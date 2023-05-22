Crispy Tuna Cakes

These tuna cakes are made with similar ingredients to crab cakes. Serve with side dishes or in a sandwich. I also tried these ingredients with canned salmon, but the salmon was too strong for the other flavors.

12 oz. can tuna, drained

¼ c. low-fat mayonnaise

1 T. Dijon mustard

Finely minced onion

1 t. all-purpose seasoning

2 large eggs

½ - 1 c. bread crumbs

Mix all ingredients. Heat oil in a large skillet. Make tuna mixture into patties or spoon into skillet. Cook 2-4 minutes per side until crispy and brown.

Triple Chocolate Gooey Butter Cake Bars

Gooey butter cake is known as a “Midwest thing.” The story goes that the original gooey butter cake was created in the 1930s by a German baker in St. Louis, Missouri. You can find recipes for gooey butter cakes in many flavor combinations. I made this triple chocolate version for a friend who really likes chocolate.

1 box chocolate cake mix

¾ c. butter, melted

3 eggs

1 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened

2 T. cocoa powder

2 c. powdered sugar

2 t. vanilla

1 c. chocolate chips (or more)