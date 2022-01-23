Carius: New year, new Bloomington-Normal restaurants ... and some old ones

I only make one New Year’s Resolution every January, and it is always the same one and easy for my wife Kay and me to keep. I resolve to eat at all the new Bloomington-Normal restaurants that open during the year and continue to revisit Bloomington-Normal and area restaurants other than our usual favorites.
Since I write the Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene blog, I know when all the new restaurants open and each one immediately goes on our must-visit list. For the last almost two years with the advent of COVID, we have almost exclusively done carry-outs and surprisingly maybe three or four restaurants have found their way into our regular rotation because of our doing carry-outs. Usually, it is because of an easy-to-use website or Facebook page and the ease of pickup. Unfortunately, a couple of restaurants are no longer in our regular rotation because of the inconvenience of or lack of information readily available online.
B-N has so many excellent and varied restaurants that I would encourage everyone to make a New Year’s Resolution to explore the new restaurants and perhaps return to restaurants where you have not eaten for a while.
From Larry's notebook
LONGHORN SMOKEHOUSE — Owner Troy Hofmann closed the Bloomington restaurant at the end of the 2021 after 23 years. He told me he had been in the restaurant business for 43 years and with the advent of the COVID pandemic, the labor shortage and skyrocketing food costs it was time to do something else.
BINGE HOUSE PIZZA — Detroit style pizza is the feature of Binge House Pizza, opened by owner James Oley last month in the former Sbarro Pizza location in the Eastland Mall Food Court. Why the name Binge House Pizza? When he was through practicing and making pizzas for the evening in his home kitchen, he would end up “binge eating” his practice pizzas.
IVY LANE BAKERY — When asked by Rivian if the downtown Bloomington bakery would be interested in a possible order of 7,000 cookies for its Employee and Family Appreciation Day, owner Susan Goeckner checked with her staff who said — let’s do it ... and they did. Susan said she had never thought about doing such a large order, however, it went very well thanks to her staff and the assistance of others. Plus, she thanks Rivian for using local vendors.
FANNIE MAY — Remodeling is underway for the Fannie May store going into the former Beer Nuts retail store location in the Shoppes at College Hills. The longtime Fannie May in Eastland Mall was closed in March 2020.
GRAND CAFÉ — Congratulations on 100 years! At a recent Bloomington City Council meeting, Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe presented a Proclamation of Recognition of Grand Café’s 100-year Anniversary to Ike Chiu and Jimmy Mapugay. The Lum-Chiu family founded and operated the Grand Café for 96 years. Jimmy and his wife Kelly purchased the restaurant in 2017.
LUCCA GRILL — Last month was 85 years for the Lucca Grill. Congratulations to John Koch and Tony Smith, who purchased the restaurant in 2017 and have kept all of the traditions of possibly the most well known B-N restaurant.
A LARRY FAVORITE MENU ITEM — The Grand Café Filipino grilled pork skewers.
20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we wish would come back
Gil's Country Inn
Gil’s Country Inn, a longtime, family-owned restaurant in Minier, closed in 2013 after the economy took its toll. The restaurant was particularly known for its fried chicken.
Lancaster's
Lancaster's Fine Dining, 513 N. Main St., a downtown Bloomington mainstay for nearly 16 years, closed its doors in August 2014. A struggling economy and the upscale restaurant's location in a neighborhood of bars were factors.
Bennigan's
Bennigan's, which billed itself as an "Irish American Grill & Tavern" closed its Normal location in July 2008 after the chain filed for bankruptcy. The eatery, 115 S. Veterans Parkway, was replaced by Wild Berries, which was later closed and razed. Owner Tartan Realty Group of Chicago now plans to build a four-unit development at the site.
Lox, Stock & Bagel
Lox, Stock & Bagel closed in May 2004 after 22 years at Normal's College Hills Mall, in tandem with the mall's conversion to the Shoppes at College Hills.
Zorbas
Zorbas, popular for serving Greek food, gyros and breakfast, closed in 2015 after its location at 603 Dale St., Normal, was sold to a developer. The eatery first opened in 1983 around the corner at 707 S. Main St.
Grand Hotel
The historic Grand Hotel, 1201 E. Emerson St., Bloomington, once served as a winter training quarters for a number of circus acts and was converted into a restaurant in 1937. The property was foreclosed upon by Pontiac National Bank in 2001, sold in 2002 and demolished a few months later.
Mr. Quick Drive-In
The Mr. Quick restaurant at Clinton and Washington streets had its grand opening in January 1966, with burgers starting at 15 cents and coffee for a dime a cup. The restaurant closed in 2001 and the city of Bloomington later bought the site and razed the building so it could widen the intersection.
Chicago Style Pizzeria
Chicago Style Pizzeria, 1500 E. Empire St., Bloomington, closed in 2015 after 22 years in business when owners Abe and Ruth Taha (Abe is pictured above) decided to retire.
Shannon's Federal Café
Shannon's Federal Cafe, 105 W. Front St., opened in 1997 after its owners took over the historic Federal Cafe in downtown Bloomington, which closed two years earlier. Shannon's closed in 2004 because the owners also ran Shannon's Five Star Restaurant, and the demands of both businesses were too much.
Damon's Grill
Damon's - The Place for Ribs opened in 1995 at 1701 Fort Jesse Road, Normal. The eatery closed in 2006 after business had declined; the site is now a CVS pharmacy.
Ned Kelly's
Australian-themed Ned Kelly's Steakhouse opened in May 1992 in what was the former location of Bob Knapp's in the Brandtville Center (now known as Morrissey Crossing). It closed in August 2007 after the company's four Central Illinois locations were unable to compete with bigger chains.
Arnie's
Arnie's was a popular Twin City eatery for 25 years. Located at the Bloomington airport terminal, it closed in 2003, shortly after the Central Illinois Regional Airport moved to its current location about a mile east. A subsequent restaurant, Arnie's Etc., was open for about a year in the former terminal building, until it closed in 2005.
Diamond Dave's
Diamond Dave's, a mainstay at the former College Hills Mall for 21 years, closed its doors in June 2004 in tandem with the gutting of the mall to create what is now the Shoppes at College Hills.
Jerry's Grille
Jerry's Grille opened in 1999 in Bloomington's Brandtville shopping center, taking over the spot used by another eatery, Henry Wellington. It closed it 2005 and then became Goodfellas, which also closed.
Golden West
After 33 years in the heart of Normal, Golden West closed in 2002, after the owners received a surprise offer for the site and decided it was time to sell. The building, 712 S, Kingsley St., was later resold to Tartan Realty and demolished in 2003.
Ming's Restaurant
After eight years at 407 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, Ming's closed in 2012. The eatery was facing foreclosure at the time.
Central Station
The former Central Station restaurant in downtown Bloomington, once a firehouse in days gone by, is now home to Epiphany Farms Restaurant and Anju Above.
Chevys Fresh Mex
Chevys Fresh Mex, 704 S. Eldorado Road, Bloomington, closed in 2011 after being open nearly nine years. The site has also been home to several other restaurants, including a House of Hunan, Shakey's Pizza and Butterfields.
The Caboose
The Caboose, a historic Bloomington eatery at 608 W. Seminary St., closed without fanfare in February 2012. The restaurant, with several owners and names including Chuck's Caboose and Barney's Caboose, had been a west-side fixture for more than 60 years.
Delgado's
Delgado's, a popular Mexican restaurant at 201 Landmark Drive, Normal, closed in May 2005 after after 24 years in business. It is now the location of Los Potrillos.
Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 31,000 followers.