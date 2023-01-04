Smith: Chutney comes in many varieties and can embellish a variety of dishes

Canned Cranberry Orange Chutney

24 ounces fresh whole cranberries

2 cups chopped white onion

2 cups golden raisins

1½ cups white sugar

1½ cups packed brown sugar

2 cups white distilled vinegar (5%)

1 cup orange juice

4 teaspoons peeled, grated fresh ginger

3 sticks cinnamon

Wash and rinse half-pint canning jars; keep hot until ready to use. Prepare lids according to manufacturer's directions. Rinse cranberries well. Combine all ingredients in a large Dutch oven. Bring to a boil over high heat; reduce heat and simmer gently for 15 minutes or until cranberries are tender. Stir often to prevent scorching. Remove cinnamon sticks and discard.

Fill the hot chutney into clean, hot half-pint jars, leaving ½-inch headspace. Remove air bubbles and adjust headspace if needed. Wipe rims of jars with a dampened clean paper towel; apply two-piece metal canning lids. Process in a boiling water canner for 10 minutes at altitudes 1,000 ft or less. Let cool, undisturbed, 12-24 hours and check for seals.

Yield: 8 half-pint jars

Recipe Source: National Center for Home Food Preservation