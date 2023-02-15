There are numerous types of winter squash, including the three typically found in grocery stores: butternut, acorn and spaghetti squash. Delicata squash, however, is not always found in a supermarket, yet it’s a squash that is so easy to prepare, so beautiful and so delicious that it demands more attention.
Also called “sweet potato squash” because of their sweet taste, delicata squash is generally in season from summer to fall, though they may still be available in the winter at indoor farmers markets or grocery co-ops. Delicata squash is so lovely to look at, with its oblong shape and green and yellow striated skin, that it can serve as decoration. But even cut into half-moons and prepared for eating, this squash will “wow” any guests. While most winter squash varieties are oddly shaped and difficult to peel, delicata’s cylindrical shape and thin skin make it easy to prepare. In fact, the skin is so thin and delicate (like its name), it is edible.
Delicata squash is a simple and sweet side dish. When I cut it into half-moons, I tell my kids I’m serving “squash smiles.” Use delicata squash in place of sweet potatoes or other sweet winter squashes, like butternut or acorn, in recipes. Use in casseroles, veggie burritos with black beans, or cooked in a kale salad. This winter squash contains key nutrients, including vitamins A, C, potassium, and dietary fiber. Store in a cool, dry place (50-60°F), and it will keep for several months. Try getting your hands on a delicata squash this winter, and if it’s not in the cards for you now, don’t forget about this delightful vegetable come summer and fall!
Roasted Delicata Squash Smiles
1 delicata squash
2 teaspoons olive oil
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon black pepper
Preheat oven to 400°F. Wash squash, cut off ends and slice in half lengthwise. Scoop out the seeds with a spoon. Slice each half of squash crosswise into ½-inch slices so you have half moon shapes. Lightly spray a baking sheet with cooking oil and place squash on a baking sheet. Drizzle squash with oil and sprinkle with seasonings, tossing to coat. Spread squash in an even layer over the baking sheet and roast for 20 minutes. Flip the squash over and roast for an additional 10-15 minutes or until fork tender.
Yield: 4 servings
Nutrition Facts (per serving): 60 calories, 2.5 grams fat, 0 milligrams sodium, 10 grams carbohydrate, 2 grams fiber, 1 gram protein
Source: Washington State University SNAP-ED brochure, Winter Squash
3 easy TikTok recipes that are completely plant-based
1. Onion Baguette
Vegan FoodTok creator @fitgreenmind makes creative plant-based recipes that are usually affordable, straightforward, and absolutely delicious. You might get addicted to onion baguettes after trying this recipe.
@fitgreenmind Like garlic baguette but better 😋 #onionbaguette #easyrecipe #veganrecipe #quickrecipes #veganfood ♬ Originalton - Maya Leinenbach
2. Creamy Vegan Red Pepper Pasta
This vegan pasta recipe from @imo.yum is the perfect weeknight dinner (and makes great leftovers for lunch the next day). Adding silken tofu to the sauce gives it a creamy consistency and extra boost of protein.
@imo.yum healthy, creamy and vegan ! 🤩 #vegan #healthyrecipes #healthy #veganfood #veganrecipes #vegantok #veganrecipe #pastarecipe #fyp #foryou ♬ Rihanna Wild Thoughts Ft. Bryson K D Remix - Kevindaveprod
3. Three Ingredient Cauliflower Soup
If you’re looking for a delicious plant-based soup recipe that doesn’t call for eight hundred different vegetables, you need to try this creamy cauliflower soup recipe from @katcancook. Onions, cauliflower, and vegetable stock are the only must-have ingredients.
@katcancook Genius THREE ingredient silky cauliflower soup. Your Easter needs it. #easterrecipes #souprecipe #veganrecipe #dairyfreerecipes ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.