Carius: New year, new Bloomington-Normal restaurants ... and some old ones

I only make one New Year’s Resolution every January, and it is always the same one and easy for my wife Kay and me to keep. I resolve to eat at all the new Bloomington-Normal restaurants that open during the year and continue to revisit Bloomington-Normal and area restaurants other than our usual favorites.

Since I write the Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene blog, I know when all the new restaurants open and each one immediately goes on our must-visit list. For the last almost two years with the advent of COVID, we have almost exclusively done carry-outs and surprisingly maybe three or four restaurants have found their way into our regular rotation because of our doing carry-outs. Usually, it is because of an easy-to-use website or Facebook page and the ease of pickup. Unfortunately, a couple of restaurants are no longer in our regular rotation because of the inconvenience of or lack of information readily available online.

B-N has so many excellent and varied restaurants that I would encourage everyone to make a New Year’s Resolution to explore the new restaurants and perhaps return to restaurants where you have not eaten for a while.

From Larry's notebook

LONGHORN SMOKEHOUSE — Owner Troy Hofmann closed the Bloomington restaurant at the end of the 2021 after 23 years. He told me he had been in the restaurant business for 43 years and with the advent of the COVID pandemic, the labor shortage and skyrocketing food costs it was time to do something else.

BINGE HOUSE PIZZA — Detroit style pizza is the feature of Binge House Pizza, opened by owner James Oley last month in the former Sbarro Pizza location in the Eastland Mall Food Court. Why the name Binge House Pizza? When he was through practicing and making pizzas for the evening in his home kitchen, he would end up “binge eating” his practice pizzas.

IVY LANE BAKERY — When asked by Rivian if the downtown Bloomington bakery would be interested in a possible order of 7,000 cookies for its Employee and Family Appreciation Day, owner Susan Goeckner checked with her staff who said — let’s do it ... and they did. Susan said she had never thought about doing such a large order, however, it went very well thanks to her staff and the assistance of others. Plus, she thanks Rivian for using local vendors.

FANNIE MAY — Remodeling is underway for the Fannie May store going into the former Beer Nuts retail store location in the Shoppes at College Hills. The longtime Fannie May in Eastland Mall was closed in March 2020.

GRAND CAFÉ — Congratulations on 100 years! At a recent Bloomington City Council meeting, Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe presented a Proclamation of Recognition of Grand Café’s 100-year Anniversary to Ike Chiu and Jimmy Mapugay. The Lum-Chiu family founded and operated the Grand Café for 96 years. Jimmy and his wife Kelly purchased the restaurant in 2017.

LUCCA GRILL — Last month was 85 years for the Lucca Grill. Congratulations to John Koch and Tony Smith, who purchased the restaurant in 2017 and have kept all of the traditions of possibly the most well known B-N restaurant.

A LARRY FAVORITE MENU ITEM — The Grand Café Filipino grilled pork skewers.

Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 31,000 followers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1