Each week, "Flying Horse" features dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Valentine's Day.

Chocolate: Valentine’s Day is cool. You get chocolates.

Lillie Carlson

Grade 2, Bent

St. Valentine: Valentine’s Day is really made after St. Valentine, who kept getting people married even when it was against the law. St. Valentine was put in prison and met a blind girl there and soon before he died the girl was miraculously able to see again.

Elizabeth Knowles

Grade 5, Calvary

Giving gifts: I like Valentine’s Day because I like giving gifts to my family because I love seeing their happy faces. My next reason is because I love making and giving things.

Vedoanshi Pal

Grade 3, Colene Hoose

Gifts for everyone: On Valentine’s Day I give little gifts to my friends. I will give gifts to my mom and dad. I will send a note to my grandpa and grandma. I will get little gifts. I will make cards for my neighbors.

Vivian Jane Reginelli

Grade 1, Corpus Christi

A day to love: Valentine’s Day is a day to love. God wants us to love others. I like Valentine’s Day because I get to love.

Caroline Peterlin

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Love it: I love Valentine’s Day especially because I get to give people candy and I get candy. I also like that I get to spend time with friends and family.

Aria Doran

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

The day of love: The day of love is Valentine’s Day. Hearts are a sign of love. On Valentine’s Day you can get chocolate hearts. On Valentine’s Day you can get stuffed animals. I like Valentine’s Day.

Emma Willet

Grade 1, Epiphany

All about love: Valentine’s Day is about hearts, colors, loving each other, red and pink, spending time with family and having fun. Love what Valentine’s Day is mostly about.

Baily June Flood

Grade 3, Grove

A good day: Valentine’s Day is a good day. I get candy. I get toys. I give toys and candy to my friends.

Coleman Weyhrich

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Likes it: I like Valentine's Day. I eat chocolate and heart-shaped pizza. I get cards from my friends. I get presents from my mom and dad.

Aiden Smallwood

Grade 4, Northpoint

Eat treats: I like to eat food on Valentine's Day. Mom and I make chocolate brownies. I make my mom a Valentine's Day card.

D'Niyah Simmons

Grade 5, Northpoint

Don't celebrate: I do not celebrate Valentine’s Day but I do like looking at other people’s decorations. Valentine’s Day is February 14. It is a holiday where people make and give cards. People also collect their friends and family’s cards.

Annabelle Lin

Grade 2, Parkside

School parties: Valentine's parties are the best at school! We get to pass out cards with candy and we play a bunch of fun games. Sometimes your parents get to come to the party. Also, we get a snack like a juice box and a rice crispy treat. Then we get a cupcake.

Vince Boratto

Grade 5, Prairieland

The people: I like Valentine's Day because I know now that Valentine's Day is not about the card, but about the people you spend time with.

Osvaldo Salinas

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Make cards: On Valentine’s Day I make cards for my whole family and my best friend.

Tyson Elmore

Grade 3, Sheridan

Cards and flowers: Valentine’s Day is for giving cards and flowers. Valentine’s Day is for having fun. Valentine’s Day is for giving cards to family and friends. Valentine’s Day is for giving love. My favorite holiday is Valentine’s Day and Christmas.

Francezz Marine

Grade 2, Stevenson

Mom is my valentine: I love Valentine’s Day because I get to give away gifts to my valentine and I love how my mom always choses me. I also love it because it is not always the same day and it is a day of love. It is also one of my favorite holidays.

Maxwell Guzman

Grade 3, Stevenson

Give out cards: For Valentine’s Day I love making cards for people.

Londyn Beeks

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

For your valentine: I love Valentine’s Day! Get it? Love, ha! I love Valentine’s Day because it shows how much you care and shows love to your valentine.

Brynn Kuhlman

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

It's special: Valentine’s Day is special because we give cards. I love valentines. Valentines time is the best time.

Elliott Carqueville

Grade 1, Washington

Celebrate at school: On Valentine’s Day my class passes out cards and candy. We play games. We do crafts. We have lots of fun. I love Valentine’s Day because I love spending time with friends.

Lexi Meismer

Grade 3, Washington

Grandma cooks: The most exciting thing is my grandma cooks food. It is so good and we get to throw a party at school and then we get ice cream at night. it’s so fun on Valentine’s Day.

Malia Alvarez

Grade 4, Washington

Its great: Valentine’s Day is great because we get to be together as a family.

Jeremiah Rain

Grade 2, Bent

A no for me: My opinion: I do not like Valentine’s Day. I do not know what to say.

Cole Myers

Grade 5, Calvary

Heart-shaped candy: I love Valentine’s Day. My favorite thing about it is the heart-shaped candy! There are so many good things about it but the candy is my all-time favorite. One of my friend’s birthdays is Valentine’s Day. Also I love writing cards and mailboxes.

Sophia Bailey

Grade 3, Colene Hoose

Pass out candy: On Valentine’s Day I will hand out candy. I love Valentine’s Day.

Addy Baran

Grade 1, Corpus Christi

Everyone is nice: I love Valentine’s Day because everyone is so nice and gives you a lot of hugs and cuddles.

Piper Ruud

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Spread love and cheer: I love Valentine’s Day. It’s when you spread love and cheer for all is here. You get to give others valentines and others give you it too. I wish Valentine’s Day was every day.

Colette Wrezinski

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

Grandma is my valentine: I love Valentine’s Day. My valentine is my grandma. On Valentine’s Day, I am going to give flowers to my mommy. My favorite valentine present is a valentine koala stuffed animal.

Charlotte Falkner

Grade 1, Epiphany

Caring, giving and kindness: Valentine’s Day is about caring, giving and most of all kindness. Usually you will make or get a valentine card. It will say nice things like things that make you happy. My favorite shape is the shape that is usually for Valentine’s Day, a heart.

Zola Turner

Grade 3, Grove

A time to love: Valentine’s Day is a time to love and make good choices and do good things for your family.

Judah Hill

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Friend's birthday: On Valentine's Day I'm going to my friend's birthday. My friend's name is Maharvin and his birthday is in February. I'm going to have so much fun for Valentine's Day!

Sai Itte

Grade 4, Northpoint

Spread kindness: Valentine’s Day is a day to spread kindness. On Valentine’s I give cards to friends and family. I love Valentine’s Day because of love.

Aleah Hepburn

Grade 2, Parkside

Self love: On Valentine’s Day, I will be in my room watching movies with snacks, doing nothing. I will get myself flowers and chocolates.

Valentina Ortiz-Martinez

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Make people happy: I love Valentine’s Day. Make people feel happy and make you feel love too. I love for people to feel happy for Valentine’s Day.

Caprice McKinney

Grade 3, Sheridan

A fun day: I love Valentine’s Day. You get chocolate too on Valentine’s Day and get toys. It is a fun day.

Elijah Corkill

Grade 2, Stevenson

The colors: I like Valentine’s Day because I like the colors. Last year, my mom gave me and my sister candy. We usually spend time with family.

Rylee Arreola

Grade 3, Stevenson

Spend time with family: On Valentine’s Day I like chocolate. I like candy. I like hanging out with my family. I love hugs.

Donivyn Singletary

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

A beautiful thing: Valentine’s Day is about love. I hope you have it too. It’s a beautiful thing. Even if you don’t have it you’ll find it.

Kasen Coleman

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Spend time with grandparents: My perfect Valentine’s Day is when my grandparents come over. We laugh and talk and have a lot of fun.

Emma Leahy

Grade 1, Washington

Lots to love: I love Valentine’s Day because of my grandma, my mom, my brother, my friends, my dog, and this school.

Gray Davenport

Grade 3, Washington

Its cool: Valentine’s Day is cool.

Calianna Marlett

Grade 2, Bent

A good time: I like Valentine’s Day. Although a lot of people think it’s just a holiday for like “ooo I like you,” well, it’s not; it’s for you and your friends to have a good time.

Emery Cox

Grade 5, Calvary

Hearts and colors: I like Valentine’s Day because I love hearts and I love the colors.

Sophiana Spicer

Grade 1, Corpus Christi

So much fun: I like Valentine’s Day where you spread love. It’s so nice to hang out with my family on Valentine’s Day. I like Valentine’s Day because you can get treats, notes and people are nice. It’s fun to do the things you sometimes do and play on valentines.

Nora Bellas

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

For my dog: Valentine’s Day is my dog’s birthday. We are going to give my dog 30 bones.

Wyatt Kaisner

Grade 1, Epiphany