Smith: Chutney comes in many varieties and can embellish a variety of dishes

A chutney is a condiment generally made from a variety of fruits or vegetables, sugar, spices, and vinegar. It originated in Eastern India and in fact, many Indian dishes are considered incomplete unless chutney accompanies it.

Chutneys, though, have traveled the world and include those such as South African and British chutneys, each region putting in their own unique twists.

Popular fruit chutneys include mango, apple, apricot, and cranberry. Common herbs and spices in chutney include mint, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, tamarind and ginger. Some will include chilies or chili flakes for a sweet-spicy element and other chutneys will incorporate nuts and raisins for texture.

Most chutneys are slowly cooked but a few like cilantro and coconut are eaten raw. They can be chunky or smooth. Serve chutney alongside curry dishes, use it as a dipping sauce for naan, combine it with cream cheese to top crackers, spread it on a sandwich, or serve over roasted meat.

Unless canning chutney, store in the refrigerator for up to three weeks or in the freezer for one year. Chutney may be canned for room temperature storage. However, the low acid, peppers, onions and some seasonings used in chutney require vinegar and processing in a water bath canner to prevent spoilage and pathogenic bacteria.

Only use research-based recipes, such as the one included from the National Center for Home Food Preservation and follow the recipe exactly.

120816-wcj-news-jennasmith

Jenna Smith

Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.

Canned Cranberry Orange Chutney

24 ounces fresh whole cranberries

2 cups chopped white onion

2 cups golden raisins

1½ cups white sugar

1½ cups packed brown sugar

2 cups white distilled vinegar (5%)

1 cup orange juice

4 teaspoons peeled, grated fresh ginger

3 sticks cinnamon

Wash and rinse half-pint canning jars; keep hot until ready to use. Prepare lids according to manufacturer's directions. Rinse cranberries well. Combine all ingredients in a large Dutch oven. Bring to a boil over high heat; reduce heat and simmer gently for 15 minutes or until cranberries are tender. Stir often to prevent scorching. Remove cinnamon sticks and discard.

Fill the hot chutney into clean, hot half-pint jars, leaving ½-inch headspace. Remove air bubbles and adjust headspace if needed. Wipe rims of jars with a dampened clean paper towel; apply two-piece metal canning lids. Process in a boiling water canner for 10 minutes at altitudes 1,000 ft or less. Let cool, undisturbed, 12-24 hours and check for seals.

Yield: 8 half-pint jars

Recipe Source: National Center for Home Food Preservation

