By our count, 14 restaurants, two taverns and four coffee shops are currently under construction or planned for Bloomington-Normal, plus a popcorn shop in Lexington, for a grand total of 21 new food places that will be arriving on the scene. I am not sure if “food places” is a professional term, but it serves my purpose when lumping together any food-related establishments including, of course, restaurants, taverns, bakeries, catering, grocery stores, popcorn shops and others.

Then, if we add the 10 restaurants that already have opened this year to the 21 planned or under construction, 31 additional food places will make 2023 an interesting year for the local restaurant scene.

Anticipating, then enjoying, new food places as they open in B-N always has been very exciting for Kay and me, so the additional 31 food places this year will keep us on the move.

I am not sure which above number surprises me more — the 14 additional restaurants or four coffee shops. I am a McDonald’s drive-thru coffee drinker, so the number of specialty coffee shops in the Twin Cities continues to surprise me, and we have four more coming. Also, the prices of my granddaughter’s specialty coffees in these specialty coffee shops — very surprising.

From Larry's notebook

Kickapoo Tearoom and Boutique (Downs) — Co-owners Lisa Sorensen and Denise Pitzer recently opened a tearoom in the former Downs United Methodist Church in downtown Downs that they describe as “upscale casual with an elegant setting” and the menu as having a “French flair.” The tearoom is open for lunch Tuesday through Saturday.

Pizza Payaa — A nine-person video production company from Minnesota and three Grande Cheese Co. executives recently came to Pizza Payaa in Bloomington to interview owner Adam Elpayaa for a "Featured Pizza Operator" video being produced for the Grande Cheese Operator Showcase. It took two days to shoot the video that will be featured on the Grande Cheese website.

The Eatery at Crafted — Featuring brunch sandwiches, The Eatery recently opened in the former Pokeworks restaurant in the Crafted Commons at 1101 Airport Road. Nick Birky, general manager/executive chef, designed the menu that he describes as egg-focused, with each sandwich having an egg. The restaurant has inside and outside dining and the brunch menu is available for breakfast and lunch. A different, smaller sandwich menu is available for dinner.

BloNo Pizza Co. — Owner Brett Matthews has gutted the former All Season Pro Shop in the upper level of BloNo Pizza Co. and will be converting it to an amusement center featuring duckpin bowling. The center will have a large bar, 14 TVs, various amusement games and 10 duckpin bowling lanes. Two lanes will be in a rentable private room. He plans to open by the upcoming holiday season.

Taverna — A full-service, upscale-casual Mediterranean restaurant has been announced for the former PNC bank location in front of Sam's Club at 2001 Shepard Road. Apparently, it will be similar to a Chicago Greektown restaurant, and the plan is to open this fall.

Common Grounds Café & Pie Shop (Gridley) — Owners Katrina and Kyle Reinhard have completed a large addition/remodeling that quadrupled the size of the kitchen/baking area and doubled the seating of the restaurant they opened in 2019 on US Route 24.