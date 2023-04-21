Hawaiian Macaroni Salad
In Hawaii, a plate lunch is usually 2 scoops of white rice, 1 scoop of macaroni salad and a meaty main dish. Refrigerate this salad before serving for the most flavor.
- 8 oz. elbow macaroni
- 1 c. mayonnaise
- 1 T. apple cider vinegar
- 1 t. granulated sugar
- ¼ t. ground black pepper
- ½ t. salt
- 1 medium onion, grated
- 2 medium carrots, shredded
- 2 stalks celery, finely chopped
Cook macaroni in salted, boiling water until beyond al dente, about 2 minutes more than package directions. Drain. In a large bowl, whisk mayonnaise, vinegar, granulated sugar, pepper and salt. Fold in pasta and vegetables. Cover and refrigerate at least two hours or up to overnight. Let stand at room temperature 20 minutes before serving.
3-ingredient Lemon Pie
Thank goodness for holidays so that I can try out new dessert recipes. The acid in the lemon juice thickens the sweetened condensed milk to make the filling. It couldn’t be quicker or tastier.
- 2 cans (14 oz. each) sweetened condensed milk
- ¾ c. lemon juice
- ½ t. vanilla
- 1 pre-made graham cracker pie crust
Whisk the sweetened condensed milk and lemon juice together in a bowl until well blended. Pour mixture into the pie crust. Refrigerate for 2 hours. Serve with whipped cream if you like.