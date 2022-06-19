Carius: Inflation puts pressure on menu prices, restaurant owners in Bloomington-Normal

To raise or not to raise menu prices is a topic restaurant owners will often mention when I do interviews for my Facebook blog Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene. No, I am not a restaurant guru who can magically help them with an answer, but I am a willing listener with whom they can vent their frustrations with costs increasing almost every day in the restaurant industry. And many of them will say that they already have raised their menu prices once, maybe twice and now might possibly be looking at a third time or more.
These days, when you see a new menu at a restaurant, the new menu may not be on the table because it is replacing a badly worn menu that needed replacement, but possibly the new menu was needed to reflect price increases.
I hear frequently about the cost of certain food items having doubled or tripled or as one restaurant owner recently told me, she had one food cost that had quadrupled. Of course, we as consumers know that the restaurant owners' overall food costs have increased as most of us have seen increases in our favorite grocery store and our grocery bill. And the high gas prices and other inflationary increases probably will continue to further drive up restaurant costs and our costs.
Restaurant owners say they are already operating on a very slim profit margin due to the effect of the pandemic on the restaurant business over the last two-plus years. And, now with what seems like faster increasing costs, they struggle to find the menu price point to where they can raise their menu prices and still keep guests coming in the front door. What is that price point? That is the question.
From Larry's notebook
• Arby's — The store at 1240 E Empire St., Bloomington, recently closed after 40 years. The franchise representative told me the lease was up and the decision was not to renew. The restaurant was the first Bloomington Arby’s and the second in B-N. The first restaurant at that location was a Sandy’s Drive-In that opened in 1959. Then I remember it being a Bucky’s Drive-In for several years and a White Kitchen before Arby’s opened in 1982. I am looking forward to seeing what restaurant will be next at this location.
• Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que — It recently closed after 22 years. The representative for the franchisee, Peoria-based Mercedes Restaurants, told me the Bloomington restaurant had not been profitable for a while so they decided to close. Also, the lease will be up at the end of this year, and they were not planning to renew. He cited the effect of COVID and staffing concerns as the main contributing factors for closing.
Some may recall that Mercedes Restaurants first opened Sonoma Cucina in that location in 1994 and operated it for six years before replacing it with Famous Dave’s. As a side note, Sonoma Cucina was one of Kay's all-time favorite B-N restaurants.
• Teddy's Tap — The owner told me staffing concerns and the inflationary economy were what led to the LeRoy business's closing.
• Brass Pig Smoke & Alehouse — The restaurant has served 22,207 Notorious P.I.G. 16-hour-smoked, pulled pork butt sandwiches in the two years since opening on Memorial Day weekend in 2020. Managing partner John Solberg told me business is excellent at the downtown restaurant and increasing every day.
• Hacienda Leon — The completely remodeled new bar room is beautiful, in my opinion. The owner told me he had only planned on redoing the backbar area to make it more convenient for the bartenders when he ran into problems and decided to gut and redo the entire barroom. He added that guests now often are choosing the new barroom as their first choice of seating.
• Cold Stone Creamery — It recently opened in College Plaza in Normal after relocating from the Shoppes at College Hills. It shares the building with Five Guys.
• Bloom Bazaar Indian Grocery & Meat Store — It recently opened in Prospect Center at 503 N. Prospect Road in Bloomington and has what the owners say is the largest Indian fresh meat market in Central Illinois, offering goat, lamb, seafood and chicken in the display case. Some halal and organic meats are available.
• Destihl restaurant — A $450,000 renovation of the kitchen and bar area was recently completed, plus the patio was rebuilt last fall at a cost of $175,000. My opinion: The lighting of the renovated bar/patio is very, very nice, and I would suggest visiting at dusk or after to see the full effect of the lighting.
A Larry Favorite Menu Item — The Coney dogs at Dewey's Drive-In in Farmer City. I get mine with mustard, relish and onions.
20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we wish would come back
Gil's Country Inn
Gil’s Country Inn, a longtime, family-owned restaurant in Minier, closed in 2013 after the economy took its toll. The restaurant was particularly known for its fried chicken.
Lancaster's
Lancaster's Fine Dining, 513 N. Main St., a downtown Bloomington mainstay for nearly 16 years, closed its doors in August 2014. A struggling economy and the upscale restaurant's location in a neighborhood of bars were factors.
Bennigan's
Bennigan's, which billed itself as an "Irish American Grill & Tavern" closed its Normal location in July 2008 after the chain filed for bankruptcy. The eatery, 115 S. Veterans Parkway, was replaced by Wild Berries, which was later closed and razed. Owner Tartan Realty Group of Chicago now plans to build a four-unit development at the site.
Lox, Stock & Bagel
Lox, Stock & Bagel closed in May 2004 after 22 years at Normal's College Hills Mall, in tandem with the mall's conversion to the Shoppes at College Hills.
Zorbas
Zorbas, popular for serving Greek food, gyros and breakfast, closed in 2015 after its location at 603 Dale St., Normal, was sold to a developer. The eatery first opened in 1983 around the corner at 707 S. Main St.
Grand Hotel
The historic Grand Hotel, 1201 E. Emerson St., Bloomington, once served as a winter training quarters for a number of circus acts and was converted into a restaurant in 1937. The property was foreclosed upon by Pontiac National Bank in 2001, sold in 2002 and demolished a few months later.
Mr. Quick Drive-In
The Mr. Quick restaurant at Clinton and Washington streets had its grand opening in January 1966, with burgers starting at 15 cents and coffee for a dime a cup. The restaurant closed in 2001 and the city of Bloomington later bought the site and razed the building so it could widen the intersection.
Chicago Style Pizzeria
Chicago Style Pizzeria, 1500 E. Empire St., Bloomington, closed in 2015 after 22 years in business when owners Abe and Ruth Taha (Abe is pictured above) decided to retire.
Shannon's Federal Café
Shannon's Federal Cafe, 105 W. Front St., opened in 1997 after its owners took over the historic Federal Cafe in downtown Bloomington, which closed two years earlier. Shannon's closed in 2004 because the owners also ran Shannon's Five Star Restaurant, and the demands of both businesses were too much.
Damon's Grill
Damon's - The Place for Ribs opened in 1995 at 1701 Fort Jesse Road, Normal. The eatery closed in 2006 after business had declined; the site is now a CVS pharmacy.
Ned Kelly's
Australian-themed Ned Kelly's Steakhouse opened in May 1992 in what was the former location of Bob Knapp's in the Brandtville Center (now known as Morrissey Crossing). It closed in August 2007 after the company's four Central Illinois locations were unable to compete with bigger chains.
Arnie's
Arnie's was a popular Twin City eatery for 25 years. Located at the Bloomington airport terminal, it closed in 2003, shortly after the Central Illinois Regional Airport moved to its current location about a mile east. A subsequent restaurant, Arnie's Etc., was open for about a year in the former terminal building, until it closed in 2005.
Diamond Dave's
Diamond Dave's, a mainstay at the former College Hills Mall for 21 years, closed its doors in June 2004 in tandem with the gutting of the mall to create what is now the Shoppes at College Hills.
Jerry's Grille
Jerry's Grille opened in 1999 in Bloomington's Brandtville shopping center, taking over the spot used by another eatery, Henry Wellington. It closed it 2005 and then became Goodfellas, which also closed.
Golden West
After 33 years in the heart of Normal, Golden West closed in 2002, after the owners received a surprise offer for the site and decided it was time to sell. The building, 712 S, Kingsley St., was later resold to Tartan Realty and demolished in 2003.
Ming's Restaurant
After eight years at 407 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, Ming's closed in 2012. The eatery was facing foreclosure at the time.
Central Station
The former Central Station restaurant in downtown Bloomington, once a firehouse in days gone by, is now home to Epiphany Farms Restaurant and Anju Above.
Chevys Fresh Mex
Chevys Fresh Mex, 704 S. Eldorado Road, Bloomington, closed in 2011 after being open nearly nine years. The site has also been home to several other restaurants, including a House of Hunan, Shakey's Pizza and Butterfields.
The Caboose
The Caboose, a historic Bloomington eatery at 608 W. Seminary St., closed without fanfare in February 2012. The restaurant, with several owners and names including Chuck's Caboose and Barney's Caboose, had been a west-side fixture for more than 60 years.
Delgado's
Delgado's, a popular Mexican restaurant at 201 Landmark Drive, Normal, closed in May 2005 after after 24 years in business. It is now the location of Los Potrillos.
Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 34,000 followers.