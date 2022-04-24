Carius: Bloomington-Normal has plenty of eateries to tempt out-of-towners

Where would Kay and I dine if we came to Bloomington-Normal to vacation for a week? Now, keep in mind that restaurants are always a highlight of our vacations, and we have traveled to 49 states and visited 46 state capitals so we have spent a significant amount of time researching restaurants across the U.S.
Our first choice is almost always a downtown restaurant, so historic and safe downtown Bloomington would be perfect for us. I am sure my research would point us first to Epiphany Farms — a farm-to-fork restaurant that has been written up in major newspapers and magazines. If we decided on a second night of downtown dining, we probably would flip a coin between Rosie’s and Reality Bites.
Another definite downtown stop, probably for lunch, would be the historic Lucca Grill for a highly reviewed A la Baldini pizza.
Jack’s Restaurant in Normal with its Central Asia-designed interior and Mediterranean menu featuring wood grilled entrees and skewer towers would immediately catch Kay’s eye. Reading about the owners, who are from Uzbekistan, bringing an expert wood craftsman from the capital city of Tashkent to design and build the dining room and make all of the furniture except for the chairs is what we look for in our travels.
I always try to find a traditional, very nice steakhouse so Jim’s Steak House would be my first choice for a steak although the venerable Ozark House would be a definite possibility.
We do not have an opportunity very often to enjoy a Korean barbecue, so Harmony Korean BBQ would be a must for dinner, especially since one of the owners is from Seoul, South Korea.
Medici in uptown Normal with its interesting history and unique features would definitely make our list. How many restaurants have a tree inside and all the interior wood coming from the owner’s forest in Wisconsin among its unique features?
One evening during the week, we probably would save for Baxters, Biaggi’s or RobDob’s.
We are not breakfast people, but after reading all the reviews and looking at the unique menu for Fort Jesse Café, it would be included.
Other restaurants for lunch would be the Grand Café and its famous egg rolls, the $17 million Destihl Brewery and Beer Hall, Annie’s Eats and Pop Up Chicken Shop.
The well reviewed Annie’s Eats would add to our list of checking out a barbecue place in a former gas station, and Pop Up Chicken Shop featuring The Sando hot chicken sandwich is so highly rated online that I would stop to not only enjoy the sandwich but to have a story to tell family and friends how I stood in line in a VFW for a chicken sandwich.
This is our list of where Kay and I would plan on eating if we vacationed in B-N for a week. We would be interested in seeing other opinions so please email me yours.
From Larry's notebook
• Bloomin' Cafe — The local Musaj family recently opened this breakfast/lunch restaurant in the former location of Egg House Café and Rosati’s Pizza in Constitution Trail Center, 1720 Bradford Lane, Normal.
• Old Town Tap & Restaurant (OTT&R) — The locally owned restaurant in Downs was recently closed after almost three years.
• La Patrona — The local Flores family, who operated the former La Patrona Food Truck for 2½ years, recently opened a permanent location in the former longtime Great Steak space in the Eastland Mall Food Court.
• Domino's Pizza — It recently opened in a new building at 1514 W. Market St. after the existing building that was the longtime location of Yen Ching Express was demolished.
• Tony's Tacos — The local owners closed the downtown location and relocated to Washington Center, 2303 E Washington St.
• Egg Republic — The owner of Jack’s Cafe of LeRoy will be opening Egg Republic in the former Café Italia location in Bloomington. The interior demolition has been completed.
A Larry favorite menu item — The chorizo taco salad with shredded lettuce at Gracie’s Tacos & Wings.
20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we wish would come back
Gil's Country Inn
Gil’s Country Inn, a longtime, family-owned restaurant in Minier, closed in 2013 after the economy took its toll. The restaurant was particularly known for its fried chicken.
Lancaster's
Lancaster's Fine Dining, 513 N. Main St., a downtown Bloomington mainstay for nearly 16 years, closed its doors in August 2014. A struggling economy and the upscale restaurant's location in a neighborhood of bars were factors.
Bennigan's
Bennigan's, which billed itself as an "Irish American Grill & Tavern" closed its Normal location in July 2008 after the chain filed for bankruptcy. The eatery, 115 S. Veterans Parkway, was replaced by Wild Berries, which was later closed and razed. Owner Tartan Realty Group of Chicago now plans to build a four-unit development at the site.
Lox, Stock & Bagel
Lox, Stock & Bagel closed in May 2004 after 22 years at Normal's College Hills Mall, in tandem with the mall's conversion to the Shoppes at College Hills.
Zorbas
Zorbas, popular for serving Greek food, gyros and breakfast, closed in 2015 after its location at 603 Dale St., Normal, was sold to a developer. The eatery first opened in 1983 around the corner at 707 S. Main St.
Grand Hotel
The historic Grand Hotel, 1201 E. Emerson St., Bloomington, once served as a winter training quarters for a number of circus acts and was converted into a restaurant in 1937. The property was foreclosed upon by Pontiac National Bank in 2001, sold in 2002 and demolished a few months later.
Mr. Quick Drive-In
The Mr. Quick restaurant at Clinton and Washington streets had its grand opening in January 1966, with burgers starting at 15 cents and coffee for a dime a cup. The restaurant closed in 2001 and the city of Bloomington later bought the site and razed the building so it could widen the intersection.
Chicago Style Pizzeria
Chicago Style Pizzeria, 1500 E. Empire St., Bloomington, closed in 2015 after 22 years in business when owners Abe and Ruth Taha (Abe is pictured above) decided to retire.
Shannon's Federal Café
Shannon's Federal Cafe, 105 W. Front St., opened in 1997 after its owners took over the historic Federal Cafe in downtown Bloomington, which closed two years earlier. Shannon's closed in 2004 because the owners also ran Shannon's Five Star Restaurant, and the demands of both businesses were too much.
Damon's Grill
Damon's - The Place for Ribs opened in 1995 at 1701 Fort Jesse Road, Normal. The eatery closed in 2006 after business had declined; the site is now a CVS pharmacy.
Ned Kelly's
Australian-themed Ned Kelly's Steakhouse opened in May 1992 in what was the former location of Bob Knapp's in the Brandtville Center (now known as Morrissey Crossing). It closed in August 2007 after the company's four Central Illinois locations were unable to compete with bigger chains.
Arnie's
Arnie's was a popular Twin City eatery for 25 years. Located at the Bloomington airport terminal, it closed in 2003, shortly after the Central Illinois Regional Airport moved to its current location about a mile east. A subsequent restaurant, Arnie's Etc., was open for about a year in the former terminal building, until it closed in 2005.
Diamond Dave's
Diamond Dave's, a mainstay at the former College Hills Mall for 21 years, closed its doors in June 2004 in tandem with the gutting of the mall to create what is now the Shoppes at College Hills.
Jerry's Grille
Jerry's Grille opened in 1999 in Bloomington's Brandtville shopping center, taking over the spot used by another eatery, Henry Wellington. It closed it 2005 and then became Goodfellas, which also closed.
Golden West
After 33 years in the heart of Normal, Golden West closed in 2002, after the owners received a surprise offer for the site and decided it was time to sell. The building, 712 S, Kingsley St., was later resold to Tartan Realty and demolished in 2003.
Ming's Restaurant
After eight years at 407 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, Ming's closed in 2012. The eatery was facing foreclosure at the time.
Central Station
The former Central Station restaurant in downtown Bloomington, once a firehouse in days gone by, is now home to Epiphany Farms Restaurant and Anju Above.
Chevys Fresh Mex
Chevys Fresh Mex, 704 S. Eldorado Road, Bloomington, closed in 2011 after being open nearly nine years. The site has also been home to several other restaurants, including a House of Hunan, Shakey's Pizza and Butterfields.
The Caboose
The Caboose, a historic Bloomington eatery at 608 W. Seminary St., closed without fanfare in February 2012. The restaurant, with several owners and names including Chuck's Caboose and Barney's Caboose, had been a west-side fixture for more than 60 years.
Delgado's
Delgado's, a popular Mexican restaurant at 201 Landmark Drive, Normal, closed in May 2005 after after 24 years in business. It is now the location of Los Potrillos.
Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 33,000 followers.