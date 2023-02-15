There are numerous types of winter squash, including the three typically found in grocery stores: butternut, acorn and spaghetti squash. Delicata squash, however, is not always found in a supermarket, yet it’s a squash that is so easy to prepare, so beautiful and so delicious that it demands more attention.

Also called “sweet potato squash” because of their sweet taste, delicata squash is generally in season from summer to fall, though they may still be available in the winter at indoor farmers markets or grocery co-ops. Delicata squash is so lovely to look at, with its oblong shape and green and yellow striated skin, that it can serve as decoration. But even cut into half-moons and prepared for eating, this squash will “wow” any guests. While most winter squash varieties are oddly shaped and difficult to peel, delicata’s cylindrical shape and thin skin make it easy to prepare. In fact, the skin is so thin and delicate (like its name), it is edible.

Delicata squash is a simple and sweet side dish. When I cut it into half-moons, I tell my kids I’m serving “squash smiles.” Use delicata squash in place of sweet potatoes or other sweet winter squashes, like butternut or acorn, in recipes. Use in casseroles, veggie burritos with black beans, or cooked in a kale salad. This winter squash contains key nutrients, including vitamins A, C, potassium, and dietary fiber. Store in a cool, dry place (50-60°F), and it will keep for several months. Try getting your hands on a delicata squash this winter, and if it’s not in the cards for you now, don’t forget about this delightful vegetable come summer and fall!

Roasted Delicata Squash Smiles

1 delicata squash

2 teaspoons olive oil

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Preheat oven to 400°F. Wash squash, cut off ends and slice in half lengthwise. Scoop out the seeds with a spoon. Slice each half of squash crosswise into ½-inch slices so you have half moon shapes. Lightly spray a baking sheet with cooking oil and place squash on a baking sheet. Drizzle squash with oil and sprinkle with seasonings, tossing to coat. Spread squash in an even layer over the baking sheet and roast for 20 minutes. Flip the squash over and roast for an additional 10-15 minutes or until fork tender.

Yield: 4 servings

Nutrition Facts (per serving): 60 calories, 2.5 grams fat, 0 milligrams sodium, 10 grams carbohydrate, 2 grams fiber, 1 gram protein