3 Cheese Pasta Bake
Cheese soup and Parmesan add a different flavor to this take on mac and cheese. Stir in tuna, ham, or other meat to boost this to a quick main dish.
- 8 oz. uncooked rotini pasta
- 1 can cheddar cheese soup
- 2 c. shredded cheese or two-cheese blend
- ½ c. grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 c. reduced fat milk
- Salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 400°F. Cook and drain pasta according to package directions. Return to pan. Grease a 1½ qt. casserole dish. Stir soup, cheeses and milk into pasta. Stir in salt and pepper. Bake for 20 minutes or until mixture is hot and bubbling at the edges. Serves 4.
Possum Pie
This is another recipe I tried just because I think the name is fun. When I served it for a family get-together, my niece’s youngest (who is the dessert king!) ate a huge slice. Makes 2 pies.
- 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 1½ c. powdered sugar
- 2 9-inch graham cracker crusts
- ½ c. chopped pecans
- 3 c. cold milk
- 2 t. vanilla extract
- 1 4-serving pkg. instant chocolate pudding
- 1 4-servng pkg. instant vanilla pudding
- I 8 oz. container frozen whipped topping
In a small bowl, beat cream cheese and powdered sugar until smooth. Spread ½ into each crust. Sprinkle each with ½ the chopped pecans. In a large bowl, whisk 1½ c. cold milk, 1 t. vanilla and vanilla pudding mix. Let stand for 2 minutes until soft set. Spread over nuts in each crust. Repeat with chocolate pudding mix, remaining milk and 1 t. vanilla. Let stand for 2 minutes until soft set. Spoon over vanilla layer in each pie and gently smooth. Top with whipped topping before refrigerating or use whipped topping on individual servings. Refrigerate pies for at least 4 hours.