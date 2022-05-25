 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smith: All about raw sugar

The term “raw” is often considered a healthier alternative to processed food. There’s even an entire diet based on eating “raw” food. However, it’s important to note that this is a marketing term, and the word “raw” on a package may not necessarily indicate good nutrition. Take for example, raw sugar, also known as turbinado sugar. Raw sugar is less processed than white granulated sugar, yet it’s still sugar. Raw sugar is digested and absorbed like white sugar, producing a similar effect on our bodies. Too much added sugars of any form can lead to weight gain, increased triglycerides, and tooth decay.

The difference between white granulated sugar and raw sugar is in the processing method. The processing of white sugar creates molasses, but it is then processed further to remove it. Raw sugar is white sugar that doesn’t go through the molasses removal process, and therefore still contains some molasses, which gives it a brown color and more complex, slightly rich flavor. Raw sugar can be used in baking, but the end quality of the product will depend upon what you are baking. Raw sugar has more moisture than white sugar, which generally works well in batters, such as cakes or brownies. However, the extra moisture in a dough, like cookie dough, can adversely affect the end result. While the sugar crystals of raw sugar are bigger than white granulated sugar, most manufacturers suggest using a 1:1 ratio when replacing white sugar with raw. Since it doesn’t melt with heat, raw sugar is most often used as a crunchy sweet topping on muffins, cookies, and the cake below!

Blueberry Lemon Cake

1 stick margarine

¾ cup sugar

1 egg

2 teaspoons lemon zest

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup low-fat buttermilk

2 cups fresh blueberries

1 Tablespoon turbinado sugar (raw sugar)

Preheat oven to 350F. Spray 9x9-inch baking pan with cooking spray. In a large bowl, beat margarine, sugar and egg with mixer. Beat in egg, lemon zest and vanilla. In separate bowl, stir together flour, baking powder and salt. Gradually add to batter, mixing until just combined. Beat in buttermilk. Fold in blueberries. Spread into prepared pan; sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Bake for 35-45 minutes until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

Yield: 12 servings

Nutrition Facts (per serving): 220 calories, 8 grams fat, 135 milligrams sodium, 34 grams carbohydrate, 1 gram fiber, 3 grams protein

Sources:

Added sugars: Don't get sabotaged by sweeteners. Mayo Clinic. https://mayocl.in/3v6kKfq

120816-wcj-news-jennasmith

Jenna Smith

Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306. 

