Carius: Pop Up Chicken Shop brings Nashville style to Bloomington-Normal

“Business is fantastic, and we continue to exceed our projections from when we opened on Oct. 15, 2018,” Aaron Francis, who co-owns Pop Up Chicken Shop in Bloomington with Chris Bradley, recently told me.

When they opened, the plan was to bring the Nashville, Tenn.- specialty style, hot chicken sandwich and its three levels of hotness to Bloomington-Normal. Now, travelers from Nashville stop by and tell Aaron and Chris that their best-selling The Sando hot chicken sandwich with its four levels of hotness is better than what they have at home.

The Sando is a hand-breaded boneless chicken breast, with cider vinegar slaw, proprietary seasoning and sauces, special breading, 24-hour brining and a dill pickle on a potato bun. Gouda mac & cheese and dill fries are very popular sides.

The menu also includes chicken, additional sandwiches and sides.

Aaron attributes their “fantastic local social media presence” as a significant reason for their success and why Pop Up Chicken Shop with its featured The Sando has become a destination stop. He said Pop Up has been rated five stars on Yelp since it opened.

The dine-in/carry-out restaurant is located in the kitchen/dining room of VFW Post 454, 1006 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington, and is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

From Larry’s notebook

• CRUMBL COOKIES: The first location south of Interstate 80 in Illinois is planned for the former Cold Stone Creamery location in the Shoppes at College Hills, Normal, with plans to open in the spring. The fast-growing Utah-based company opened its first store in Logan, Utah, in 2017 and now has almost 300 bakeries in 36 states.

• GLORIA JEAN’S COFFEES: Husband/wife David and Bing Yin, who own Gloria Jean’s and Pretzelmaker in Eastland Mall, Bloomington, have opened a Gloria Jean’s in Meijer. They told me the new coffee shop will be the same as the one in the mall.

• BINGE HOUSE PIZZA: James Oley plans to open a Detroit-style pizza restaurant in early December in the former Sbarro location in the Eastland Mall food court. He said it will be primarily carry-out and delivery but will have slices for mall shoppers.

• AROMA INDIAN RESTAURANT: Owner Siva Busa has the only Indian restaurant in Bloomington-Normal with a daily lunch buffet. The weekend (Saturday-Sunday) lunch buffet is a 45-item buffet featuring south Indian-style food. The weekday buffet has 25 items. A full-service bar was added early this summer featuring Indian beers and whiskeys.

• THE STABLE MUSIC HALL & LOUNGE: Owner Nick LeRoy describes the recently opened addition to the Front Street Corridor in downtown Bloomington as an intimate and sophisticated live music venue and lounge.

• DESTIHL RESTAURANT: The renovated patio now includes six radiant heaters and a fire pit and is again available for dining.

• ALDI: The third Bloomington-Normal Aldi has opened at 2121 Village Lane, Bloomington. The location is on the northeast corner of Mercer Avenue and Ireland Grove Road across Mercer Avenue from Shannon’s 5-Star.

A Larry Favorite menu item: The Oysters Rockefeller appetizer at Jonah’s Seafood House in East Peoria.

Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 31,000 followers.

