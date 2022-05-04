Smith: Carob can be used as chocolate alternative

What has a similar taste to chocolate but isn’t chocolate? Carob.

Carob is a tree, native to the Mediterranean region, grown for its edible pods. Inside the pods are seeds and pulp. The seeds are milled to produce locust bean gum powder, which is used as a thickening agent in some foods. The pulp is roasted and either turned into chips, much like chocolate chips, or ground into carob powder, which is often used as a substitute for cocoa powder.

Carob has a slightly nutty or roasted flavor, is less bitter and tastes sweeter than cacao (chocolate). Some think that carob is healthier than cacao but that depends on your definition of healthy! Carob powder contains more carbohydrates and sugar than cocoa powder, as it’s naturally sweet. However, due to its natural sweetness, you don’t need to add as much sugar in the recipe as you would if using cocoa powder.

Carob powder is also fat free, but cocoa powder just has 0.5 grams fat per tablespoon, and when comparing carob chips to chocolate chips, the fat is the same. Both carob and cacao have dietary fiber and disease fighting antioxidants. What marks carob unique, is the fact that it is caffeine free.

Use a 1:1 ratio for replacing cocoa powder with carob powder in recipes but consider using a little less sugar. If using carob chips, it's important to note that they can be difficult to melt properly. Try a double boiler and stir continuously. Find carob in the health food section and try it today!

Carob Peanut Butter Swirl Brownies

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup carob powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

2 eggs + 1 egg yolk

½ cup unsweetened applesauce

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 Tablespoons mini chocolate chips (optional)

⅓ cup natural creamy peanut butter

Preheat oven to 350°F and spray 9x9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. In large mixing bowl, stir together flour, sugar, carob powder, baking soda and salt. In a separate small mixing bowl, whisk eggs, applesauce and vanilla. Add wet ingredients to flour mixture and stir until smooth. Stir in mini chocolate chips if using. Pour batter into prepared baking dish. Dollop peanut butter over batter and swirl with a knife. Bake for 25 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

Yield: 9 servings

Nutrition Facts (per serving): 190 calories, 8 grams fat, 190 milligrams sodium, 29 grams carbohydrate, 4 grams fiber, 5 grams protein

Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.