Hawaiian Macaroni Salad

In Hawaii, a plate lunch is usually 2 scoops of white rice, 1 scoop of macaroni salad and a meaty main dish. Refrigerate this salad before serving for the most flavor.

8 oz. elbow macaroni

1 c. mayonnaise

1 T. apple cider vinegar

1 t. granulated sugar

¼ t. ground black pepper

½ t. salt

1 medium onion, grated

2 medium carrots, shredded

2 stalks celery, finely chopped

Cook macaroni in salted, boiling water until beyond al dente, about 2 minutes more than package directions. Drain. In a large bowl, whisk mayonnaise, vinegar, granulated sugar, pepper and salt. Fold in pasta and vegetables. Cover and refrigerate at least two hours or up to overnight. Let stand at room temperature 20 minutes before serving.

3-ingredient Lemon Pie

Thank goodness for holidays so that I can try out new dessert recipes. The acid in the lemon juice thickens the sweetened condensed milk to make the filling. It couldn’t be quicker or tastier.

2 cans (14 oz. each) sweetened condensed milk

¾ c. lemon juice

½ t. vanilla

1 pre-made graham cracker pie crust