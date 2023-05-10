Anytime Snack Mix

Who knew that peanuts and onion flavors went together? You can use 2 cups of any unsweetened cereals you want/have on hand and also substitute any small pretzels for the fish pretzels.

½ c. butter, melted

1 1 oz. envelope onion soup mix

2 c. unsalted peanuts

1 c. wheat cereal

1 c. oat cereal

1 6.6 oz. pkg. fish-shaped cheese crackers

1 8 oz. pkg. fish-shaped pretzels

Preheat oven to 250°F. Line a sheet pan or roasting pan with foil and spray lightly with pan spray. In a small bowl, stir together melted butter and onion soup mix. Mix peanuts, cereals, crackers and pretzels in prepared pan. Pour butter mixture over cereal mixture and stir to coat. Bake for 15 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes. Pour snack mix out on foil to cool. Store in an airtight container.

Dill Dip

Add this recipe to your collection for summer vegetable dippers. Besides the usual baby carrots, broccoli, etc., try sticks of zucchini or summer squash, or dollop on a pile of cherry tomatoes. The standard substitution for fresh vs. dried herbs is 1 T. fresh herb for 1 t. dried herb.

1 c. reduced fat salad dressing

1 16 oz. container fat-free sour cream

1 T. plus 1 t. parsley flakes

1 T. plus 1 t. dried dill weed

1 T. plus 1 t. instant minced onion