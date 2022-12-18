Carius: 2022 was a 'very good restaurant year' for Bloomington-Normal

According to my very unofficial records, 28 restaurants opened this year in Bloomington-Normal and 14 closed. With new restaurants opening at a rate of more than two a month and with twice as many restaurants opening as closing, I am going to put 2022 in the “very good restaurant year” column.

The big loss for the year, of course, was in May when the iconic Green Gables in the Lake Bloomington area was destroyed by fire. The owners recently announced that they will rebuild, with construction expected to begin in the spring, and the new Green Gables will have a beer garden.

When two longtime restaurants closed in May, many were surprised, including me. Famous Dave’s B-B-Q closed after a 22-year run. The franchisee said at the time that they decided not to renew the lease, with the effect of COVID and lack of staff being the main contributing factors.

Another May closing was Arby’s on East Empire Street, which closed after 40 years. A franchisee representative said they decided not to renew the lease.

Almost all of the new restaurants this year are locally owned; however, several chain restaurants found the Twin Cities for the first time. The only Barrel House in Illinois opened in the former TGI Friday’s location, adjacent to the DoubleTree hotel. Crumbl Cookies opened in the Shoppes At College Hills and the third Bojangles in Illinois opened in the Love’s Truck Stop in north Normal. The first Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ in Illinois opened next to the Shell station on East Oakland Avenue.

Local owner Darryl Dopson brought Jamaican food to B-N for the first time with Dop’s Jerk House. Aaron Francis continued his success when he relocated the very successful Pop Up Chicken Shop from the Bloomington VFW to the former JP’s Wheel & Ale House on North Hershey Road. He also opened The Love Shack in the former Ephesus Mediterranean restaurant location on East Empire Street with the plan being to duplicate the success he's had with the hot chicken sandwich, but this time with burgers.

With the addition of the locally owned Fiala Brothers Brewery & Beer Hall in uptown Normal, B-N now has six craft breweries. Analytical Brewing also opened in Lexington.

Downtown Bloomington added three restaurants, plus one reopened. Shake It Up Cocktail Lounge & Eatery opened on West Front Street. The vegan/vegetarian Under the Ground BloNo and Fusion Crunch opened on North Main Street, along with Bakery and Pickle, which reopened.

At first glance, it appears 2023 also may be a good year for new restaurants in B-N, with my unofficial records showing that 10 already are planned for the new year.

From Larry's notebook:

Sport & Bait Lounge — Farewell and congratulations to Ron and Zelda Hinchee on their retirement after closing the tavern/bait shop last month after 42 years. They had the longest current City of Bloomington liquor license held by the person to whom it had been issued. Butch Thompson and his son Derek Sample purchased Sport & Bait Shop, and it will remain closed while they decide what changes will be made before reopening. They currently own Elroy’s, Daddio’s, Reality Bites and Reality on Monroe in downtown Bloomington.

Farewell and congratulations to Ron and Zelda Hinchee on their retirement after closing the tavern/bait shop last month after 42 years. They had the longest current City of Bloomington liquor license held by the person to whom it had been issued. Butch Thompson and his son Derek Sample purchased Sport & Bait Shop, and it will remain closed while they decide what changes will be made before reopening. They currently own Elroy’s, Daddio’s, Reality Bites and Reality on Monroe in downtown Bloomington. Common Grounds Coffee Café & Pie Shop in Gridley — The restaurant addition under construction will quadruple the size of the kitchen/bakery area. They will make approximately 500 pies during a Thanksgiving season, according to owner Katrina Reinhard.

in Gridley — The restaurant addition under construction will quadruple the size of the kitchen/bakery area. They will make approximately 500 pies during a Thanksgiving season, according to owner Katrina Reinhard. Las Margaritas — The restaurant in southeast Bloomington closed last month after 2.5 years. The owner said there was not enough traffic in the area to sustain the restaurant, and he will be relocating near the Millikin University campus in Decatur.

— The restaurant in southeast Bloomington closed last month after 2.5 years. The owner said there was not enough traffic in the area to sustain the restaurant, and he will be relocating near the Millikin University campus in Decatur. Former India Garden — The former location of India Garden, the first B-N Indian restaurant, was demolished last month. The building at 401 Brock Drive on the west side of Bloomington also housed several other restaurants over the years. The demolished building was the restaurant/lounge/conference center for what was the largest hotel in the Ramada Inn chain when it was built in 1967.