Carius: Pop Up Chicken Shop brings Nashville style to Bloomington-Normal

“Business is fantastic, and we continue to exceed our projections from when we opened on Oct. 15, 2018,” Aaron Francis, who co-owns Pop Up Chicken Shop in Bloomington with Chris Bradley, recently told me.
When they opened, the plan was to bring the Nashville, Tenn.- specialty style, hot chicken sandwich and its three levels of hotness to Bloomington-Normal. Now, travelers from Nashville stop by and tell Aaron and Chris that their best-selling The Sando hot chicken sandwich with its four levels of hotness is better than what they have at home.
The Sando is a hand-breaded boneless chicken breast, with cider vinegar slaw, proprietary seasoning and sauces, special breading, 24-hour brining and a dill pickle on a potato bun. Gouda mac & cheese and dill fries are very popular sides.
The menu also includes chicken, additional sandwiches and sides.
Aaron attributes their “fantastic local social media presence” as a significant reason for their success and why Pop Up Chicken Shop with its featured The Sando has become a destination stop. He said Pop Up has been rated five stars on Yelp since it opened.
The dine-in/carry-out restaurant is located in the kitchen/dining room of VFW Post 454, 1006 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington, and is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
From Larry’s notebook
• CRUMBL COOKIES: The first location south of Interstate 80 in Illinois is planned for the former Cold Stone Creamery location in the Shoppes at College Hills, Normal, with plans to open in the spring. The fast-growing Utah-based company opened its first store in Logan, Utah, in 2017 and now has almost 300 bakeries in 36 states.
• GLORIA JEAN’S COFFEES: Husband/wife David and Bing Yin, who own Gloria Jean’s and Pretzelmaker in Eastland Mall, Bloomington, have opened a Gloria Jean’s in Meijer. They told me the new coffee shop will be the same as the one in the mall.
• BINGE HOUSE PIZZA: James Oley plans to open a Detroit-style pizza restaurant in early December in the former Sbarro location in the Eastland Mall food court. He said it will be primarily carry-out and delivery but will have slices for mall shoppers.
• AROMA INDIAN RESTAURANT: Owner Siva Busa has the only Indian restaurant in Bloomington-Normal with a daily lunch buffet. The weekend (Saturday-Sunday) lunch buffet is a 45-item buffet featuring south Indian-style food. The weekday buffet has 25 items. A full-service bar was added early this summer featuring Indian beers and whiskeys.
• THE STABLE MUSIC HALL & LOUNGE: Owner Nick LeRoy describes the recently opened addition to the Front Street Corridor in downtown Bloomington as an intimate and sophisticated live music venue and lounge.
• DESTIHL RESTAURANT: The renovated patio now includes six radiant heaters and a fire pit and is again available for dining.
• ALDI: The third Bloomington-Normal Aldi has opened at 2121 Village Lane, Bloomington. The location is on the northeast corner of Mercer Avenue and Ireland Grove Road across Mercer Avenue from Shannon’s 5-Star.
A Larry Favorite menu item: The Oysters Rockefeller appetizer at Jonah’s Seafood House in East Peoria.
20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we wish would come back
Gil's Country Inn
Gil’s Country Inn, a longtime, family-owned restaurant in Minier, closed in 2013 after the economy took its toll. The restaurant was particularly known for its fried chicken.
Lancaster's
Lancaster's Fine Dining, 513 N. Main St., a downtown Bloomington mainstay for nearly 16 years, closed its doors in August 2014. A struggling economy and the upscale restaurant's location in a neighborhood of bars were factors.
Bennigan's
Bennigan's, which billed itself as an "Irish American Grill & Tavern" closed its Normal location in July 2008 after the chain filed for bankruptcy. The eatery, 115 S. Veterans Parkway, was replaced by Wild Berries, which was later closed and razed. Owner Tartan Realty Group of Chicago now plans to build a four-unit development at the site.
Lox, Stock & Bagel
Lox, Stock & Bagel closed in May 2004 after 22 years at Normal's College Hills Mall, in tandem with the mall's conversion to the Shoppes at College Hills.
Zorbas
Zorbas, popular for serving Greek food, gyros and breakfast, closed in 2015 after its location at 603 Dale St., Normal, was sold to a developer. The eatery first opened in 1983 around the corner at 707 S. Main St.
Grand Hotel
The historic Grand Hotel, 1201 E. Emerson St., Bloomington, once served as a winter training quarters for a number of circus acts and was converted into a restaurant in 1937. The property was foreclosed upon by Pontiac National Bank in 2001, sold in 2002 and demolished a few months later.
Mr. Quick Drive-In
The Mr. Quick restaurant at Clinton and Washington streets had its grand opening in January 1966, with burgers starting at 15 cents and coffee for a dime a cup. The restaurant closed in 2001 and the city of Bloomington later bought the site and razed the building so it could widen the intersection.
Chicago Style Pizzeria
Chicago Style Pizzeria, 1500 E. Empire St., Bloomington, closed in 2015 after 22 years in business when owners Abe and Ruth Taha (Abe is pictured above) decided to retire.
Shannon's Federal Café
Shannon's Federal Cafe, 105 W. Front St., opened in 1997 after its owners took over the historic Federal Cafe in downtown Bloomington, which closed two years earlier. Shannon's closed in 2004 because the owners also ran Shannon's Five Star Restaurant, and the demands of both businesses were too much.
Damon's Grill
Damon's - The Place for Ribs opened in 1995 at 1701 Fort Jesse Road, Normal. The eatery closed in 2006 after business had declined; the site is now a CVS pharmacy.
Ned Kelly's
Australian-themed Ned Kelly's Steakhouse opened in May 1992 in what was the former location of Bob Knapp's in the Brandtville Center (now known as Morrissey Crossing). It closed in August 2007 after the company's four Central Illinois locations were unable to compete with bigger chains.
Arnie's
Arnie's was a popular Twin City eatery for 25 years. Located at the Bloomington airport terminal, it closed in 2003, shortly after the Central Illinois Regional Airport moved to its current location about a mile east. A subsequent restaurant, Arnie's Etc., was open for about a year in the former terminal building, until it closed in 2005.
Diamond Dave's
Diamond Dave's, a mainstay at the former College Hills Mall for 21 years, closed its doors in June 2004 in tandem with the gutting of the mall to create what is now the Shoppes at College Hills.
Jerry's Grille
Jerry's Grille opened in 1999 in Bloomington's Brandtville shopping center, taking over the spot used by another eatery, Henry Wellington. It closed it 2005 and then became Goodfellas, which also closed.
Golden West
After 33 years in the heart of Normal, Golden West closed in 2002, after the owners received a surprise offer for the site and decided it was time to sell. The building, 712 S, Kingsley St., was later resold to Tartan Realty and demolished in 2003.
Ming's Restaurant
After eight years at 407 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, Ming's closed in 2012. The eatery was facing foreclosure at the time.
Central Station
The former Central Station restaurant in downtown Bloomington, once a firehouse in days gone by, is now home to Epiphany Farms Restaurant and Anju Above.
Chevys Fresh Mex
Chevys Fresh Mex, 704 S. Eldorado Road, Bloomington, closed in 2011 after being open nearly nine years. The site has also been home to several other restaurants, including a House of Hunan, Shakey's Pizza and Butterfields.
The Caboose
The Caboose, a historic Bloomington eatery at 608 W. Seminary St., closed without fanfare in February 2012. The restaurant, with several owners and names including Chuck's Caboose and Barney's Caboose, had been a west-side fixture for more than 60 years.
Delgado's
Delgado's, a popular Mexican restaurant at 201 Landmark Drive, Normal, closed in May 2005 after after 24 years in business. It is now the location of Los Potrillos.
Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 31,000 followers.