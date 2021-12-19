Carius: 20 new restaurants open in 2021 in Bloomington-Normal

My very unofficial tallies for 2021 again show more restaurants opened (20) in Bloomington-Normal and McLean County than closed (seven), even in these continuing days of the pandemic. Some may say the numbers are not surprising given that Bloomington-Normal has been known as a restaurant hotbed for many years. However, the opened/closed numbers to me are a significant indicator of the positive state of the current Bloomington-Normal restaurant business.

Of course, the long-awaited opening of Texas Roadhouse was the biggest local restaurant story of the year, in my opinion. And I was surprised to learn while working on the story for Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene that we had come very close to landing a Texas Roadhouse about 14 years ago.

However, my interest in new restaurants tends to be if any locally owned ethnic restaurants have opened that introduced a new fare to the Twin Cities or if the variety of menu items in Bloomington-Normal restaurants has been expanded.

Harmony Korean BBQ and Pho Bowl Vietnamese Cuisine checked both boxes. Harmony, an Epiphany Farms Hospitality Group restaurant, is the first Korean barbecue in Bloomington-Normal. Pho Bowl, the first Vietnamese restaurant in Bloomington-Normal in many years, was opened by a husband and wife who emigrated to Bloomington-Normal from Vietnam.

“Authentic south-side Chicago” is how the local family who opened Ray’s Steak & Lemonade in north Normal describes their Philly steak and chicken sandwiches menu. Originally from Chicago, they modeled Ray’s on the very popular south-side Chicago steak and lemonade restaurants.

Oven baked mac ‘n’ cheese is the specialty of recently opened Wesley’s Grill in southeast Bloomington. The local chef/owner has eight varieties on the menu along with steaks and seafood.

B3 Indian Fusion Cuisine & Bar is the first Bloomington-Normal Indian bar and is described by the owner, who also owns Bloom Bawarchi Indian Restaurant, as the finest Indian sports bar in the Midwest.

Unfortunately, restaurants did close during the year. These included two longtime fixtures at Eastland Mall: Great Steak closed in the food court after almost 25 years and Mrs. Field’s Cookies closed after 30 years. Other closures included Zen Express and Sakai Japan Teriyaki Grill & Sushi in Normal, and the only Bloomington-Normal Mexican bakery, La Espiguita de Oro.

From Larry’s notebook

Jersey Mike’s Subs: The franchisee told me he has been “astounded” by the sales since it opened in Bloomington in August. The store had the highest first five-day sales total in this region (all of Illinois and St. Louis area) since 2014. It also was in the top 56 stores of the 2,000 stores in the U.S. for the next nine weeks

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ: The first store in Illinois was recently announced for the former Wow Lily’s Nails location in the Shell gas station/food mart building at 2401 E. Oakland Ave.

Under the Ground BloNo: Will relocate from Downs to downtown Bloomington in the former Flinger’s Pizza/Garcia’s Pizza location at 608 N. Main St.

Mr. Softee: The truck was sold to an Ohio resident. No more Mr. Softee for Bloomington-Normal.

A Larry favorite menu item: The sticky ribs appetizer has returned to the menu at Baxter’s.

Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 31,000 followers.

