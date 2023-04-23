The Bloomington City Council’s recent approval of a site plan for a Starbucks at 1609 W. Market St. generated considerable online discussion. Most comments were positive and welcoming that a coffee shop was coming to the west side of Bloomington. Other comments, however, expressed concern that the ingress and egress to the Starbucks might cause additional congestion in that busy stretch of West Market Street.

With restaurants generating a lot of traffic in that area, my wife Kay and I decided to count restaurants, and both of us were surprised when we counted 14 in the extended four blocks from Market Square Shopping Center to the Interstate 74/55 interchange. We did include McDonald’s and Cracker Barrel on Brock Drive and the TA Travel Center on Truckers Lane in the count.

I remember when the parade of fast food restaurants in that area started in 1979, with the first being Kentucky Fried Chicken (now KFC) opening maybe two or three months ahead of the McDonald’s. Arby’s was next, opening in 1983. The two most recent to open were Panda Express, which opened a couple of months ago, and Domino’s Pizza, which opened last year.

Now, when interstate travelers exit to buy gas, use the restroom or look for something to eat, they have a variety of 11 fast-food/fast-casual restaurants awaiting them, with nine having a drive-thru, plus three restaurants offering tableside service: Lupita’s Restaurant, Cracker Barrel and TA Travel Center. A nice grocery store also is available, with Lupita’s Hispanic & American Grocery offering a wide selection of produce and an extensive fresh meat case.

Other restaurants in the four blocks of West Market Street are Super JJ’s Fish & Chicken, Taco Bell, Subway, Popeyes, Wendy’s and Culver’s.

Over the years, however, restaurants have come and gone in that area, including Smitty’s, Hardee’s, Burger King, The Master’s Place, Yen Ching Express, Wimpy’s Burgers, Burger Express and Benny’s Restaurant.

From Larry’s notebook

Grand Café — Owner Jimmy Mapugay recently added a dining room with a full bar. The room seats 100 and is adjacent to the south in the former Hanson Cleaners. Jimmy says the Grand Café is the only fine dining Chinese restaurant in Central Illinois with a fusion Filipino menu. The small dining area in front will continue to be used for delivery and carryout.

Original Pancake House — 9,000 to 10,000 eggs are used each week at the Normal restaurant, according to operations manager Clay Baxter. An enclosed patio addition was recently added on the south side of the restaurant that opened five years ago last month.

Pour Bros Craft Taproom — Owners of the apparently very successful taproom with locations in Peoria, Champaign and Moline have applied to the City of Bloomington for a liquor license at the former The Stable location at 236 E. Front St. in downtown Bloomington.

Under Wraps — The locally-owned downtown restaurant that specializes in wraps recently opened in the former location of Kelly’s Bakery and Shannon’s-Downtown.

Digger’s Again — A changing of the guard! Owner Peg Bateman sold the downtown tavern after 26 years to Betty Hendricks. Betty is no stranger to the place, having worked there for 24 years, the last six as general manager.

The Love Shack — Owner Aaron Francis recently closed The Love Shack on East Empire Street because of apparent plumbing problems, but he has added The Love Shack menu to the expanded menu at his very successful Pop-Up Chicken Shop on North Hersey Road.

Balanced Brews — A locally-owned coffee shop with drive-up and walk-up windows plus inside seating recently opened in LeRoy. Handcrafted coffees and teas are offered.

A Larry favorite menu item — The crab rangoon appetizer at Hot Wok Express.