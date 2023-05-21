Cola Slow-Cooker Chicken
I made this recipe once with thawed chicken tenders, and there was way too much liquid for the sauce. So, I modified the instructions for a sauce that coated the chicken.
- 2½ lb. boneless skinless chicken breast or chicken tenders
- Salt and pepper
- 1½ c. barbecue sauce
- 1 c. cola
Spray slow cooker with cooking spray. Season chicken on both sides with salt and pepper and place in slow cooker. Cook on high two hours. Remove liquid. Add barbecue sauce and cola to chicken and stir to coat. Cook one more hour on low. Shred chicken.
Creamy Fruit Cocktail Mold
I had to dig deep in the recipe box to come up with this old recipe. Use the recipe as it is, or use any combination of fruit and Jello. And if a gelatin mold is a thing of the past for you, prepare in a square glass dish and cut into squares to serve.
- 2 4-serving size boxes orange-flavored gelatin
- 2 c. boiling water
- 1 15 oz. can fruit cocktail, drained, with juice reserved
- 1½ c. frozen whipped topping, thawed
Coat a 5-cup mold with cooking spray. In a large bowl, dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Add enough cold water to reserved fruit juice to make 1 c. liquid. Stir into gelatin. Refrigerate 30 to 40 minutes or until slightly thickened. Stir in fruit cocktail. Fold in whipped topping. Pour into prepared mold. Refrigerate eight hours, or until firm. Dip mold in warm water about 15 seconds; invert mold onto serving platter.