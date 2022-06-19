Carius: Inflation puts pressure on menu prices, restaurant owners in Bloomington-Normal

To raise or not to raise menu prices is a topic restaurant owners will often mention when I do interviews for my Facebook blog Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene. No, I am not a restaurant guru who can magically help them with an answer, but I am a willing listener with whom they can vent their frustrations with costs increasing almost every day in the restaurant industry. And many of them will say that they already have raised their menu prices once, maybe twice and now might possibly be looking at a third time or more.

These days, when you see a new menu at a restaurant, the new menu may not be on the table because it is replacing a badly worn menu that needed replacement, but possibly the new menu was needed to reflect price increases.

I hear frequently about the cost of certain food items having doubled or tripled or as one restaurant owner recently told me, she had one food cost that had quadrupled. Of course, we as consumers know that the restaurant owners' overall food costs have increased as most of us have seen increases in our favorite grocery store and our grocery bill. And the high gas prices and other inflationary increases probably will continue to further drive up restaurant costs and our costs.

Restaurant owners say they are already operating on a very slim profit margin due to the effect of the pandemic on the restaurant business over the last two-plus years. And, now with what seems like faster increasing costs, they struggle to find the menu price point to where they can raise their menu prices and still keep guests coming in the front door. What is that price point? That is the question.

From Larry's notebook

• Arby's — The store at 1240 E Empire St., Bloomington, recently closed after 40 years. The franchise representative told me the lease was up and the decision was not to renew. The restaurant was the first Bloomington Arby’s and the second in B-N. The first restaurant at that location was a Sandy’s Drive-In that opened in 1959. Then I remember it being a Bucky’s Drive-In for several years and a White Kitchen before Arby’s opened in 1982. I am looking forward to seeing what restaurant will be next at this location.

• Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que — It recently closed after 22 years. The representative for the franchisee, Peoria-based Mercedes Restaurants, told me the Bloomington restaurant had not been profitable for a while so they decided to close. Also, the lease will be up at the end of this year, and they were not planning to renew. He cited the effect of COVID and staffing concerns as the main contributing factors for closing.

Some may recall that Mercedes Restaurants first opened Sonoma Cucina in that location in 1994 and operated it for six years before replacing it with Famous Dave’s. As a side note, Sonoma Cucina was one of Kay's all-time favorite B-N restaurants.

• Teddy's Tap — The owner told me staffing concerns and the inflationary economy were what led to the LeRoy business's closing.

• Brass Pig Smoke & Alehouse — The restaurant has served 22,207 Notorious P.I.G. 16-hour-smoked, pulled pork butt sandwiches in the two years since opening on Memorial Day weekend in 2020. Managing partner John Solberg told me business is excellent at the downtown restaurant and increasing every day.

• Hacienda Leon — The completely remodeled new bar room is beautiful, in my opinion. The owner told me he had only planned on redoing the backbar area to make it more convenient for the bartenders when he ran into problems and decided to gut and redo the entire barroom. He added that guests now often are choosing the new barroom as their first choice of seating.

• Cold Stone Creamery — It recently opened in College Plaza in Normal after relocating from the Shoppes at College Hills. It shares the building with Five Guys.

• Bloom Bazaar Indian Grocery & Meat Store — It recently opened in Prospect Center at 503 N. Prospect Road in Bloomington and has what the owners say is the largest Indian fresh meat market in Central Illinois, offering goat, lamb, seafood and chicken in the display case. Some halal and organic meats are available.

• Destihl restaurant — A $450,000 renovation of the kitchen and bar area was recently completed, plus the patio was rebuilt last fall at a cost of $175,000. My opinion: The lighting of the renovated bar/patio is very, very nice, and I would suggest visiting at dusk or after to see the full effect of the lighting.

A Larry Favorite Menu Item — The Coney dogs at Dewey's Drive-In in Farmer City. I get mine with mustard, relish and onions.

Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 34,000 followers.

