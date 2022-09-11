Foodies 'cash-ew' in on new flavors at first Bloomington Nuts Festival

BLOOMINGTON — Crowds were crunching on all kinds of tasty food Saturday afternoon at the inaugural BN Nuts Festival in downtown Bloomington.

That included Diana Patten, of Bloomington. She sampled the “Wilde Sea” almond-crusted shrimp dish prepared by Central Parke Bar and Grill, the host restaurant for Bloomington’s Parke Regency Hotel.

Patten said it was very flavorful, and the almond coating was nice.

“I love nuts,” she said at the nut festival, and then added: “Call me nuts.”

Patten said it looked like there was a lot to check out at the festival, adding that we need a return to the social world.

Central Parke Executive Chef Ale’Sandra Stone, of Bloomington, offered the first cooking demonstration at the fest and showed off her “Wilde Sea” recipe.

The chef began by seasoning almond flour with onion and garlic power, fresh lemon, and a secret seasoning mixture she calls “razzle dazzle.”

Stone first dipped jumbo shrimp into buttermilk, coated it in the spiced almond flour and then dropped it back into the buttermilk again.

She said she serves it with super-seasoned wild rice, plus jackfruit chutney — a fruit that’s taking over the vegetarian-vegan world. Stone said jackfruit has the same texture and spreads just like shredded pork.

Stone added jalapenos, diced turmeric, bread and butter pickles and honey to the chutney, noting the jackfruit will incorporate their flavors. Her wild rice is spiced with chicken seasoning, garlic, lots of onion powder, some Italian seasoning, and more of that “razzle dazzle.”

Also complementing the meal was garlic aioli.

“I’m a huge fan of my garlic, so chances of you getting something without garlic is pretty slim,” she said.

Stone then dashed in lemon juice, more honey and a touch of salt into the mayonnaise-based sauce.

She said at the seminar that her grandfather, Alex, was an amazing chef, and she learned from him how to fuse European, Southern and Mexican cuisines to create a whole different dish.

Among the audience inside the packed tent was Stone’s mother, Carmen Matthews. Stone said Matthews is “the real seasoning.”

Matthews said her third daughter is following in her grandfather’s footsteps, even taking after part of his first name. Matthews said her father was the first Black executive chef at the Bloomington Country Club. She also said Stone is doing a wonderful job.

The proud Bloomington mother said Stone watched how her mother, Matthews’ sister and grandfather cooked while growing up, “but she has her own flair.”

Stone later said in a interview with The Pantagraph that it was surreal giving her first cooking seminar. Her recipe was written in just 20 minutes, she said.

She said it left her excited, and surprised by the outcome. Stone said the crowd made her a little nervous, but she made it through.

“I am following a dream of a lot of my family members that worked exclusively and really hard in the kitchen,” she said, noting it felt great to excel.

Stone also said it was a successful event for the restaurant, as it had a huge crowd from the start.

“I'm so impressed with Bloomington-Normal today. They really came out and showed us lots of love," said Stone.

On the other side of Front Street, across from the Central Parke Bar & Grill station, was Bloomington chain Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano. The booth served walnut-crusted chicken sliders with honey orange slaw and spicy aioli.

Head chef Troy Tomlinson said he enjoyed the festival because he was seeing a lot of people he knew.

“It’s a fun way to say hi,” he said.

Tomlinson noted nuts are a versatile food group, as they can be stocked on bar tables or added to a chicken sandwich. He agreed they help complete a balanced diet.

First split

Saturday's festival was organized by the Bloomington-Normal Convention and Visitors Bureau, with help from several sponsors, like the Bloomington-based Beer Nuts.

CVB President Crystal Howard said she was pleased with the number of vendors attending, noting there was a variety food options.

Estimating that a few thousand attended the festival, she said crowds started arriving after the downtown farmers market ended. Howard also said that fest couldn’t have happened without the help of their sponsors, as well as the community.

“If the community likes it, we can continue doing it,” she said.

Jimmy Mapugay, owner of Grand Café, said they lucked out coming on a beautiful day. As live music was playing, he said he loves these kinds of get-togethers.

Mapugay also said his business should go to events more often, but the staffing is hard to get. He noted his restaurant was also serving food that weekend at the El Paso Corn Festival, in addition to their Oakland Avenue location in Bloomington.

His booth offered crab Rangoon, as well as egg rolls with pork and shrimp. Mapugay said his eatery has used the same recipe egg roll recipe since 1921.

When he acquired the restaurant in 2017, he said he made the purchase on the condition the egg roll recipe was included.

He was assisted by his 19-year-old daughter and employee, Jaiden Mapugay, an Illinois State University junior studying fashion and merchandising.

Matt Hawkins, event committee member, got an egg roll for himself. He said the fest had a good crowd, and he hoped more would come as it cooled off into the evening.

A new food truck with a nutty twist is the Shroom Shack. It’s owned by LeeAnn Garlish, Leah Johnson and Thomas Olson, and served fried, mycological delights like oyster mushrooms with waffles.

Garlish said their lion’s mane crab cakes were their best sellers that day, and they have an all-vegan menu that anyone can enjoy.

Beverages prepared by the Shack included lemon shakeups flavored with cherry, pear, blueberries or raspberries.

Olson, of Bloomington, said they had nonstop business at the fest, which was good to them. He also said lion’s mane is the only known deterrent being researched for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

He said the Shack is a sister business of Bloomington restaurant supplier and farmers market regular Primordia Foods, and it was formerly a funnel cake truck. Olson said the truck opened in May and made its first stop at this year’s Summer Camp Music Festival in Chillicothe.