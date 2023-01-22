Carius: Ozark House retirees ready to figure out 'Friday and Saturday nights off'

When I interviewed Larry and Connie Weaver about their decision to retire and close the Ozark House restaurant after 50 years, I vividly recall one of Larry’s comments — “We will have to try to figure out what a ‘normal life’ will be like with Friday and Saturday nights off.”

Larry grew up in his family’s restaurant business, and Connie was with him in the Ozark House for 47 years. We wish Larry and Connie a well deserved healthy, long and happy retirement and suspect it will not take long for them to figure out how to enjoy their freedom on Friday and Saturday nights.

Of course, other Bloomington-Normal restaurants have been around for years. First, let’s take a look at the non-chain ones still owned/operated by an original owner or the family. The list and years open, according to my research, would include: Grady’s Pizza (63 years), Avanti’s-Normal (51), Denny’s Doughnuts (48), Pub II (48), Fat Albert’s in Gridley (44), Yankee Doodle (41), Jim’s Steakhouse (37), Mugsy’s (35), Janet’s Cakes & Catering (34), Mandarin Garden House (32) and Shooters/Ride The Nine (31).

Other oldies — Parkview Inn (94), Lake Road Inn (87), Lucca Grill (86), Tobin’s Pizza (59), Times Past Inn (49), Schooners (39) and Garden Of Paradise (36) have had more than one owner.

From Larry's notebook

• Veracruz — The Bloomington taqueria recently reopened after being closed for three weeks to repair damage caused by a frozen water pipe in the ceiling that flooded the restaurant overnight.

• Baba Restaurant — A locally owned restaurant on North Main Street in Normal recently opened with a menu that includes fried chicken and fish plus a homemade biryani on the weekends.

• X-Golf Bloomington — The golf simulator franchise that doubles as a sports bar recently opened and includes a full service bar with food. It has seven golf simulators and is located in Lakewood Plaza, two units north of Hy-Vee.

• Egg Republic – Brunch and Bubbles — A locally owned brunch and bubbles restaurant recently opened in the former Caffe Italia location on Chancellor Drive.

• Pokeworks Restaurant — Located in Crafted Commons, the restaurant closed earlier this month and was the first B-N restaurant to close in 2023. Hawaiian inspired poke was the feature of the restaurant that was open just over two years.

• Bakery and Pickle — The downtown Bloomington speakeasy restaurant recently reopened.

• Lucca Grill — The iconic downtown restaurant celebrated 86 years last month, and co-owner John Koch recently told me business is so good that he is suggesting reservations for daytime as well as evening.

• Firehouse Pizza — The uptown Normal location was recently closed and the announcement included that it would be relocated in uptown but the location was not disclosed.

• Green Gables — Owners recently appeared before the McLean County Zoning Board of Appeals and received unanimous approval that their request for a special use permit for a beer garden at the new building they are planning be forwarded to the McLean County Board for final approval.

• Shake It Up Cocktail Lounge & Eatery — Featuring eight bruschettas, the lunch and dinner restaurant recently opened adjacent to Jazz UpFront on West Front Street in downtown Bloomington.

• Jersey Mike's — The second one in B-N and the first one in Normal recently opened in the former Sakai Japan location on South Main Street.

• Bojangles — The southern fried chicken restaurant recently opened inside the new Love’s Travel Stop in north Normal. This is the third Bojangles in Illinois.

• A Larry's favorite menu item — The salsa bar at Tony’s Tacos in Washington Center, Bloomington.