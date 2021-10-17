Carius: A digital way of ordering pizza at Pizza Payaa

“Business has been fantastic, beyond my wildest dreams since I opened Pizza Payaa almost a year ago,” owner Adam Elpayaa recently told me. “Both our artisan pizza and our online ordering are unique to Bloomington-Normal and have been well received.”

Pizza Payaa does not have a phone!

Adam opened Pizza Payaa during the middle of a pandemic in December 2020, and said his method of ordering that includes the customer choosing a specific time for pickup fits very nicely into today’s evolving digital and pandemic worlds. It is contactless, quick, easy to use and convenient with no waiting when picking up.

An email newsletter is sent out at noon on Sunday, announcing ordering is open for the week and gives all the information on what pizzas will be available, including the specials. Time slots are only available for pickup from 4-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. He cautions that it is first come, first served, and when the pizza pickup time slots are filled for that day, no more pizza orders are taken.

All pizza orders are pickup and must be pre-ordered and pre-paid online using the website, Instagram, Facebook or the newsletter.

Adam said his pizza dough is the only pizza dough in B-N that includes a three-day fermentation process that he says gives a light and airy crust not found elsewhere in B-N. He describes his pizza as his unique version of an artisan Sicilian-style New York pan pizza.

He also does “collaborative pizzas” with other restaurants in B-N. One of the most popular was his collaboration with The Rock in uptown when he used the same gyro meat, tzatziki sauce and feta cheese for what he called The Rock Payaa pizza.

Pizza Payaa is inside Mass VR-Bloomington at 4 Currency Drive.

Adam is co-founder/co-owner of Windy City Wieners, with stores both uptown and downtown.

From Larry's notebook

Ray's Steak & Lemonade — Maylon Tate and his wife Ke-Ke recently opened a restaurant in north Normal that they describe as their model of the very popular Steak & Lemonade restaurants that started on the South Side of Chicago. Both Maylon and Ke-Ke are originally from Chicago but have lived in B-N for many years.

Ray's features Philly steak and chicken sandwiches that they say are strictly South Side Chicago as are the fried Phillies and lemonade. It is at 1715 Bradford Lane in Constitution Trail Centre.

Danvers Y Bar & Grill — New owner Terry Van Dyke said he did a lot of work on the tavern before recently re-opening after taking over July 1.

New owner Terry Van Dyke said he did a lot of work on the tavern before recently re-opening after taking over July 1. Dunkin’ — A fourth Dunkin’ (formerly Dunkin’ Donuts) is coming to B-N. The interior of the former Fazoli’s in Normal has been demolished and construction for the new Dunkin’ should start soon.

— A fourth Dunkin’ (formerly Dunkin’ Donuts) is coming to B-N. The interior of the former Fazoli’s in Normal has been demolished and construction for the new Dunkin’ should start soon. Cold Stone Creamery — Construction has started in the north section of the building it will share with Five Guys in Normal to relocate the Cold Stone store that closed in October 2020 in the Shoppes of College Hills.

A Larry Favorite Menu Item — The return of the salad bar at Green Top Grocery.

Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 31,000 followers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0