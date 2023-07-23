Let’s take a look at the beer garden/patios in McLean County outside of Bloomington-Normal. My favorite is unique to this region — the tropical plant beer garden/patio at the Lake Road Inn Bar & Grill, on the west side of Lake Bloomington.

Owner Craig Hanson describes his beer garden as his “personal tropical plant paradise.” All of the tropical plants are for sale, and he enjoys relating how frequently diners will fall in love with one, two or maybe more plants near their table, then decide to add the cost of the plants to their food credit card bill and load up the plants in their car for the trip home.

Through social media, he says, the Lake Road Inn patio has become a regional destination for tropical plant aficionados. He receives three or four loads of tropical plants a summer directly from a distributor in Delray Beach, Florida.

Other nice beer gardens in McLean County outside of Bloomington-Normal include the Merna Tap in Merna and The Longbranch Again in Cooksville. Located 8 miles apart on Illinois Route 165, both have weekly steak nights with Merna Tap serving up ribeyes on Thursday nights and The Longbranch Again firing up ribeyes on Saturday nights.

The two craft breweries in McLean County both have beer gardens — OB’S Cervezaria in Chenoa and Analytical Brewing in Lexington.

Other beer gardens in McLean County include Kick’s in Towanda, Gameday Grill and Papa G’s Pizza in Downs, Prairie Fire Grill in Heyworth and Bumper’s in Colfax. Millie’s, a carryout restaurant in LeRoy, has several picnic tables as does the Shake Shack in Lexington.

From Larry's notebook

• Green Gables — Owners Amy and Kyle Tague have been issued a McLean County Building Permit with construction planned to begin next month to rebuild the iconic tavern that burned in May of last year. They expect to reopen around the first of the year.

• The Bistro — Congratulations to Jan Lancaster on owning for 30 years this month the downtown Bloomington bar that she describes as “an alternative bar that taught Bloomington-Normal about diversity.”

• Gracie's Fonda — Gracie Kelley, who closed Gracie’s Tacos and Wings on South Main Street in Bloomington last fall after 2½ years, has returned and opened Gracie’s Fonda in the former Eric’s restaurant across West Wood Street from Miller Park.

• Zeta Coffee — Owner Joel Aper has opened two coffee shops in the last three months that feature coffee, ice cream and boba. The first is in the former The Union in Downs and the second in the new Red Raccoon Games on North Main Street in downtown Bloomington. The shop in downtown has a pass-thru window to the sidewalk.

• Pizza Payaa — The Canadian rock band Nickelback ordered an additional 50 pizzas after its recent show at Tailgates N’ Tallboys, a huge event that took place in the field north of the Interstate Center.

• Pub II — Recently celebrated 49 years in uptown Normal. GM Luke Rokos, son of the founder John Rokos, said Pub II received the first full liquor license issued by the town of Normal after the town went wet.

• Epiphany Farms Hospitality Group — A press release announced that Stu Hummel, one of the founders and vice-president/corporate executive chef, was leaving the company after 14 years. Stu said that he had decided to take a much-deserved hiatus from the hospitality industry.

• Keg Grove Brewing Company — Owner Jeff Mroz celebrated five years this month at their location adjacent to Constitution Trail on E. Empire St.

• Firehouse Pizza — Owner Chad Young recently relocated the longtime uptown Normal restaurant five doors to the east on E Beaufort St.

• Social Taco — The owners of the successful restaurant in East Peoria announced they will be opening one late this fall in the former FlatTop Grill location in the Shoppes at College Hills. According to the website, tortillas are used as vessels to serve eclectic, fusion cuisines from around the world.