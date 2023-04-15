Beefy Potato Taco Casserole (Slow Cooker)

This is a large batch slow cooker recipe, but it doesn’t have to cook all day. I got this recipe from another writer who writes a “tried and true” recipe column.

1 lb. ground beef

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 1 oz. pkg. taco seasoning mix

32 oz. frozen hash brown potatoes

16 oz. processed cheese, cut into small cubes

2 c. shredded cheese

Favorite taco toppings

Brown ground beef and garlic. Drain well. Spoon into slow cooker and stir in taco seasoning mix. Add potatoes, cheese cubes and 1 c. shredded cheese. Stir all ingredients together and top with remaining shredded cheese. Cook on high for 2 – 2½ hours or low for 4 hours. If possible, stir one time halfway through cooking. Before serving, stir thoroughly to mix in all of the cheese. Serve with favorite taco stopping. Serves 8.

Fudge Crinkle Cookies (cake mix)

We made crinkle cookies when we were kids. This cake mix recipes makes them so easy – and tasty!

1 box chocolate cake mix

⅓ c. vegetable oil

2 eggs

1 t. vanilla

Pinch of salt

Granulated sugar for coating cookies

Powdered sugar for coating cookies

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a cookie sheet with parchment or a silicone baking mat. Beat eggs in bowl, then add cake mix, oil, vanilla and salt. Stir well, until all ingredients are combined. Dough will be stiff. Refrigerate 15 to 30 minutes until dough is solid enough to roll. Shape dough into 1 to 1½ inch balls. Roll lightly in granulated sugar, then roll in powdered sugar to completely coat. Place on prepared cookie sheet 2 inches apart. Bake for 9 to 11 minutes. Cool on cookie sheet about 3 minutes, then remove to foil to cool completely.