Smith: All about banana peppers

Banana peppers have been coming out of our garden most every day, keeping me busy with finding a recipe, a preservation technique, or a loving home for them. Fortunately, there are so many things to do with them that it hasn’t been a problem.

Banana peppers are a member of the chili pepper family, but the most common varieties are sweet, not spicy. Thankfully, banana peppers don’t taste like bananas (that would just be weird). They get their name from their long curved shaped and yellowish color, just like the fruit they’re named after. Left on the vine, they will turn orange to red getting sweeter in taste but softer in texture. Banana peppers taste like a green bell pepper, but they have thinner skin. They’re a great substitute for green peppers, which has allowed me to not have to buy a bell pepper all season!

Banana peppers at the grocery store are commonly found in the canned section as pickled banana pepper rings. You can pickle your own to can, using a tested recipe from the National Center for Home Food Preservation, or you may freeze them by removing the stems and seeds, water blanching halves for 3 minutes or rings for 2 minutes, cooling, draining, and placing in freezer-safe containers or bags leaving 1/2-inch headspace. Frozen, blanched peppers are best used in cooking since they’ll lose their crunchy texture. Pickled banana peppers are delicious on pizza, sandwiches, and salads. Use raw banana peppers in salsa or stuff them with sausage and cheese. Banana peppers are a good source of dietary fiber and contain significant amounts of vitamin A, C and Vitamin B6. Plant them in your garden next year and you can reap the benefits all year!

Stuffed Banana Peppers

8-10 banana peppers

1 lb. ground turkey sausage, cooked

15 oz. can tomato sauce

½ cup part-skim shredded mozzarella cheese

¼ cup Parmesan cheese

½ teaspoon dried oregano

Preheat oven to 400°F. Wash hands with soap and water. Slice stems off the peppers and slice in half, lengthwise. Remove inside ribs and seeds. Place peppers in a baking dish. Spoon cooked sausage into pepper halves. Pour tomato sauce over the top and sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. Sprinkle with Parmesan and oregano. Bake for 15 minutes until cheese is melted.

Yield: 8 servings

Nutrition Facts (per serving): 170 calories, 8 grams fat, 730 milligrams sodium, 6 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 17 grams protein

Sources:

Barber, A. (2021). Banana peppers. N.C. Cooperative Extension.