Carius: Outdoor dining choices abound in both downtown Bloomington, uptown Normal

When choosing a restaurant to dine outdoors in Bloomington-Normal, I always suggest both downtown Bloomington and uptown Normal restaurants be put into the mix for consideration. Yes, Kay and I are huge fans of downtown and uptown, and this is a shameful plug for both.

Downtown Bloomington has more of a big city feel when dining outside, in my opinion. Every restaurant with outside dining has its own outside dining area. For some, a wide sidewalk will allow for tables and chairs. For others, the city has provided Jersey Barriers to block off parking spaces in front of the restaurant for tables and chairs.

Epiphany Farms/Anju Above, Rosie’s Pub, Brass Pig Smoke & Ale House, Reality Bites and Mystic Kitchen are very popular for outside, full-service dining in downtown and have large patios. Others may have as few as two outside tables. Kay and I counted 20 food places/taverns with outside tables in 12 blocks. And, all of the restaurants, bars and goodie places with outside seating in downtown are locally owned, non-chain restaurants.

Instead of being spread out like downtown, uptown is three blocks of dining with mostly smaller restaurants, coffee shops and goodie shops. Strolling the two blocks of North Street and one block of East Beaufort Street and checking out the wide variety of food options available is great fun on a summer afternoon or evening. Maybe if you are lucky, there will be live music at Uptown Circle. Many of the food places have their own, usually smaller outdoor seating areas, and the town has provided picnic tables near the circle.

Under the Ground BloNo — Cecil Gunderson, a familiar person in downtown Bloomington, recently opened a vegan/vegetarian, fast casual restaurant in downtown at 608 N. Main St., the former location of both Flinger’s and Garcia’s Pizza. Cecil relocated Under The Ground BloNo, a vegan/vegetarian meal prep service, from Downs to downtown and added a vegan/vegetarian restaurant. Many will remember Cecil as executive chef at Lancaster’s, the fine dining restaurant formerly in downtown, and as a bartender at the Bistro.

Meatheads (Normal) — The South Main Street restaurant was recently permanently closed after 11 years. The Meatheads area director said the company decided not to renew the lease. Meatheads in Bloomington remains open. It opened in 2009 and was the first one in the chain.

The South Main Street restaurant was recently permanently closed after 11 years. The Meatheads area director said the company decided not to renew the lease. Meatheads in Bloomington remains open. It opened in 2009 and was the first one in the chain. Dunkin' — The third Dunkin’ in B-N was recently opened in the former Fazoli’s restaurant on Greenbriar Drive in Normal.

Dunkin' — The third Dunkin' in B-N was recently opened in the former Fazoli's restaurant on Greenbriar Drive in Normal. Coffee Hound (Lexington) — April and Steve Fritzen purchased the former Brandt Ag property on Main Street in Lexington and are remodeling the former Brandt garage to relocate their roastery from the warehouse district in downtown Bloomington. After the roastery project is completed, they plan to gut the former Brandt office for a Coffee Hound Café with a drive-thru.

April and Steve Fritzen purchased the former Brandt Ag property on Main Street in Lexington and are remodeling the former Brandt garage to relocate their roastery from the warehouse district in downtown Bloomington. After the roastery project is completed, they plan to gut the former Brandt office for a Coffee Hound Café with a drive-thru. Times Past Inn — Art Donaldson recently sold Times Past Inn and retired after 37 years. Good luck to Art and I sincerely hope that he will enjoy a long and happy retirement that will include a lot of time on the golf course. The restaurant remains open and essentially the same operation with the same employees under new owner Jeff Patterson.

Times Past Inn — Art Donaldson recently sold Times Past Inn and retired after 37 years. Good luck to Art and I sincerely hope that he will enjoy a long and happy retirement that will include a lot of time on the golf course. The restaurant remains open and essentially the same operation with the same employees under new owner Jeff Patterson. Rosie's Pub — This summer, owner Molly Bradle-Reynolds relocated the patio from the west side of the building to the front of Rosie's. Molly says she has received many compliments on the move and guests tell her that it gives an inviting Chicago look.

This summer, owner Molly Bradle-Reynolds relocated the patio from the west side of the building to the front of Rosie’s. Molly says she has received many compliments on the move and guests tell her that it gives an inviting Chicago look. Analytical Brewing (Lexington) — The brewery and tap room with a patio was recently opened on Main Street in Lexington by three neighbors who live in Hudson. They did a major remodeling of the 1927 building that was built as a hatchery and now has a 5-barrel system with 10 taps and a variety of beers. Food available includes charcuterie and a variety of local snacks.