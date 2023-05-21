When the Yu brothers gave me a heads-up that they wanted to lease their Mandarin Garden restaurant and retire, I recall two thoughts immediately coming to mind. One contained an expletive as I was trying to accept the fact that their shrimp toast appetizer may be disappearing from my life forever; the second — congratulations to Allen, Davey and Davey’s wife Hua — on possibly an upcoming, well-deserved retirement.

It happened. Owners of a cannabis dispensary made them an offer that they accepted to lease the building at 106 Mall Drive in Normal, and it was time to close the restaurant and retire after almost 33 years of working seven days a week, rarely taking a day off. Allen always kept the kitchen humming as head chef. Davey was host/bartender for many years before joining Allen in the kitchen when they could not find experienced, dependable chefs. Hua ran the front of the house with almost military precision.

Their shrimp toast appetizer has been an anomaly for Kay and me, since we seldom agree on a restaurant menu item being a favorite of both of us; however, we did agree on the shrimp toast. Our routine was each ordering shrimp toast, which comes in six pieces. I eat mine while Kay usually eats three pieces of hers, and then I finish off her remaining three. Gluttony personified! During our travels that have included four large Chinatowns, we have yet to find shrimp toast that we enjoy as much as our favorite at the Mandarin Garden.

Of course, our 33-year tradition of enjoying Mandarin Garden on New Year’s Eve has ended. Good luck to Allen, Davey and Hua. They have become our longtime friends, and we wish them a long, safe and happy retirement!

Original Biaggi’s — The original Biaggi’s building at 1501 N. Veterans Parkway was demolished in one day this past week. It was the first Biaggi’s of what is now a chain of 16 in eight states when it opened in March 1999. Founder/CEO Todd Hovenden closed the restaurant in March 2020, relocating it to 3010 E Empire St. Belle Tire, a privately-held company based in Michigan, is reportedly planning a $5 million investment to open its first store south of Interstate 80 in Illinois.

