Carius: 14 restaurants planned for Twin Cities

Here are 14 restaurants planned for Bloomington-Normal or currently under construction. An unbelievable amount of new restaurant activity is occurring in B-N!
- Dang Banh Mi & Poke Restaurant — Banh mi, poke and bobo tea will be the menu features of the recently announced restaurant planned for the former Arby’s on East Empire Street, Bloomington, that closed last spring after 40 years. Banh mi is a Vietnamese sandwich. The husband/wife owners have a very successful restaurant in Peoria with the same name, and the one planned for Bloomington will have the same menu. This may be the first B-N restaurant to feature banh mi.
- Baba Restaurant — All of the meats will be halal, and the menu will be an American menu of burgers, pizza and deep fried fish and chicken, according to local owner Sajid Mirza. Biryani will be featured on weekends. Baba will be in the former Zen restaurant at 1501 N. Main St. in north Normal that many may remember as a longtime Pizza Hut.
- Shake It Up Cocktail Lounge & Eatery — Locals Tyler Porter and Pat Whitaker describe their restaurant/bar coming soon to the Front Street Corridor at 105 W. Front St. as featuring “craft pub fare with eight bruschettas and classic cocktails with a modern flair.” This location was most recently a Tony’s Tacos, however, many will remember it as the Federal Café or Shannon’s Federal Café.
- Hacienda Leon — The long vacant space in #1 Uptown Circle in uptown Normal will soon be the location of the second B-N Hacienda Leon. Owner Martin Leon opened the first one at 407 N. Hershey Road in Bloomington in 2018. He also has the El Mazatlan restaurant in Lincoln.
- Bojangles — The southern fried chicken restaurant inside the Love’s Travel Stops under construction in north Normal is expected to open by the end of the year. This will be the third Bojangles in Illinois. It was founded in North Carolina and now has almost 800 restaurants in 14 states.
- Chicken Salad Chick — Remodeling is underway in Veterans Place at 506 IAA Drive for the restaurant that has 12 chicken salad flavors on the menu. The plan is to be open late this year. This will be the fourth Chicken Salad Chick in Illinois for the chain that is headquartered in Alabama and has 205 restaurants in 17 states.
- Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ — The first one in Illinois should open early next month at 2401 E. Oakland Ave. The self-pour beer wall will have 24 taps. Crave is a small, fast growing chain based in New York.
- Panda Express — The second one in B-N is under construction at 1901 W. Market St. and is expected to open in early December. The privately owned chain is based in California and now has more than 2,300 locations in all 50 states plus Mexico, Canada, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.
- Egg Republic—Brunch And Bubbles — The breakfast and lunch restaurant should open in late November and is described by the owner as a very nice breakfast and lunch restaurant where an upscale breakfast will be served. It will have a full liquor license and will be serving brunch cocktails. The owner is the Pinjoli family, which has a Jack’s Café in both LeRoy and Tremont. The location is the former Caffe Italia building at 511 Chancellor Drive.
- Crumbl Cookies — Local franchisee Stacey Olson expects the bakery to open mid-late November. It is located in the former Cold Stone Creamery in the Shoppes At College Hills and is headquartered in Utah.
- The Love Shack — Aaron Francis, owner of Pop Up Chicken Shop, is now entering the burger business with a hamburger place that he describes as serving “elevated nostalgic smash burgers.” Located in the former Ephesus restaurant at 1406 E. Empire St., his plan is to open on Nov. 1.
- Scooter’s Coffee — A drive-thru is planned for 1510 N. Main St. in Bloomington, across from Tobin’s Pizza. The brand was founded by a husband/wife in Nebraska and now has almost 500 locations in 30 states.
- X-Golf Bloomington — The indoor golf simulator planned for the former Takos Asian Grill Seafood Buffet location in Lakewood Plaza will have a full bar and a restaurant.
- Jersey Mike’s — The second one in B-N is planned for the former Sakai Japan location at 701 S. Main Str. in Normal.
A Larry's favorite menu item — Carnitas and barbacoa sold by the pound on weekends in Lupita’s Hispanic and American Grocery at 1512 W. Market St., Bloomington.