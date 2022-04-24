Carius: Bloomington-Normal has plenty of eateries to tempt out-of-towners

Where would Kay and I dine if we came to Bloomington-Normal to vacation for a week? Now, keep in mind that restaurants are always a highlight of our vacations, and we have traveled to 49 states and visited 46 state capitals so we have spent a significant amount of time researching restaurants across the U.S.

Our first choice is almost always a downtown restaurant, so historic and safe downtown Bloomington would be perfect for us. I am sure my research would point us first to Epiphany Farms — a farm-to-fork restaurant that has been written up in major newspapers and magazines. If we decided on a second night of downtown dining, we probably would flip a coin between Rosie’s and Reality Bites.

Another definite downtown stop, probably for lunch, would be the historic Lucca Grill for a highly reviewed A la Baldini pizza.

Jack’s Restaurant in Normal with its Central Asia-designed interior and Mediterranean menu featuring wood grilled entrees and skewer towers would immediately catch Kay’s eye. Reading about the owners, who are from Uzbekistan, bringing an expert wood craftsman from the capital city of Tashkent to design and build the dining room and make all of the furniture except for the chairs is what we look for in our travels.

I always try to find a traditional, very nice steakhouse so Jim’s Steak House would be my first choice for a steak although the venerable Ozark House would be a definite possibility.

We do not have an opportunity very often to enjoy a Korean barbecue, so Harmony Korean BBQ would be a must for dinner, especially since one of the owners is from Seoul, South Korea.

Medici in uptown Normal with its interesting history and unique features would definitely make our list. How many restaurants have a tree inside and all the interior wood coming from the owner’s forest in Wisconsin among its unique features?

One evening during the week, we probably would save for Baxters, Biaggi’s or RobDob’s.

We are not breakfast people, but after reading all the reviews and looking at the unique menu for Fort Jesse Café, it would be included.

Other restaurants for lunch would be the Grand Café and its famous egg rolls, the $17 million Destihl Brewery and Beer Hall, Annie’s Eats and Pop Up Chicken Shop.

The well reviewed Annie’s Eats would add to our list of checking out a barbecue place in a former gas station, and Pop Up Chicken Shop featuring The Sando hot chicken sandwich is so highly rated online that I would stop to not only enjoy the sandwich but to have a story to tell family and friends how I stood in line in a VFW for a chicken sandwich.

This is our list of where Kay and I would plan on eating if we vacationed in B-N for a week. We would be interested in seeing other opinions so please email me yours.

From Larry's notebook

• Bloomin' Cafe — The local Musaj family recently opened this breakfast/lunch restaurant in the former location of Egg House Café and Rosati’s Pizza in Constitution Trail Center, 1720 Bradford Lane, Normal.

• Old Town Tap & Restaurant (OTT&R) — The locally owned restaurant in Downs was recently closed after almost three years.

• La Patrona — The local Flores family, who operated the former La Patrona Food Truck for 2½ years, recently opened a permanent location in the former longtime Great Steak space in the Eastland Mall Food Court.

• Domino's Pizza — It recently opened in a new building at 1514 W. Market St. after the existing building that was the longtime location of Yen Ching Express was demolished.

• Tony's Tacos — The local owners closed the downtown location and relocated to Washington Center, 2303 E Washington St.

• Egg Republic — The owner of Jack’s Cafe of LeRoy will be opening Egg Republic in the former Café Italia location in Bloomington. The interior demolition has been completed.

A Larry favorite menu item — The chorizo taco salad with shredded lettuce at Gracie’s Tacos & Wings.

Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 33,000 followers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0