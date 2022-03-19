Carius: Eight years later, sushi fares swimmingly at La Bamba

My first thought eight years ago was what could be more outlandish than adding sushi to a successful burrito restaurant and featuring burritos and sushi? This happened when my friend Lupe Aguas first mentioned to me that he was thinking about adding a 7-foot sushi case and making and selling sushi at his La Bamba Mexican Restaurant in uptown.
Apparently, I was not the only skeptic. Lupe says he was told by many that it was a “crazy idea” to add sushi to a burrito restaurant. Now keep in mind that back in 2014, sushi had not gained the popularity in B-N as it has now where it is available in grocery stores and quite a few restaurants.
However, he had the last laugh. Ask Lupe now how the sushi sales are going —he quietly smiles and says “very successful.” Actually, the sushi sales over the years have far exceeded his expectations.
Lupe says that he was not that familiar with sushi when Chef Danny Valencia approached him about adding a sushi case and making and selling sushi in La Bamba. Danny told him that he had 13 years' experience making sushi in Japanese sushi bars with the last five as the sushi chef in the local Japanese restaurant — Hayashi, which had closed a year earlier.
After thinking it over, Lupe told Danny that if Danny would pay for the equipment to make and sell sushi, they would split the sushi business 50-50. So Danny purchased and installed a 7-foot sushi case in the north end of the front counter, bought a two-door freezer and supplies, added a hot water line and they were in the sushi business just that quickly with the La Bamba Sushi Bar.
Lupe adds that many of Danny’s customers followed him to La Bamba, and the timing was right to add sushi since sushi was just becoming popular in Bloomington-Normal. Congratulations to Lupe and Chef Danny for taking the risk, and both are smiling as I write this.
From Larry's notebook
• BARREL HOUSE — Tentac, the owner of the Doubletree Hotel, will be the franchisee and bring the small eastern Iowa chain to the former TGI Friday's location attached to the DoubleTree Hotel. Tentac describes the Barrel House as having upscale pub fare and 12 to 15 beers on tap. A major remodeling should begin soon, and the restaurant is expected to open this summer.
• GENE’S DAIRY DELIGHT — The walk-up custard stand recently opened for its 52nd year at 1019 S Main St.
• FIESTA RANCHERA — The local family ownership recently purchased the A-frame building at 604 IAA Drive for $500,000 and will demolish it to relocate the Fiesta Ranchera from the adjacent Empire Crossing. Some may remember the A-frame formerly housed Heap Big Beef, The Beef Place and Dabney's.
• MIKE SVOB — Congratulations! Mike recently retired after 36 years at Schooners, the last 27 years as general manager.
• CHI FAMILY EXPRESS — A family member of the very popular Chi Family Restaurant in Lincoln recently opened a carryout-only restaurant at 3907 General Electric Road in Bloomington.
• A LARRY FAVORITE MENU ITEM — The Pork Ribeye Tomatillo entrée at Medici in uptown.
20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we wish would come back
Gil's Country Inn
Gil’s Country Inn, a longtime, family-owned restaurant in Minier, closed in 2013 after the economy took its toll. The restaurant was particularly known for its fried chicken.
Lancaster's
Lancaster's Fine Dining, 513 N. Main St., a downtown Bloomington mainstay for nearly 16 years, closed its doors in August 2014. A struggling economy and the upscale restaurant's location in a neighborhood of bars were factors.
Bennigan's
Bennigan's, which billed itself as an "Irish American Grill & Tavern" closed its Normal location in July 2008 after the chain filed for bankruptcy. The eatery, 115 S. Veterans Parkway, was replaced by Wild Berries, which was later closed and razed. Owner Tartan Realty Group of Chicago now plans to build a four-unit development at the site.
Lox, Stock & Bagel
Lox, Stock & Bagel closed in May 2004 after 22 years at Normal's College Hills Mall, in tandem with the mall's conversion to the Shoppes at College Hills.
Zorbas
Zorbas, popular for serving Greek food, gyros and breakfast, closed in 2015 after its location at 603 Dale St., Normal, was sold to a developer. The eatery first opened in 1983 around the corner at 707 S. Main St.
Grand Hotel
The historic Grand Hotel, 1201 E. Emerson St., Bloomington, once served as a winter training quarters for a number of circus acts and was converted into a restaurant in 1937. The property was foreclosed upon by Pontiac National Bank in 2001, sold in 2002 and demolished a few months later.
Mr. Quick Drive-In
The Mr. Quick restaurant at Clinton and Washington streets had its grand opening in January 1966, with burgers starting at 15 cents and coffee for a dime a cup. The restaurant closed in 2001 and the city of Bloomington later bought the site and razed the building so it could widen the intersection.
Chicago Style Pizzeria
Chicago Style Pizzeria, 1500 E. Empire St., Bloomington, closed in 2015 after 22 years in business when owners Abe and Ruth Taha (Abe is pictured above) decided to retire.
Shannon's Federal Café
Shannon's Federal Cafe, 105 W. Front St., opened in 1997 after its owners took over the historic Federal Cafe in downtown Bloomington, which closed two years earlier. Shannon's closed in 2004 because the owners also ran Shannon's Five Star Restaurant, and the demands of both businesses were too much.
Damon's Grill
Damon's - The Place for Ribs opened in 1995 at 1701 Fort Jesse Road, Normal. The eatery closed in 2006 after business had declined; the site is now a CVS pharmacy.
Ned Kelly's
Australian-themed Ned Kelly's Steakhouse opened in May 1992 in what was the former location of Bob Knapp's in the Brandtville Center (now known as Morrissey Crossing). It closed in August 2007 after the company's four Central Illinois locations were unable to compete with bigger chains.
Arnie's
Arnie's was a popular Twin City eatery for 25 years. Located at the Bloomington airport terminal, it closed in 2003, shortly after the Central Illinois Regional Airport moved to its current location about a mile east. A subsequent restaurant, Arnie's Etc., was open for about a year in the former terminal building, until it closed in 2005.
Diamond Dave's
Diamond Dave's, a mainstay at the former College Hills Mall for 21 years, closed its doors in June 2004 in tandem with the gutting of the mall to create what is now the Shoppes at College Hills.
Jerry's Grille
Jerry's Grille opened in 1999 in Bloomington's Brandtville shopping center, taking over the spot used by another eatery, Henry Wellington. It closed it 2005 and then became Goodfellas, which also closed.
Golden West
After 33 years in the heart of Normal, Golden West closed in 2002, after the owners received a surprise offer for the site and decided it was time to sell. The building, 712 S, Kingsley St., was later resold to Tartan Realty and demolished in 2003.
Ming's Restaurant
After eight years at 407 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, Ming's closed in 2012. The eatery was facing foreclosure at the time.
Central Station
The former Central Station restaurant in downtown Bloomington, once a firehouse in days gone by, is now home to Epiphany Farms Restaurant and Anju Above.
Chevys Fresh Mex
Chevys Fresh Mex, 704 S. Eldorado Road, Bloomington, closed in 2011 after being open nearly nine years. The site has also been home to several other restaurants, including a House of Hunan, Shakey's Pizza and Butterfields.
The Caboose
The Caboose, a historic Bloomington eatery at 608 W. Seminary St., closed without fanfare in February 2012. The restaurant, with several owners and names including Chuck's Caboose and Barney's Caboose, had been a west-side fixture for more than 60 years.
Delgado's
Delgado's, a popular Mexican restaurant at 201 Landmark Drive, Normal, closed in May 2005 after after 24 years in business. It is now the location of Los Potrillos.
Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 31,000 followers.