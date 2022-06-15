Smith: Burrito bowls fresh, customizable

Burrito bowls are fresh, nutritious, and easily customizable for all who partake. In fact, it’s probably my favorite thing to serve when having company over for dinner because with a little prep work, it’s easy to lay everything out for the guests to assemble themselves.
Burrito bowls are the inner fillings of a burrito, just without the tortilla. Choose your protein, grain, and vegetable, and add fruit or dairy as you wish. I love meals that include all the food groups in one dish! Select lean proteins, such as chicken, fish, shrimp, or sirloin steak, or choose plant-based proteins like black beans or pinto beans. Whole grains, such as brown rice, bulgur or quinoa will offer more nutrients and dietary fiber than refined grains. Looking for a low carbohydrate option? Try cauliflower rice or simply skip the grains altogether. Load up on veggies, such as peppers, onions, corn, romaine lettuce and tomatoes. If you want to add fruit, think avocado, mango or pineapple as flavors that blend well. Dairy options can include low-fat shredded cheese or plain yogurt or sour cream. Simply take small portions of any of the desired ingredients and fill your bowl! Burrito bowls aren’t just tasty, they’re beautiful to look at, too.
Grilled Steak Burrito Bowls
Marinade
¼ cup olive oil
¼ cup reduced sodium soy sauce
¼ cup lime juice
¼ cup chopped cilantro leaves
2 Tablespoons sugar
2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1 garlic clove, minced
1 teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 lb. beef sirloin
1 bell pepper, sliced
½ onion, sliced
1 Tablespoon olive oil
2 ears sweet corn, cooked and cut off cob
2 cups chopped romaine lettuce
1 cup brown rice, cooked
½ cup salsa
1 avocado, sliced
In a medium bowl, whisk all ingredients for the marinade. Place steak in a sealable plastic bag and pour marinade over steak. Seal and refrigerate for at least 4 hours. Heat grill to medium heat. Place peppers and onions on aluminum foil; drizzle with oil and wrap with foil. Grill, turning over once, for 10-15 minutes. Place meat on grill, discarding leftover marinade, and cook 5-7 minutes per side. Let cool and slice into thin strips. To assemble, divide into 4 bowls: steak, peppers and onions, corn, lettuce, rice, salsa and avocado.
Yield: 4 servings
Nutrition Facts (per serving): 510 calories, 27 grams fat, 880 milligrams sodium, 38 grams carbohydrate, 6 grams fiber, 32 grams protein
Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.