If you’ve eaten sushi, you’ve likely encountered wasabi. The green paste is a condiment served alongside sushi or sashimi (raw seafood). However, most of us have likely not eaten actual wasabi. Real wasabi is the wasabia japonica plant, also referred to as Japanese horseradish. It’s lime green and grows wild along streams in Japan but is relatively difficult and expensive to cultivate.

Therefore, imitation wasabi emerged and is generally what is used in the United States and many parts of the world. It’s made of horseradish powder, mustard powder, cornstarch and green food coloring and is mixed with water to make a paste. Restaurants, as well as home cooks, can purchase wasabi powder, which is the dried form of the wasabia japonica plant. However, some powders will not have any wasabi or will only use partial amounts, while the rest is made of traditional horseradish. Read the label carefully to know what you are getting.

Those who have tasted wasabi know that a little goes a long way. Wasabi’s spiciness hits the nose not the tongue and can easily make the eyes water and the nose run. Real wasabi is packed with vitamins and antioxidants, but imitation wasabi is lacking in nutrients. Regardless only a small amount is typically eaten, thus not providing much in nutritional value. However, it’s typically eaten with fish, a very healthy protein. Wasabi is said to help bring out the flavor of raw fish, which is why it is commonly served with sushi and sashimi.

While soy sauce is also a common accompaniment, wasabi should not be mixed with soy sauce directly, as it impedes with the flavors of the two. To use wasabi correctly, spread a little wasabi on one side of the fish or sushi, and dip the other side into the soy sauce. Wasabi paste can also be mixed into noodle dishes, such as soba noodles. Whether real wasabi or imitation, “a little dab’ll do ya!”

Wasabi Dressing

⅓ cup olive oil

¼ cup fresh lime juice

1 Tablespoon grated fresh ginger

1 Tablespoon honey

1 Tablespoon wasabi paste

1 Tablespoon reduced sodium soy sauce

1 Tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1 Tablespoon toasted sesame oil

Whisk all ingredients in a medium bowl and store in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

Yield: about 8 ounces or 16 Tablespoons