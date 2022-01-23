This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Winter

Snow and cold: I like winter because the snow is fun to go sledding on. I also dislike winter though. That’s because there are very frigid temperatures. That is why I like/dislike winter.

Maddie Deti

Grade 5, Calvary

Loves winter: I love the wintertime! I love making snowmen. I love having snowball fights. I love making snow forts. I love snow. I love when it snows.

Azelie Swantek

Grade 1, Epiphany

Beautiful time of year: I think winter is a beautiful time of year. There are some bad parts, but for the most part it is amazing. The snow is so beautiful when it slowly drifts to the ground. It gets really cold in the winter, so you have to dress warmly.

Chiara Swantek

Grade 5, Epiphany

Sledding: In the winter, I like to sled in the snow. Sledding is fun. I go fast, and it is exciting.

Henry Koetters

Kindergarten, home school

Snow forts: In winter, I make a snow fort with my brothers in the snow. Here is how to build a snow fort. First, go out and shovel a big square. Next, make snow blocks with a brick maker. Last, stack the bricks next to each other and on top of each other. It’s fun to make a snow fort.

Luke Koetters

Grade 2, home school

Winter is fun: I like the snow. You can make forts for snowball fights. You can sled on a slope and skate on a lake. I got a ton of sleds from Grandpa’s shed this year. Our driveway was literally all ice, so we slid down it. Winter is fun!

Noah Koetters

Grade 5, home school

Polar bears: I love winter. In winter I think about polar bears. They are so soft to me. I think they are soft. Polar bears are my favorite animal. I like to play in the snow, but I think I have one next to me when I am playing in the snow. I like the cubs. They look cute to me.

Jordyn Krones

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Build snowmen: In the winter I like to make a snowman. I like to build an igloo and have snowball fights. I like ice skating, sledding, and drinking hot cocoa. I like making snow angels and eating chicken and dumplings.

Luzander Granderson

Grade 2, Oakdale

A time of joy: Winter is a time of joy. Children love winter all for one reason: Christmas! Everyone likes Christmas, Santa Claus and presents. But not everyone gets presents. When you’re naughty, children get coal! I love winter!

Lofton Vaughn

Grade 3, Prairieland

Sledding is fun: I don’t know what you like to do in the winter, but I love to sled! My favorite place to go sledding is Jersey Hill. Once I was on my stomach going down a hill super fast and my sled stopped for no reason. Then I went flying and landed on the soft, crunchy snow. Sledding is super fun! That's why I love winter.

Lucas Robb

Grade 5, Prairieland

Favorite season: Winter is personally my favorite season. I like the snow and sledding. I also quite like the cold. Plus hiking when it's cold outside is really fun

Wolfgang Koucourek

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Winter: I will be cold. I will play. It will be fun.

Sam Kessler

Grade 2, Stevenson

Playing outside: The winter time is fun because I like to play outside.

Ariana Williams

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Hates winter: I hate winter because it’s cold, the power sometimes goes out and it’s far away from summer. Also, there are no baseball teams playing in the winter.

Maddox Horine

Grade 5, Calvary

Very cold: When it’s snowing it’s very cold. I can’t play outside when it is too cold. I love to play in the snow when it is not too cold. I like to play in the snow with my class.

Annabelle Imobekhai

Grade 1, Epiphany

Christmas in winter: My favorite part of winter is Christmas. My favorite things to do for Christmas are making Christmas cookies and decorating the tree with my family. I also love to play and run in the snow with my dog. I like winter better than any other season in the year.

Sammie Meyer

Grade 5, Epiphany

Sledding with family: I love to go sledding with my grandma and grandpa. I like to go sledding on a hill. I like go sledding in Streator. I like to go sledding with my mom.

Trevor Hermann

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Building in snow: In the winter I build a snowman. I love to build a snowman. In the winter I make snowballs and enjoy lots of snow. I like making snow angels, sledding, and drinking hot cocoa. The winter is so fun. I love snow so much.

Jordyn Mizell

Grade 2, Oakdale

So much snow: I love winter because there is so much snow. The snow is so cold. BRRR! My birthday is in the winter and Christmas is in the winter, too. You get presents from Santa and bad kids get coal. I love winter!

Mayson Barr

Grade 3, Prairieland

Cozy: Trillions of clear, cold snowflakes fall from the wintry sky. The fireplace crackles. I cuddle in a warm blanket. The first thing I do when there’s cold snow and breezy wind, I put on my cozy things. When I go outdoors, I make a snow angel! Even though rolling around in the snow is cold, it’s very much worth it!

Lacey Stevenson

Grade 5, Prairieland

Snow, but not shoveling: I love winter because of the snow. The only part I don't like is shoveling the snow. It is very boring. I like to build snowmen and snowballs. All the leaves are under the snow, so there are no leaves on the trees to see. All the trees are bare.

Sophia Phillips-Ohmart

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Cold: Winter is cold.

Eric Marshall

Grade 2, Stevenson

Sledding with friends: I like to go sledding with my friends. I like to drink hot chocolate to warm me up.

Sophie Williams

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Winter the dolphin: I thought you meant winter the dolphin from "Dolphin Tale." But I think you meant the season. So winter is my favorite because of having no bugs and also Christmas. But most of all I like to look at the snow.

Autumn Dean

Grade 5, Calvary

Playing in snow: In winter it snows and you can play in it. In the winter you can build a snowman. I love winter. Winter is the best.

Amelia Grossman

Grade 1, Epiphany

Coldest season: Winter is the coldest season of the year and there is lots of snow. During winter you can make snowmen and snow angels, and you can have snowball fights and use your sleigh to slide on the snow. Christmas is also during the season of winter, and Christmas is the best holiday of all because you celebrate the birth of Jesus.

Leo Triveno

Grade 5, Epiphany

Not a fan: I don’t like the winter. I don’t like it because it is very cold. I also don’t like winter because it is icy. My least favorite part of winter is the snow. I really don’t like the weather.

Michael Dole

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Snowball fights: In the winter I will make a snowman and I will have a snowball fight with my big sister and my big brother, too. We will have so much fun. We will make a snow angel and eat snow! When I am done I will drink hot chocolate with marshmallows. I love to play in the winter.

Carlyse Brown

Grade 2, Oakdale

Winter days: Winter, winter. It’s everywhere. Once you’re done with a cold winter day, it’s time to sit down by your fireplace and warm up. It’s really fun to have a cup of cocoa. Mmmmm! It’s especially fun to take a nap after a long day. When you wake up, you open your eyes to a blanket of endless, white snow.

Carson Gross

Grade 3, Prairieland

Winter activities: The snow has been coming down for hours. One of my favorite activities in the winter is sledding. My favorite part of sledding is the excitement right before pushing off down the hill. Feeling the chilly air on my face and seeing how fast I can go is so much fun.

Maggie Sturgeon

Grade 5, Prairieland

Ice skating: I like winter because we can play in the snow, and we can ice skate, but I don't like winter because it is very cold, and there is a lot of snow.

Franky Patino

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Best season: I like winter it is my favorite season.

Samson Yoder

Grade 2, Stevenson

Warm blankets: I like to play in the snow! I also like to stay under a warm blanket.

Ryder Martinez

Grade 1, Sugar Creek