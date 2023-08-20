An eclectic mix of 24 restaurants with three more planned to open before the end of the year may be an apt description of the restaurant scene in uptown Normal.

Recently opened restaurants in uptown include the Firehouse Pizza that owner Chad Young relocated five doors to the east and Pizza Payaa. After a major remodel, owner Adam Elpayaa opened his uptown version of Pizza Payaa in the former Firehouse Pizza location, then, later added a patio. Pizza Payaa, surprisingly to Adam, recently received national exposure when the news spread through social media that the Canadian band Nickelback had ordered an additional 50 pizzas after its recent appearance at the Tailgate 'N Tallboys three-day event on Bloomington-Normal's west side.

Opening almost a year ago, Fiala Brothers Brewery & Beer Hall, with its garage-door front and a covered roof top patio overlooking East Beaufort Street, has become a popular stop for uptown visitors.

We all have our uptown favorites, and my wife Kay’s is The Rock and the baba ganoush that she says is her favorite south of Greektown in Chicago. I am partial to the Scottish egg appetizer with its tangy mustard dipping sauce at Maggie Miley’s and sushi at the La Bamba Sushi Bar. The classic charcuterie and cheese board served by Greg Rose, the owner of Stave Wine Bar & Market, is a popular uptown specialty and another favorite.

Other neat places in uptown include Theo’s Microcreamery where ice cream is made by the batch and two local coffee shops — Coffee Hound and Coffeehouse with its vegan/vegetarian menu. Medici is truly unique and not just because of the tree on the inside. The private owner from Chicago who opened the restaurant in 2008 told me that all of the wood came from his forest in Wisconsin, and it was an approximately a $5 million project, combining two lots and opening the large two-story restaurant with two bars and a roof-top patio.

Yes, Kay and I enjoy strolling uptown, so if you see us, please say hello and maybe we can chat about local restaurants, my favorite topic! LOL

From Larry's notebook

Outback Steakhouse — A $700 tip was left on a slightly more than a $140 bill by a table of four.

Parkview Inn — Owner Rick McCormick tells me third-shift workers from Rivian and Firestone will stop by after work for a traditional breakfast or pizza and maybe a drink.

Dop's Jerk House — Red snapper (escovitch style), both curry oxtail and curry goat, jerk chicken and authentic sides are popular menu items. Owner Darryl Dopson adds that they celebrated one year this month.

Jack's Restaurant — Owner Diyora Haydarova says their seven wood-fired grill skewer towers or platters are unique to B-N and are very popular. The restaurant is BYOB, and they provide glassware and a corkscrew with no corkage fee.

Run N' Erin's Bar & Grill — New owner Erin Killian purchased the former 1107 West on West Market Street and changed the name. She bought the bar and the property from longtime owner Tom Hubbard, who operated it as the Copper Top Lounge for many years.

Annie's Eats — Owners Ann and Kenny Clem celebrated five successful years this month, serving their Brandin’ Iron BBQ and popular specials.

Haynes on Main — A 42-foot, solid black walnut bar top and a white oak floor from a tobacco barn in Kentucky greet visitors at this Mackinaw establishment. Owners Carol and Patrick Haynes say the recent addition of an open-year-round, four-seasons beer garden with a heated concrete floor has nearly doubled the seating.

Barn III Dinner Theater — Condolences to the family and friends of Mary Simon, who Kay and I enjoyed for many years as a longtime director, performer and former owner of the Barn III Dinner Theater in Goodfield.

AMF Circle Lanes — The long-vacant east-side bowling alley was demolished last week to make way for an apparent U-HAUL self-storage building. Pantagraph archives show the 34-lane bowling alley was operated for almost 56 years; opening in late 1959 and being permanently closed in 2015.