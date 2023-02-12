Each week, "Flying Horse" features dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Valentine's Day.
Chocolate: Valentine’s Day is cool. You get chocolates.
Lillie Carlson
Grade 2, Bent
St. Valentine: Valentine’s Day is really made after St. Valentine, who kept getting people married even when it was against the law. St. Valentine was put in prison and met a blind girl there and soon before he died the girl was miraculously able to see again.
Elizabeth Knowles
Grade 5, Calvary
Giving gifts: I like Valentine’s Day because I like giving gifts to my family because I love seeing their happy faces. My next reason is because I love making and giving things.
Vedoanshi Pal
Grade 3, Colene Hoose
Gifts for everyone: On Valentine’s Day I give little gifts to my friends. I will give gifts to my mom and dad. I will send a note to my grandpa and grandma. I will get little gifts. I will make cards for my neighbors.
Vivian Jane Reginelli
Grade 1, Corpus Christi
A day to love: Valentine’s Day is a day to love. God wants us to love others. I like Valentine’s Day because I get to love.
Caroline Peterlin
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Love it: I love Valentine’s Day especially because I get to give people candy and I get candy. I also like that I get to spend time with friends and family.
Aria Doran
Grade 3, Corpus Christi
The day of love: The day of love is Valentine’s Day. Hearts are a sign of love. On Valentine’s Day you can get chocolate hearts. On Valentine’s Day you can get stuffed animals. I like Valentine’s Day.
Emma Willet
Grade 1, Epiphany
All about love: Valentine’s Day is about hearts, colors, loving each other, red and pink, spending time with family and having fun. Love what Valentine’s Day is mostly about.
Baily June Flood
Grade 3, Grove
A good day: Valentine’s Day is a good day. I get candy. I get toys. I give toys and candy to my friends.
Coleman Weyhrich
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Likes it: I like Valentine's Day. I eat chocolate and heart-shaped pizza. I get cards from my friends. I get presents from my mom and dad.
Aiden Smallwood
Grade 4, Northpoint
Eat treats: I like to eat food on Valentine's Day. Mom and I make chocolate brownies. I make my mom a Valentine's Day card.
D'Niyah Simmons
Grade 5, Northpoint
Don't celebrate: I do not celebrate Valentine’s Day but I do like looking at other people’s decorations. Valentine’s Day is February 14. It is a holiday where people make and give cards. People also collect their friends and family’s cards.
Annabelle Lin
Grade 2, Parkside
School parties: Valentine's parties are the best at school! We get to pass out cards with candy and we play a bunch of fun games. Sometimes your parents get to come to the party. Also, we get a snack like a juice box and a rice crispy treat. Then we get a cupcake.
Vince Boratto
Grade 5, Prairieland
The people: I like Valentine's Day because I know now that Valentine's Day is not about the card, but about the people you spend time with.
Osvaldo Salinas
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Make cards: On Valentine’s Day I make cards for my whole family and my best friend.
Tyson Elmore
Grade 3, Sheridan
Cards and flowers: Valentine’s Day is for giving cards and flowers. Valentine’s Day is for having fun. Valentine’s Day is for giving cards to family and friends. Valentine’s Day is for giving love. My favorite holiday is Valentine’s Day and Christmas.
Francezz Marine
Grade 2, Stevenson
Mom is my valentine: I love Valentine’s Day because I get to give away gifts to my valentine and I love how my mom always choses me. I also love it because it is not always the same day and it is a day of love. It is also one of my favorite holidays.
Maxwell Guzman
Grade 3, Stevenson
Give out cards: For Valentine’s Day I love making cards for people.
Londyn Beeks
Grade 2, Sugar Creek
For your valentine: I love Valentine’s Day! Get it? Love, ha! I love Valentine’s Day because it shows how much you care and shows love to your valentine.
Brynn Kuhlman
Grade 3, Sugar Creek
It's special: Valentine’s Day is special because we give cards. I love valentines. Valentines time is the best time.
Elliott Carqueville
Grade 1, Washington
Celebrate at school: On Valentine’s Day my class passes out cards and candy. We play games. We do crafts. We have lots of fun. I love Valentine’s Day because I love spending time with friends.
Lexi Meismer
Grade 3, Washington
Grandma cooks: The most exciting thing is my grandma cooks food. It is so good and we get to throw a party at school and then we get ice cream at night. it’s so fun on Valentine’s Day.
Malia Alvarez
Grade 4, Washington
Its great: Valentine’s Day is great because we get to be together as a family.
Jeremiah Rain
Grade 2, Bent
A no for me: My opinion: I do not like Valentine’s Day. I do not know what to say.
Cole Myers
Grade 5, Calvary
Heart-shaped candy: I love Valentine’s Day. My favorite thing about it is the heart-shaped candy! There are so many good things about it but the candy is my all-time favorite. One of my friend’s birthdays is Valentine’s Day. Also I love writing cards and mailboxes.
Sophia Bailey
Grade 3, Colene Hoose
Pass out candy: On Valentine’s Day I will hand out candy. I love Valentine’s Day.
Addy Baran
Grade 1, Corpus Christi
Everyone is nice: I love Valentine’s Day because everyone is so nice and gives you a lot of hugs and cuddles.
Piper Ruud
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Spread love and cheer: I love Valentine’s Day. It’s when you spread love and cheer for all is here. You get to give others valentines and others give you it too. I wish Valentine’s Day was every day.
Colette Wrezinski
Grade 3, Corpus Christi
Grandma is my valentine: I love Valentine’s Day. My valentine is my grandma. On Valentine’s Day, I am going to give flowers to my mommy. My favorite valentine present is a valentine koala stuffed animal.
Charlotte Falkner
Grade 1, Epiphany
Caring, giving and kindness: Valentine’s Day is about caring, giving and most of all kindness. Usually you will make or get a valentine card. It will say nice things like things that make you happy. My favorite shape is the shape that is usually for Valentine’s Day, a heart.
Zola Turner
Grade 3, Grove
A time to love: Valentine’s Day is a time to love and make good choices and do good things for your family.
Judah Hill
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Friend's birthday: On Valentine's Day I'm going to my friend's birthday. My friend's name is Maharvin and his birthday is in February. I'm going to have so much fun for Valentine's Day!
Sai Itte
Grade 4, Northpoint
Spread kindness: Valentine’s Day is a day to spread kindness. On Valentine’s I give cards to friends and family. I love Valentine’s Day because of love.
Aleah Hepburn
Grade 2, Parkside
Self love: On Valentine’s Day, I will be in my room watching movies with snacks, doing nothing. I will get myself flowers and chocolates.
Valentina Ortiz-Martinez
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Make people happy: I love Valentine’s Day. Make people feel happy and make you feel love too. I love for people to feel happy for Valentine’s Day.
Caprice McKinney
Grade 3, Sheridan
A fun day: I love Valentine’s Day. You get chocolate too on Valentine’s Day and get toys. It is a fun day.
Elijah Corkill
Grade 2, Stevenson
The colors: I like Valentine’s Day because I like the colors. Last year, my mom gave me and my sister candy. We usually spend time with family.
Rylee Arreola
Grade 3, Stevenson
Spend time with family: On Valentine’s Day I like chocolate. I like candy. I like hanging out with my family. I love hugs.
Donivyn Singletary
Grade 2, Sugar Creek
A beautiful thing: Valentine’s Day is about love. I hope you have it too. It’s a beautiful thing. Even if you don’t have it you’ll find it.
Kasen Coleman
Grade 3, Sugar Creek
Spend time with grandparents: My perfect Valentine’s Day is when my grandparents come over. We laugh and talk and have a lot of fun.
Emma Leahy
Grade 1, Washington
Lots to love: I love Valentine’s Day because of my grandma, my mom, my brother, my friends, my dog, and this school.
Gray Davenport
Grade 3, Washington
Its cool: Valentine’s Day is cool.
Calianna Marlett
Grade 2, Bent
A good time: I like Valentine’s Day. Although a lot of people think it’s just a holiday for like “ooo I like you,” well, it’s not; it’s for you and your friends to have a good time.
Emery Cox
Grade 5, Calvary
Hearts and colors: I like Valentine’s Day because I love hearts and I love the colors.
Sophiana Spicer
Grade 1, Corpus Christi
So much fun: I like Valentine’s Day where you spread love. It’s so nice to hang out with my family on Valentine’s Day. I like Valentine’s Day because you can get treats, notes and people are nice. It’s fun to do the things you sometimes do and play on valentines.
Nora Bellas
Grade 3, Corpus Christi
For my dog: Valentine’s Day is my dog’s birthday. We are going to give my dog 30 bones.
Wyatt Kaisner
Grade 1, Epiphany
How 85 Central Illinois kids drew Valentine's Day 💕
Mia Brunk, grade 2, Bent
Isla Mannen, grade 3, Bent
Sheccid Cobos Gonzalez, grade 4, Bent
Kimberly Lopez, grade 4, Bent
Angelina Santana Mercado, grade 4, Bent
Yaretzi Perez, grade 4, Bent
Parker Gremore, grade 3, Calvary
Elizabeth Knowles, grade 5, Calvary
Jackson Yoder, grade 3, Calvary
Sophia Bailey, grade 3, Colene Hoose
Cohen, grade 3, Colene Hoose
Vedanshi Pal, grade 3, Colene Hoose
Fatouu, grade 3, Colene Hoose
Noras Bellas, grade 3, Corpus Christi
Aria Doran, grade 3, Corpus Christi
Piper Ruud, grade 2, Corpus Christi
Harper Scheets, grade 3, Corpus Christi
Sophiana Spicer, grade 2, Corpus Christi
Colette Wrezinski, grade 3, Corpus Christi
Adrianna Buenrostro, grade 1, Epiphany
Leo Easley, grade 1, Epiphany
Cisco Head, grade 1, Epiphany
Brinley Jordan, grade 1, Epiphany
Liam, grade 1, Epiphany
Alexis Nagel, grade 1, Epiphany
Caleb Neuhaus, grade 1, Epiphany
Brooklyn Ninells, grade 1, Epiphany
Addison Segobiano, grade 1, Epiphany
John Sendelbach, grade 1, Epiphany
Joseph Paine, grade 1, Epiphany
Zelie Rayburn, grade 1, Epiphany
Aara, grade 1, Glenn
Ruby Brandon, Grade 2, Glenn
Caroline, grade 1, Glenn
Ciara, grade 1, Glenn
Ainsley Gaines, grade 2, Glenn
Aiden Goniaa, grade 2, Glenn
Anthony Krov, grade 2, Glenn
Manushri, grade 1, Glenn
Mithra, grade 1, Glenn
Avyan Monala, grade 2, Glenn
Micah Dalton, grade 2, Glenn
Naga Sesjanya Medepally, grade 2, Glenn
Oliver, grade 1, Glenn
Sam Ponnou, grade 2, Glenn
Ross Sapris, grade 2, Glenn
Sara Vanan, grade 2, Glenn
Reece West, grade 2, Glenn
Henry Babbit, grade 2, Parkside
Elsa Bell, grade 2, Parkside
Brynnleigh Best, grade 2, Parkside
George Dicken, grade 2, Parkside
Logan Fincham, grade 2, Parkside
Ethan Gibb, grade 2, Parkside
Liam Glenn, grade 2, Parkside
Aleah Hepburn, grade 2, Parkside
Johnathan Huey, grade 2, Parkside
Oliver Hunt, grade 2, Parkside
Decklyn Olson, grade 2, Parkside
Nina Razny, grade 2, Parkside
Kennedy Roberts, grade 2, Parkside
Ashlyn Smith, grade 2, Parkside
Blake Williams, grade 2, Parkside
Aubrey, grade 3, Stevenson
Bryce, grade 3, Stevenson
Jeremiah Casas, grade 3, Stevenson
Maxwell Guzman, grade 3, Stevenson
Kyler, grade 3, Stevenson
Maggie, grade 3, Stevenson
Lailah Bell, grade 1, Washington
Aria Gabbrants, grade 1, Wahsington
Emma Leahy, grade 1, Washington
Bair Marion, grade 1, Washington
No name, Washington
No name, Washington
Ethan Seckler, grade 1, Washington
Kennedy Davis, grade 2, Washington
Isabelle Butler, grade 3, Washington
Jeremiah C-S, grade 3, Stevenson
Abby Crowley, grade 3, Washington
Gray Davenport, grade 3, Washington
Mackenzie Johnson, grade 3, Washington
Harper Ryan, grade 3, Washington
Malia Alvarez, grade 4, Washington
Evie, grade 4, Washington
