oil should only be used in moderation. Use more liquid oils, such as canola, olive or vegetable oil, which are high in unsaturated fats, and when used to replace saturated fat, they can lower bad cholesterol. The main takeaway is that coconut oil raises cholesterol, both the good kind and the bad kind. As it currently stands, the health risks far outweigh any prospective health benefit.

