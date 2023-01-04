Smith: Chutney comes in many varieties and can embellish a variety of dishes

A chutney is a condiment generally made from a variety of fruits or vegetables, sugar, spices, and vinegar. It originated in Eastern India and in fact, many Indian dishes are considered incomplete unless chutney accompanies it.
Chutneys, though, have traveled the world and include those such as South African and British chutneys, each region putting in their own unique twists.
Popular fruit chutneys include mango, apple, apricot, and cranberry. Common herbs and spices in chutney include mint, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, tamarind and ginger. Some will include chilies or chili flakes for a sweet-spicy element and other chutneys will incorporate nuts and raisins for texture.
Most chutneys are slowly cooked but a few like cilantro and coconut are eaten raw. They can be chunky or smooth. Serve chutney alongside curry dishes, use it as a dipping sauce for naan, combine it with cream cheese to top crackers, spread it on a sandwich, or serve over roasted meat.
Unless canning chutney, store in the refrigerator for up to three weeks or in the freezer for one year. Chutney may be canned for room temperature storage. However, the low acid, peppers, onions and some seasonings used in chutney require vinegar and processing in a water bath canner to prevent spoilage and pathogenic bacteria.
Only use research-based recipes, such as the one included from the National Center for Home Food Preservation and follow the recipe exactly.
Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.