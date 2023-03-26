I find it hard to believe that it has been 25 years since the first Indian restaurant opened in Bloomington-Normal and brought menu items and terms such as biryani, curry, tandoori, dosa, garlic naan, rogan josh and masala that were unfamiliar to my wife Kay and me and I am sure many others.

India Garden was an entirely new dining experience for the Twin Cities when it opened in 1998 in the former Summerfield’s Restaurant at 401 Brock Drive, Bloomington.

Bloomington-Normal now has four Indian restaurants, and Kay and I both enjoy Indian restaurants, although it took Kay longer to warm up to Indian cuisine. We do, however, differ on our preference for spiciness when ordering. I prefer a medium or higher spiciness level for my entrée; a local Indian restaurant owner dubbed Kay’s spiciness preference as "American mild." I am not sure if American mild is an official Indian spiciness level, however, it seems to work for her when ordering. It is slightly less spicy than the traditional Indian mild.

Goat is my Indian menu preference, and Kay will usually order butter chicken or malai kofta, a vegetarian dish. We both enjoy a samosa appetizer, and garlic naan bread made in a traditional tandoori is a must.

Over the years, I have had people tell me they would like to try Indian food but are concerned with possible unfamiliar menu items, tastes and level of spiciness. For these newbies, I have a couple of suggestions. One is when you arrive at the restaurant, talk with the manager and explain that you are a newbie and would appreciate a little assistance. Believe me, they have heard that many times and will be eager to assist you.

Another idea is to go to one of the local Indian restaurants with a noon buffet and again, the manager will be very willing to guide you through and explain the various foods available on the buffet for some taste-testing.

Please enjoy your Indian restaurant dining experience, and the difference between South and North Indian cuisine will be saved for another column.

From Larry's notebook

Harbingers of spring — Gene’s Dairy Delight, 1019 S. Main St., and Carl’s Ice Cream, 601 W. Locust St., are open and serving.

Jet’s Pizza — The family-owned pizza company based in Sterling Heights, Michigan, is coming to the Eastland Commons Shopping Center in Bloomington. According to its website, Jet’s Pizza is the “world’s best Detroit-style pizza” and its top seller is its “signature 8-corner pizza.” Jet’s has more than 400 locations in 20 states. An early summer opening is planned.

Panda Express — The restaurant that was first planned in 2017 recently opened on West Market Street. The Panda Express training leader told me the store was built as a high-volume store because of its busy West Market Street exit location. This is the second B-N Panda Express.

Corned beef and cabbage — My very unofficial tally shows approximately 25 local restaurants served corned beef and cabbage, a Rueben, Irish stew or some type of Irish food this St. Patrick’s Day.

Baba Restaurant — The recently opened, locally owned restaurant in north Normal expanded its menu as planned and added burgers and pizza. The owner said business is better than projected.

Crumbl Cookies — B-N does it again! The business manager of the locally owned franchise told me the Normal store was in the top 25 of opening month cookie sales of the more than 700 stores.

A Larry favorite menu item — The bone marrow appetizer at Bakery and Pickle.