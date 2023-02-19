Anthony Barnes is the very successful Bandana’s Bar-B-Q restaurant franchisee whose Bloomington restaurant usually is in the top 10 of company sales; Anthony also happens to be Black. He has been with Bandana’s for almost 24 years and has several “firsts” for the company — first Black general manager, area manager and franchisee.

Anthony is celebrating 13 years this month of owning the Bloomington Bandana’s franchise, but that is getting ahead of the story.

A Missouri native, Anthony was hired as an assistant general manager at the Bandana’s restaurant in Columbia, Missouri. He soon was promoted to general manager and led the successful Columbia store for 10 years where he served some famous people — including President George Bush, who was on the campaign trail, Steven Spielberg, St. Louis Cardinals star and a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame Lou Brock, WWE hall of famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, entertainers the The Chicks and others.

Anthony tells the story that he was not at all familiar with Bloomington, except that it had an underperforming Bandana’s that was talked about during area manager meetings and maybe scheduled to close. The company president suggested that Anthony visit Bloomington to take a look at the store and the area and think about the possibility of turning the store around.

So, Anthony and a friend made a trip to check out Bloomington, and the Bandana’s. He observed the town had many successful restaurants and thought if all these other restaurants can be successful, why can’t a Bandana’s? After checking population and economic numbers, he decided this was the opportunity he was looking for, and purchased the franchise with corporate-assisted financing.

Now, 13 years later — congratulations to Anthony! He took the underperforming store that probably was going to be scheduled to be closed to one that now is very successful and consistently in the company’s top 10 for sales. And, Anthony smiles when he says that he now is married and Bloomington-Normal is his home. "Smell That Smoke!"

From Larry's notebook

• Black-owned or Black co-owned B-N restaurants — Ray’s Steak & Lemonade, A-Z Catering, Wesley’s Grill, The Coffeehouse, Dop’s Jerk House, the Holiday Inn–Airport breakfast café and Jazz UpFront. Also, Jersey Mike’s (two locations), Crumbl Cookies and two of the four B-N Dunkin franchises.

• Megale's — A soul food Joint — Tony Williams, who seasonally operates Uncle Tony’s Food For The Soul food truck, recently announced that he will be opening Megale’s in the former Dollface Desserts location on East Oakland Avenue. This will be another Black-owned restaurant, and will be named in honor and memory of his deceased son.

• Nom Nom Noodle — Chris Bradley recently opened a ramen shop in the Bloomington VFW #454.

• LVL Up Coffee Bar — The owner of Bloom’s Coffee Bar in Bloomington recently announced that he will be opening a different brand at 107 Mall Drive, Suite D, Normal. It will have a drive-thru, patio and dine-in. The plan is to open early summer, and Bloom’s will remain open.

• Pizza Payaa-Uptown — Remodeling is underway for the second B-N Pizza Payaa restaurant. It will be in the former Firehouse Pizza location in uptown Normal, and the plan is to open early summer.

• Binge House Pizza — The owner recently announced that he will be closing the restaurant in the Eastland Mall food court before the end of this month after being open a little longer than a year.

• Green Gables — The two most popular posts with the highest numbers of the approximately 250 I wrote in 2022 for Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene were: No. 1, Green Gables was destroyed by fire and, No. 2, Green Gables will be rebuilt.

• El Rinconcito Mexican Grill — The brother of the owner of the Veracruz restaurant in Bloomington recently opened a taqueria in the former Gracie’s Tacos & Wings on South Main Street, Bloomington.

• Firehouse Pizza — The owner recently announced that he has closed the uptown restaurant on East Beaufort Street and will relocate five doors to the east. The new location will be on one level with a smaller, more efficient footprint.

• A Larry Favorite menu — The Angry Cowboy Burger at the Western Tap.

Photos: 50 years of Bloomington's Ozark House restaurant November 1972 December 1972 January 1998 December 2003 December 2003 December 2003 May 2007 May 2007 May 2007 August 2014 April 2015