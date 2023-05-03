3 Cheese Pasta Bake

Cheese soup and Parmesan add a different flavor to this take on mac and cheese. Stir in tuna, ham, or other meat to boost this to a quick main dish.

8 oz. uncooked rotini pasta

1 can cheddar cheese soup

2 c. shredded cheese or two-cheese blend

½ c. grated Parmesan cheese

1 c. reduced fat milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 400°F. Cook and drain pasta according to package directions. Return to pan. Grease a 1½ qt. casserole dish. Stir soup, cheeses and milk into pasta. Stir in salt and pepper. Bake for 20 minutes or until mixture is hot and bubbling at the edges. Serves 4.

Possum Pie

This is another recipe I tried just because I think the name is fun. When I served it for a family get-together, my niece’s youngest (who is the dessert king!) ate a huge slice. Makes 2 pies.

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1½ c. powdered sugar

2 9-inch graham cracker crusts

½ c. chopped pecans

3 c. cold milk

2 t. vanilla extract

1 4-serving pkg. instant chocolate pudding

1 4-servng pkg. instant vanilla pudding

I 8 oz. container frozen whipped topping