Carius: Ozark House celebrating 50 years in Bloomington

Fifty years! Yes, 50 years for the Ozark House restaurant this month!

Congratulations to owners Larry and Connie Weaver, who own/operate the successful dinner restaurant at 704 McGregor St. in Bloomington that is known for hickory smoked baby back ribs, hand-cut steaks, seafood, fried chicken plus prime rib on Friday and Saturday nights.

Larry told me during a recent interview that his dad had always wanted to serve ribs so his parents, Ike and Marguerite Weaver, opened the Ozark House at 506 Regency Drive on Nov. 3, 1972, which he said was one of the first Bloomington-Normal restaurants to serve ribs. They moved the Ozark House to its current address after State Farm made an offer in 1988 to buy the Regency Drive property.

Ike and Marguerite had owned/operated the Ranch House restaurant on McGregor Street before selling it to open the Ozark House on Regency, so it was like moving back home.

Larry, who grew up in the family restaurant business, said he and his brother Jay took over the restaurant soon after the move to McGregor Street. Larry and Connie have owned it since 1998.

Larry and Connie were married in May 1975 and Connie, who had worked part time in the restaurant, began working full time in September. One of Larry’s favorite lines is that he “saved her from State Farm,” where she worked when they were married.

According to Connie, her mother-in-law was in charge of the Ozark House kitchen, so when she joined the family and started working at the restaurant full time, Marguerite taught her how to cook and manage the kitchen. Larry still does the 6- to 8-hour smoking of the ribs and hand-cuts the steaks.

The restaurant opens at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Again, congratulations to Larry and Connie!

From Larry's notebook

• The Love Shack — Aaron Francis, owner of the successful Pop Up Chicken Shop, recently opened The Love Shack in the former Ephesus Turkish Mediterranean restaurant at 1406 E. Empire St. He describes The Love Shack as serving “elevated nostalgic smash burgers,” and his plan is to have a similar success with burgers as he has had with Nashville-style hot chicken sandwiches at Pop Up.

• Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ — The first Crave in Illinois recently opened at 2401 E. Oakland Ave. Only air fryers are used — no cooking oils or deep fat frying, and the beer pour wall has 24 taps. Crave is a small, fast-growing chain headquartered in New York state.

• Cookies by Design/Maria's Cakes — Maria Alvarez recently acquired and reopened the Cookies By Design franchise in Normal. She also relocated her part-time business, Maria’s Cakes, to the Cookies By Design location. Maria does custom cakes, and she told me that she is known locally for making cakes for quinceanera parties.

• Main Street Scoop — Owners Janet and Brett Mariani recently permanently closed the very nice ice cream shop on North Main Street in downtown Bloomington. Their announcement on Facebook said they are retiring to spend more time with their family.

• Gracie's Tacos and Wings — The owner, Gracie Kelley, recently closed the restaurant on South Main Street in Bloomington. She said on Facebook that she did not have enough staff and some days was working by herself. Word on the street is that the former Gracie’s will not be vacant for long. Gracie’s was one of my favorite carryout restaurants.

• Subway Cafe — The non-traditional Subway in Uptown Station has permanently closed. Since it was located in a train and bus station, my archives show that it was a newer concept for Subway when it was opened approximately 10 years ago with the first “Metro Décor Package” in Illinois and the third in the United States. It had lounge-type seating and was open for longer hours, including breakfast, with additional menu items not found in a conventional Subway.

• Green Gables — Owners Amy and Kyle Tague announced that they will rebuild the iconic Green Gables restaurant that was destroyed by fire in May. Plans are being drawn, but they do not expect construction to begin until next spring. Amy is the third-generation owner of Green Gables.