Carius: Walking down Bloomington-Normal restaurant memory lane

Yes, it is absolutely true that my wife, Kay, and I talk a lot about local restaurants, and on a recent evening we discussed local restaurants that are no longer with us. We have seen many restaurants close over the years. And, some have been our favorite restaurants or maybe a restaurant where we enjoyed a special event.

So let’s take a walk down a Larry and Kay memory lane ...

We both miss Ephesus and its authentic Mediterranean and Turkish food. Gulay greeted all of her guests as if they were stepping into her home living room. The Sakin family closed their restaurant in Bloomington almost two years ago during COVID and moved to Indianapolis, where they opened the same type of restaurant.

C J’s Restaurant was another of our favorites. C J Stolfa was a longtime friend who ran an excellent restaurant and served great food. He passed away much too soon.

One of my favorites was Chimi’s Caribbean Bar and Grill, where Mugsy’s is now located. From the Dominican Republic, owner Julia Ramirez introduced me to authentic Dominican cuisine including goat.

Kay always mentions two favorites when talking about restaurants of the pas — Lox, Stock & Bagel and Sonoma Cucina.

We both remember the Wonder dogs at the Velvet Freeze in what was then downtown Normal, and the Jumer’s cinnamon rolls of the Le Radis Rouge restaurant in Jumer’s Chateau.

I always enjoyed Kip’s Drive-In with my favorite Texas burgers and coney dogs. And, the char-broiled burgers at Mr Quick were another favorite. Kay still misses Crepe Geeks in uptown that closed three years ago.

Yes, we enjoy discussing local restaurants.

From Larry's notebook

• Dop's Jerk House — This recently opened carryout/delivery Jamaican jerk restaurant is the first Jamaican restaurant that I can recall in B-N. Owner Darryl Dopson told me he wanted to serve authentic food so he brought to B-N two professional chefs, one of whom was a former chef in a 5-Star hotel in Jamaica. Dop’s is located in Washington Center at 2303 E. Washington St., Bloomington.

• Fiala Brothers Brewery & Beer Hall — This three-floor brewery and beer hall with a mezzanine and a covered roof top patio that overlooks East Beaufort Street opened in uptown last week. The food menu is 10 types of gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches plus an assortment of sides. Fiala Brothers has a five-barrel brewery system and a full bar.

• Pop Up Chicken Shop — The very popular Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant has moved from its original location in the VFW in Bloomington to its own brick and mortar location in the former JP’S Wheel & Ale House at 409 N. Hershey Road in Bloomington. The menu is the same, and it is open longer hours.

• Jersey Mike's — A second Jersey Mike’s for Bloomington-Normal was recently announced and will be in the former Sakai Japan location on South Main Street in Normal. The Bloomington restaurant opened about a year ago.

• Horsch Radish — The restaurant with a German inspired farm-to-table menu recently opened in Gibson City in the former Bayern Stube restaurant location. The new owners remodeled the restaurant and told me their German inspired menu is not the same menu as Bayern Stube’s, which closed about a year ago.

• X-Golf America — A franchisee recently announced an X-Golf America indoor golf simulator is planned for Lakewood Plaza in Bloomington in the former Takos Asian Grill Sea Food location. X-Golf Bloomington will have a full liquor license, and the food menu will include shareables, handhelds and salads.

• WESN 88.1-FM Illinois Wesleyan Titan Radio Network — I was the first guest on the first weekly new show — On Air With Wendell P — hosted by retired State Farm Assistant Vice President Wendell P Haywood. On Air With Wendell P will air every Friday at 4 p.m. and feature interviews, interesting stories and updates on community events and activities. I will be his guest the first Friday of the month.

• Longhorn Smokehouse — The building that housed the longtime Bloomington restaurant at 5 Currency Drive in Bloomington was recently demolished. The restaurant was open for 23 years before the local franchisee permanently closed it at the end of last year. The location will become part of the expanded sales lot for the adjacent Auto House of Bloomington.