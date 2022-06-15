Smith: Burrito bowls fresh, customizable

Burrito bowls are fresh, nutritious, and easily customizable for all who partake. In fact, it’s probably my favorite thing to serve when having company over for dinner because with a little prep work, it’s easy to lay everything out for the guests to assemble themselves.

Burrito bowls are the inner fillings of a burrito, just without the tortilla. Choose your protein, grain, and vegetable, and add fruit or dairy as you wish. I love meals that include all the food groups in one dish! Select lean proteins, such as chicken, fish, shrimp, or sirloin steak, or choose plant-based proteins like black beans or pinto beans. Whole grains, such as brown rice, bulgur or quinoa will offer more nutrients and dietary fiber than refined grains. Looking for a low carbohydrate option? Try cauliflower rice or simply skip the grains altogether. Load up on veggies, such as peppers, onions, corn, romaine lettuce and tomatoes. If you want to add fruit, think avocado, mango or pineapple as flavors that blend well. Dairy options can include low-fat shredded cheese or plain yogurt or sour cream. Simply take small portions of any of the desired ingredients and fill your bowl! Burrito bowls aren’t just tasty, they’re beautiful to look at, too.