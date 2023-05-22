Crispy Tuna Cakes
These tuna cakes are made with similar ingredients to crab cakes. Serve with side dishes or in a sandwich. I also tried these ingredients with canned salmon, but the salmon was too strong for the other flavors.
- 12 oz. can tuna, drained
- ¼ c. low-fat mayonnaise
- 1 T. Dijon mustard
- Finely minced onion
- 1 t. all-purpose seasoning
- 2 large eggs
- ½ - 1 c. bread crumbs
Mix all ingredients. Heat oil in a large skillet. Make tuna mixture into patties or spoon into skillet. Cook 2-4 minutes per side until crispy and brown.
Triple Chocolate Gooey Butter Cake Bars
Gooey butter cake is known as a “Midwest thing.” The story goes that the original gooey butter cake was created in the 1930s by a German baker in St. Louis, Missouri. You can find recipes for gooey butter cakes in many flavor combinations. I made this triple chocolate version for a friend who really likes chocolate.
- 1 box chocolate cake mix
- ¾ c. butter, melted
- 3 eggs
- 1 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened
- 2 T. cocoa powder
- 2 c. powdered sugar
- 2 t. vanilla
- 1 c. chocolate chips (or more)
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9 x 13 baking dish. (Or line a 9 x 13 pan with foil and grease.) In a large bowl, mix cake mix, ½ c. of the melted butter, 1 egg and 1 t. vanilla. Press in bottom of baking dish or pan. In another large bowl, beat cream cheese with electric mixer until smooth. Add remaining 2 eggs and cocoa; beat until smooth. On low speed, add powdered sugar, 1 cup at a time. Add remaining butter and 1 t. vanilla; beat until smooth. Stir in chocolate chips. Spread in pan on top of cake mix mixture. Bake 40-45 minutes or until center appears set, but still slightly jiggles. Cool at least 30 minutes.