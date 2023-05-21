Cola Slow-Cooker Chicken

I made this recipe once with thawed chicken tenders, and there was way too much liquid for the sauce. So, I modified the instructions for a sauce that coated the chicken.

2½ lb. boneless skinless chicken breast or chicken tenders

Salt and pepper

1½ c. barbecue sauce

1 c. cola

Spray slow cooker with cooking spray. Season chicken on both sides with salt and pepper and place in slow cooker. Cook on high two hours. Remove liquid. Add barbecue sauce and cola to chicken and stir to coat. Cook one more hour on low. Shred chicken.

Creamy Fruit Cocktail Mold

I had to dig deep in the recipe box to come up with this old recipe. Use the recipe as it is, or use any combination of fruit and Jello. And if a gelatin mold is a thing of the past for you, prepare in a square glass dish and cut into squares to serve.

2 4-serving size boxes orange-flavored gelatin

2 c. boiling water

1 15 oz. can fruit cocktail, drained, with juice reserved

1½ c. frozen whipped topping, thawed