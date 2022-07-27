Pop Up Chicken Shop to move, expand service

BLOOMINGTON — One of Bloomington's newest players in the fried chicken game has secured its first independent brick-and-mortar location.

The Pop Up Chicken Shop has been open inside VFW Post 454 in Bloomington since October 2018. Nearly four years later, the business will “spread its wings,” flying across town next month.

“We are more than excited for this journey, the timing is more than right,” owner Aaron Francis wrote on Facebook. “This company is coming up on 4 successful years of business, mainly due to the fact that Bloomington-Normal is just an amazing community that has shown us nothing but love.”

Pop Up Chicken will move to 409 N. Hershey Road in Bloomington, the former home of Hooters and most recently JP’s Wheel & Alehouse.

Francis said they don’t have an official opening date for the new location, but it will likely be Aug. 15.

“There will be 0 days of missed service between this transition,” he wrote.

With the move, Pop Up’s service will be extended to lunch and dinner, open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with dine-in, carryout, delivery and online ordering at keepitpopup.com.

The restaurant will also add a beer and cocktail menu, curated by Francis and BloNo Pizza Co., the owner said.